Napa Valley Notes and Quotes: McClain wraps up her first season of cross country at Oregon

Harper McClain completed her freshman season of college cross country by placing at the Pac-12 Championships, NCAA West Regional Championships and NCAA Championships for the University of Oregon women’s team this past fall.

McClain, a St. Helena High School graduate, ran to a 20th-place finish in a time of 21:27.6 at the Pac-12 Championships. The 6K race was held at the Regional Athletic Complex in Salt Lake City, Utah.

She finished 31st at the NCAA West Regional Championships in a time of 20:38.4. The 6K race was held at the Haggin Oaks Golf Complex in Sacramento.

McClain finished 166th at the NCAA Division I Championships in a time of 20:54.0. The 6K race was held at Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee, Florida.

***

It’s been a big year for Kris Negron, a Napa resident.

In his first season as Tacoma’s manager, Negron guided the Rainiers to the Triple-A West championship with a 78-52 record and was voted as the Triple-A West Manager of the Year. Tacoma is the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners.

In November, Negron was named to the Mariners’ 2022 major league coaching staff, it was announced at marinersblog.mlblogs.com.

Negron was added to the staff as the team’s first base coach. He will also be responsible for outfield play and base running, according to a report at marinersblog.mlblogs.com.

He is going into his third season in the Mariners organization. Negron was the Assistant to the Director of Player Development in 2020.

Negron is a 2004 graduate of Vanden High School in Fairfield who also played at UC Davis and Cosumnes River College in Sacramento. He was selected by the Boston Red Sox during the seventh round of the 2006 draft and played for four organizations during his six-year major league career.

He was with the Cincinnati Reds (2012, 2014, 2015), Arizona Diamondbacks (2017, 2018), Seattle (2018, 2019), and the Los Angeles Dodgers (2019). He played in 170 games, compiling a .221 batting average with nine home runs, 32 RBIs and 10 stolen bases. He retired after the 2019 season.

***

Nico D’Angelo, a freshman attacker, scored 16 goals and had seven assists and 18 steals in 29 games during the 2021 season for the Golden West College-Huntington Beach men’s water polo team.

Golden West (28-2 overall) won its fifth straight California Community College Athletic Association state title by beating West Valley College-Saratoga in the championship game, 12-10, at Las Positas College-Livermore in November.

D’Angelo set six school records at Vintage High and was a three-time All-Napa County selection.

He was selected as Vintage’s 2020-21 Male Athlete of the Year.

***

Julia Sangiacomo, a junior outside hitter for the Santa Clara University volleyball team, was named All-West Coast Conference first-team and honorable mention AVCA (American Volleyball Coaches Association) All-Pacific North Region.

Sangiacomo, a Justin-Siena graduate who is from Sonoma, had 374 kills, 221 digs and 31 service aces during the 2021 season.

She had double-digit kills in all but four of the Broncos’ 27 matches and also recorded her 1,000th career kill against Gonzaga, according to santaclarabroncos.com.

***

Sprint car driver Rico Abreu of St. Helena won the 30-lap “A” Feature for 360 Sprints at Trophy Cup 27 at Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare on Oct. 22.

***

Cory Synnestvedt of Napa tied for second place in the senior championship division of the

AmateurGolf.com Christmas Classic Presented by Callaway Golf.

Synnestvedt shot 73-79 – 152 at Del Monte Golf Course in Monterey in early December.

***

Cristie Kerr, a 20-time winner during her career on the LPGA Tour and an honorary member at Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa, tied for 34th place at the 50th annual TaylorMade Pebble Beach Invitational in late November.

The 72-hole event is played at The Links at Spanish Bay, Spyglass Hill and Pebble Beach Golf Links and features players from the PGA Tour, LPGA Tour, PGA Tour Champions and Korn Ferry Tour.

Kerr had rounds of 68 (Spanish Bay), 74 (Spyglass Hill), 71 (Pebble Beach) and 73 (Pebble Beach).

Kerr is involved in the wine business in the Napa Valley, as she and Suzanne Pride Bryan of Pride Mountain Vineyards in St. Helena started Curvature Wines in 2008. Kerr also founded Kerr Cellars in 2013.

***

Madison Klungel played in 30 matches and had 465 set assists as a freshman setter for the Cal State Northridge volleyball team during the 2021 season.

Klungel, a Vintage High graduate who is from Napa, started seven matches and had 10 kills, 32.5 points and 20 service aces during the season for the Matadors (7-23 overall, 6-14 Big West Conference).

Klungel played in 111 sets and averaged 4.19 assists per set.

***

Silverado Resort and Spa hosted the 2021 Cal Cup, with the Northern California Section of the PGA and Southern California PGA playing in four ball and singles matches over two days, Dec. 16 on the South Course and Dec. 17 on the North Course.

In the team points summary, Southern California won, 8-4.

***

Issay Bravo, Daniel Castro, Jose Salgado and Gavin Binning of Pacific Union College were each named honorable mention on the 2021 All-California Pacific Conference men’s soccer team, it was announced in November.

***

Easton Hether of Fairfield won the boys 16-18 division title and Madison Starke of Walnut Creek won the girls 14-18 division title of the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour’s Silverado Junior Open.

It was held Oct. 30-31 at Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa.

Hether shot 75-71 – 146.

Starke shot 78-77 – 155.

***

The Sonoma Stompers, a former professional independent organization, has joined the California Collegiate League as an expansion team, the league announced in a report at calsummerball.com on Oct. 16.

“The expansion proposal was presented at the CCL Board of Directors meeting in September and approved in October,” the CCL said in the report.

There are now 11 teams in the summer league – five in the North Division and six in the South Division.

Sonoma is joined in the CCL North Division by the Healdsburg Prune Packers, Lincoln Potters, Solano Mudcats and Walnut Creek Crawdads.

The CCL South Division consists of the MLB Academy Barons, Arroyo Seco Saints, Conejo Oaks, Orange County Riptide, San Luis Obispo Blues and Santa Barbara Foresters.

***

Azhar Karimi, Alex Merkner and Peter Sykes of the Napa Golf Club each placed in the Big Sur Flight of the Northern California Golf Association’s Net Amateur Championship. It was played Oct. 11-12 at Poppy Hills Golf Course, located at Pebble Beach.

Karimi was fifth (78-72 – 150), Merkner was 11th (80-79 – 159), and Sykes was 27th (92-79 – 171).

***

Gary Fox was named as the 95th President of the Northern California Golf Association at the NCGA Annual Meeting on Dec. 9 at Poppy Hills Golf Course, located at Pebble Beach, the NCGA announced in a report at ncga.org.

Fox is a member at Spring Creek Golf and Country Club in Ripon and has been a member of the NCGA’s Board of Directors since 2014.

