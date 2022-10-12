Napa Valley Notes and Quotes: McClain nearly wins for Ducks

Harper McClain is off to a super start as a sophomore on the University of Oregon women’s cross country team.

McClain, a St. Helena High graduate, took second place in the Lewis & Clark Opener, clocking 15:39.9 for the three-mile race in Lake Oswego, Ore., on Sept. 1. Senior teammate Melissa Berry was just eight-tenths of a second faster and took first place.

McClain was fourth at the Bill Dellinger Invitational, a 6K (3.73-mile) race at Pine Ridge Golf Club in Springfield, Ore., on Sept. 23. She had a time of 20:07.2.

The Ducks compete in the Nuttycombe Invitational at the University of Wisconsin in Madison on Friday.

***

Rico Abreu of St. Helena, driving the Rowdy Energy, Lucas Oil Products #24, won the “BeFour The Crowns Showdown” at Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio, on Sept. 23.

Abreu earned $10,000 after taking first place in the 30-lap World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series feature race on the high-banked track.

It was Abreu’s first feature win since 2018.

“This is a huge confidence booster,” Abreu said in a report at worldofoutlaws.com. “As race car drivers, you become so hard on yourself through these inconsistencies. We built another new team this year and I’m just so thankful to have Ricky Warner in my corner. He makes any driver look outstanding. The chemistry in our team is showing, it’s just awesome to be with such a great group.”

It was also Abreu’s ninth career World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series win, according to worldofoutlaws.com.

“Standing up here against the World of Outlaws is what it’s all about,” Abreu said in the story, at worldofoutlaws.com. “Everything we do here is learning, practicing, and collecting data for when the Crown Jewel races come back in the summer. I never, ever thought in a million years that I would win a race on the bottom at Eldora Speedway, but that shows how comfortable my car is right now. These guys made some last-minute adjustments before we pushed off, and they nailed it.”

Abreu was also:

* 13th in a World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series feature race on Sept. 30 at the Champion Racing Oil National Open, at Williams Grove Speedway in Mechanicsburg, PA. He earned $1,200. It’s a semi-banked track.

* 13th in a 50-lap feature race at the NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s General Stores at Knoxville Raceway on Aug. 13. It’s a semi-banked track in Knoxville, Iowa.

* 15th in a 25-lap feature race at the 44th annual AGCO Jackson Nationals on Aug. 20 at Jackson Motorplex in Jackson, MN. He earned $1,050. It’s a 4/10-mile track.

* 12th in a 35-lap feature race at the AGCO Jackson Nationals on Aug. 20 at the AGCO Jackson Nationals. He earned $2,400.

***

Jordan Greenwell has played for Pacific Union College of Angwin. He has also been an assistant coach and temporary head coach for Pioneers men’s basketball.

He is now the Pioneers’ head coach, it was announced by Pacific Union College Athletics on Aug. 1 at pucpioneers.com on Aug. 1.

“This year I want to change the culture of the basketball team. I want to get back to having a presence on campus because I feel that the athletes are ambassadors on campus, and doing some stuff in the community as well because I think that is important too.”

PUC opens the 2022-23 season on Saturday, Oct. 29 with a nonconference game at Multnomah University in Portland, Oregon. It’s a 9 p.m. start.

• • •

Madison Klungel of Napa is playing very well as a 5-foot-11 sophomore setter for the Seton Hall University (South Orange, N.J.) women’s volleyball team.

Klungel, a Vintage High graduate and a transfer from Cal State Northridge, is averaging 4.97 assists and 1.10 digs per set.

She has 41 kills on a .259 attack percentage, 66 points, 19 blocks and 14 service aces.

Seton Hall announced the addition of Klungel to the team as a transfer on June 6.

Klungel averaged 4.19 assists and 1.12 digs per set last year for Northridge. She also had 10 kills and 20 service aces.

She was named as the Vine Valley Athletic League Most Valuable Player in 2019 and 2020 for Vintage.

• • •

The team from Chardonnay Golf Club & Vineyards in American Canyon won the 55th Northern California Golf Association Zone Championship. It was played Aug. 22 at Spyglass Hill Golf Course and Aug. 23 at Poppy Hills Golf Course at Pebble Beach.

