The University of Oregon’s Harper McClain, a sophomore, finished fifth with a personal-best time of 10:15.82 in the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase at the Stanford Invitational on March 31.

McClain, a St. Helena High School graduate, ran in Section 2 of the event.

According to a report, at goducks.com, McClain “owned a PB of 10:20.21 entering the meet. With her showing, McClain becomes the No. 10 performer in UO history in the steeplechase.”

McClain, who is from St. Helena, was a finalist at last year’s World U20 Championships in Colombia.

***

Right-handed pitcher Aaron Shortridge, who is from Napa, got the win in his 2023 starting debut as the Double-A Altoona (Pa.) Curve of the Eastern League beat host Erie (Pa.), 9-1, on Tuesday at UPMC Park. Erie is the Detroit Tigers’ affiliate.

Shortridge (1-0), a 2015 Vintage High graduate, went five innings and allowed just three hits and one run (earned), struck out six and did not walk anyone.

Shortridge, who was selected in the fourth round by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 2018 First-Year Player Draft out of UC Berkeley as a junior, faced 19 batters and threw 69 pitches (46 strikes). He hit one batter. He got three groundouts and two flyouts.

He pitched for the West Virginia Black Bears, a Class A short season team, in the New York-Penn League, in 2018, and for Bradenton (Fla.), a Class A-Advanced team in the Florida State League, in 2019.

Shortridge came back from Tommy John surgery in 2021 on his right elbow.

He made three starts during a rehab assignment with Bradenton last year.

He made 17 starts overall and went 3-4 last year.

***

Rico Abreu of St. Helena won his second World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car feature race in just his seventh start of the 2023 season when he captured the Jason Johnson Classic and the $20,000 first-place prize at 81 Speedway in Wichita, Kansas on April 8. It’s a dirt oval.

Abreu led the entire 30-lap “A” feature.

“It’s a very cherishing moment for my team and I,” Abreu said in a report, at worldofoutlaws.com.

“So, just to be up here and racing in front of the best sprint car fans in the world is an unbelievable feeling.”

According to a report, at worldofoutlaws.com: “It’s the first time since 2018 that Abreu has claimed multiple World of Outlaws Features in the same season. The 31-year-old is now up to 11 triumphs with The Greatest Show on Dirt.”

It’s been a super start to the season for Abreu, who has six Top-10 finishes in seven starts.

Abreu, who is with Rico Abreu/Curb Agajanian Racing, took to Twitter, @Rico_Abreu, to post this, on April 9:

“World of Outlaws wins are extremely hard to accomplish. Much respect for the outlaw teams that consistently run up front every weekend. Last night was special. Thankful for the people around me. Thank you to my loyal fans who’ve believed in my ability since day one! Love you guys.”

In other races:

Abreu was 10th in the 25-lap “A” feature race at Devil’s Bowl Speedway, a high-banked track, on March 31 in Mesquite, Texas.

He finished 17th in a 30-lap “A” feature in the Federated Auto Parts Texas Outlaw Nationals at Devil’s Bowl Speedway on April 1.

He finished sixth in the 30-lap feature on April 7 at U.S. 36 Raceway, a high banked, dirt oval, in Osborn, Missouri.

Meanwhile, Abreu finished 22nd in the 30-lap feature at the High Limit Sprint Car Series opener on Tuesday, April 11, at Lakeside Speedway in Kansas City, Kan. It was Shane Stewart’s Heartland of America Showdown presented by Trackhouse.

***

At No. 24, Vintage High (8-4 overall, 4-1 Vine Valley Athletic League) is listed as among “5 teams knocking” in the latest SportStars NorCal Softball Rankings, announced on April 4 in a report by SportStars Magazine at sportstarsmag.com.

***

Alexander Strofs of St. Helena and Genevieve Akers of Napa each placed in the 73rd Sacramento City Junior Easter Championship. The Junior Golf Association of Northern California event was held April 4-5 at the Bing Maloney Golf Complex.

