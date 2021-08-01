Napa Valley Notes and Quotes: Justin-Siena grad Krill plays pro hoops for Dutch, Swiss teams

Krill signed with Starwings of Basel Switzerland last year. He was in Switzerland for 10 months, leaving home last September. The team plays its home games at Sporthalle Birsfelden in Birsfelden, Switzerland.

“We only had fans at about half the games, which is not as fun. It’s much more fun with fans,” said Krill, 25. “Without fans, it feels like a scrimmage. It was harder for me to play without fans for sure, just motivation-wise. It’s just not the same, like in an empty gym. It didn’t feel right.

“We got the last spot in the playoffs. Because we made it to the championship, we ran into definitely the best team in the league. These teams with the biggest budgets are usually the best.”

Krill played his first year of European professional basketball in the Netherlands during the 2019-20 season for New Heroes Basketball Den Bosch, which plays in the Dutch Basketball League. The team is in Den Bosch in the Netherlands.

“I was there for 10 months. And then COVID hit, which I was pretty bummed about because we were really good. I thought we were going to have a chance to play for the championship," he said. "I really thought we had a good chance of winning a championship.”