The Chardonnay team, consisting of Arvin Persaud, Mick Mitchell, Edwin Hidalgo and Ron Roe, shot 32-under 254 and won by a two-stroke margin over Mayacama Golf Club of Santa Rosa.

It’s a format that takes the two best net scores of a four-person team, according to the NCGA.

Chardonnay shot 132 in Round 1 and 122 in Round 2.

Chardonnay was in third place, six shots behind Mayacama, after the first round.

The event had 28 teams.

• • •

Katie O’Donnell, a senior catcher for the University of Chicago softball team, was named as a 2021-22 Easton/NFCA All-America Scholar-Athlete by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association, it was announced in a report at athletics.uchicago.edu on July 20.

All-America Scholar-Athletes must achieve a 3.5-or-higher GPA for the 2021-22 academic year, athletics.uchicago.edu reported.

O’Donnell, a Napa High School graduate, played in 24 games during the 2022 season and led the Chicago team with a .434 batting average and 19 RBIs.

She had 23 hits and a .566 slugging percentage.

• • •

Seven players from three Napa County high schools were named to the 2022 All-North Coast Section baseball team, it was announced by Prep2Prep in a report at prep2prep.com last week.

Named as honorable mention:

* Nick Andrews, Matt Chadsey, Dalen Tinsley of Justin-Siena.

* Ian Fernandez, Dario Freschi of Vintage.

* Connor Ross, Cameron Taylor of Napa.

***

Lauren Gebauer, a Napa dermatologist and resident of Orinda, won the Women’s Golf Association of Northern California Legacy Stroke Play title. The two-day event was played Aug. 29-30 at Contra Costa Country Club in Pleasant Hill and Round Hill Country Club in Alamo.

Gebauer had rounds of 70 and 76 for an even-par 146 total and won by a nine-stroke margin.

Gebauer, who played college golf at the University of Notre Dame, also won the WGANC Legacy Champ of Champs tournament at The Club at Pasadera in Monterey. The event was played Sept. 26 and 27.

Gebauer had rounds of 69 and 69 for a 4-under-par 138 total and won by an eight-stroke margin.

***

Julia Sangiacomo, a 6-foot-5 senior outside hitter for the Santa Clara University women’s volleyball team, is averaging 4.48 kills and 2.04 digs per set.

Sangiacomo, a Justin-Siena High graduate who is from Sonoma, has a .314 attack percentage.

She also has 16 service aces, 13 set assists, six solo blocks, 24 block assists and 285 points.

Sangiacomo was named to the 2022 All-West Coast Conference Preseason Team, it was announced by www.santaclarabroncos.com on Aug. 24.

She is a three-time All-WCC selection.

***

Brandon Torres of American Canyon and Nathan Jewell of Napa placed in the boys championship division of the Fall Series II, a Junior Tour of Northern California event, Aug 27-28, at Chardonnay Golf Club & Vineyards in American Canyon.

Torres was 10th, shooting rounds of 75 and 73 for a 4-over-par 148 total.

Jewell tied for 25th, shooting 75-83 – 158.

***

Brandon Torres of American Canyon finished second in the boys championship division of the Junior Tour of Northern California’s Fall Series I at Cypress Lakes Golf Course in Vacaville. It was held Aug. 20 and 21.

Torres had rounds of 73 and 70 for a 1-under-par 143 total.

Torres has placed in three other JTNC events:

* Sixth in Fall Series V. It was played Sept. 17-18 at Bay View Golf Club in Milpitas. Torres shot 76-76 – 151.

* Third in the Fall Series VI at Coyote Creek Golf Club in San Jose, Sept. 24-25. He finished 2-under 142 after rounds of 73 and 69 on the Valley Course.

* Eighth in the Fall Series VII at Windsor Golf Club, Oct. 1-2. Torres shot 4-over-par 144, with rounds of 73 and 71.

***

Cory Synnestvedt of Napa tied for 26th place at the 61st Northern California Golf Association Senior Championship. Synnestvedt shot 74-77-79 – 230 in the event, Sept. 26-28, at Poppy Hills Golf Course at Pebble Beach.

There was a cut to the low 30 individuals and ties following the second round.

According to a report, at blog.ncga.org:

“First played in 1962, the NCGA Senior Championship is the association’s premier event for players aged 55 and over. Hundreds of players at multiple sites around the region attempt to qualify for the championship each year.”