Strofs tied for 15th in the boys 14-15 division, shooting 84-82 – 166.

Akers finished 15th in the girls 16-18 division, shooting 84-82 – 166.

***

Aden Holloway, a 6-foot senior guard for Prolific Prep of Napa Christian (35-1) was named to the 2022-23 MaxPreps All-America Team, it was announced in a report on March 29 at www.maxpreps.com.

Holloway was named Honorable Mention after averaging 18.5 points, 5.1 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game.

The MaxPreps All-America Team, according to the report, “has recognized the top high school basketball players in the country each year since 2006.”

The report added: “Selections are based on team success, individual production and local, regional and state honors from the recently-completed season. Potential at the college and professional level is not a primary consideration. Players in post-graduate and non-scholastic programs are not eligible for inclusion.”

***

J.T. Kuderca, a sophomore on the Pacific Union College men’s volleyball team, was honored by the NAIA and its “Champions of Character” program, the California Pacific Conference announced in a report on March 31 at www.calpacathletics.com.

“The California Pacific Conference is a perennial NAIA Conference of Character, a distinction made possible by the member institutions' commitment to the Association's five core values of a Champion of Character: Respect, Responsibility, Integrity, Sportsmanship, and Servant-Leadership,” the CalPac said.

“At the conclusion of each sport season, the Cal Pac recognizes an individual from each institution who best represents those core values.”

Kuderca is an outside hitter from Patterson, CA.

***

Tyran Stokes, a 6-foot-7 forward for Prolific Prep of Napa Christian was named to the 2022-23 MaxPreps Freshman All-America Team, it was announced in a report on April 7 at www.maxpreps.com.

Stokes was selected to the first team and is part of “high school basketball’s best from the Class of 2026,” the report said.

Stokes, “widely regarded as one of the top five prospects in the Class of 2026,” averaged 10 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game, “to help the Crew finish the season ranked No. 6 in the National Top 10,” the report said.

The report added: “Selections are based on team success, individual production and local, regional and state honors from the recently-completed season. Potential at the college and professional level is not a primary consideration. Players in post-graduate and non-scholastic programs are not eligible for inclusion.

***

Justin Vital, a junior libero for Pacific Union College, was named to the California Pacific Conference 2023 All-Academic Team for men's volleyball, the league announced in a report on March 31 at www.calpacathletics.com.

Vital is a Business/Pre-Med major and is from Miami, FL.

***

Raimy Gamsby has an 8-4 record and 2.65 earned run average in 21 appearances as a freshman pitcher for the Rutgers University softball team.

Gamsby, a Vintage High graduate who is from Napa, has made 17 starts and has four complete games.

***

Hannah Chau, a Justin-Siena High graduate who is from Fairfield, finished second for the UC Irvine women’s track and field team in the 1500 meters, clocking a lifetime-best 4:29.09, at the Vince O'Boyle Track & Field Classic at Anteater Stadium in Irvine April 1.

Chau is a senior.

***

Pacific Union College’s Justin Vital, a junior libero, and J.T. Kuderca, a sophomore outside hitter, were named to the 2023 All-California Pacific Conference men’s volleyball team, the league announced in a report on March 31 at www.calpacathletics.com.

Vital, who is from Miami, Fla., was named second team.

Kuderca, an outside hitter from Patterson, CA, was named Honorable Mention.

***

Shelby Morse has a 6-10 record and 3.09 earned run average in 17 appearances (15 starts) as a freshman pitcher for the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (Daytona Beach, Fla.) softball team.

Morse, a Vintage High graduate who is from Napa, has thrown seven complete games.

Embry-Riddle is an NCAA II school.

***

Kathleen Scavo, a Justin-Siena High graduate who is from Benicia, tied for 35th place at the Epson Tour’s Casino Del Sol Golf Classic, March 30-April 2, at Sewailo Golf Club in Tucson, Ariz.

Scavo, who played her college golf for the University of Oregon, earned $1,376 after rounds of 75, 72, 71 and 70 for an even-par 288 total.

