Napa Valley Notes and Quotes: Michovsky helps Aggies prevail in gymnastics

Thea Michovsky placed third on bars for the host UC Davis women’s gymnastics team in a home meet against Sacramento State on Jan. 16 at the University Credit Union Center.

Michovsky, a junior who graduated from Napa High School in 2019, had a score of 9.725 as the Aggies won 194.075 to 191.450. It marked the second straight weekend that UC Davis downed the Hornets.

***

Five players from Prolific Prep of Napa Christian School are listed in the first Cal-Hi Sports Hot 100 for the 2021-22 school year, it was announced in a report at calhisports.com on Jan. 17.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $5.99 per mo…

Power forward Adem Bona is ranked No. 2, small forward Tre White is No. 5, small forward MJ Rice is No. 8, point guard Jordan Pope is No. 17 and center Elhadii Mor Seck is No. 34.

The same five players are among the nominees from Northern California for the 2022 McDonald’s All American Games, it was announced in a report on Jan. 12.

The Games are on Tuesday, March 29 at Chicago’s Wintrust Arena.

Prolific Prep is ranked No. 2 in the first Grind Top 9 of the year, The Grind Session announced on Twitter on Jan. 14.

The Crew are hosting a Crush in the Valley showcase at Contra Costa College in San Pablo this weekend.

Prolific Prep plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday, 8 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday. One of its post-graduate teams, Golden State Prep Grey, has Napa High graduate Brayden Greenlee and plays at 4 p.m. Friday, 9:30 a.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday. Golden State Prep Black plays at 5:45 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. Saturday and 10:45 a.m. Sunday.

***

Vintage High’s Natalie Scott, a junior, and Leilani Frazer, a senior, are listed in the SportStars Magazine’s NorCal Girls Wrestling Rankings, announced in a report at sportstarsmag.com on Jan. 10.

Scott is No. 5 at 116 pounds.

Frazer is No. 4 at 143 pounds.

***

Rico Abreu of St. Helena finished third in the 55-lap A-Feature race at the 36th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire on Jan 15 at Tulsa Expo Raceway in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Abreu was also third in the 4-lap pole shuffle.

Tulsa Expo Raceway is a quarter-mile clay oval that is inside the SageNet Center at Tulsa’s Expo Square.

***

Alyvia Fiske of the Simon Fraser University (Burnaby B.C., Canada) women’s wrestling team won the 155-pound division title at the Mike Clock Open in November in Forest Grove, Oregon.

Fiske, a senior who is from Napa, lost in the 155-pound final at the Women’s West Coast Tournament of Champions in December in Rocklin.

The two events were held during the team’s fall season.

Fiske is a Vintage High graduate and was twice named as the Napa Valley Register’s Female Athlete of the Year. She compiled a 148-9 record, winning two CIF state championships, during her high school career.

Fiske was named as an All-American at the 2019 Women’s College Wrestling Association Championships.

She was a member of USA Junior World Teams in both 2018 and 2019.

Fiske won her division at the 2021 Women’s Nationals in Irving, Texas.

***

Scott McCarron, a Vintage High graduate, is playing in his first PGA Tour Champions event in over six months at this weekend’s Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai. The three-day tournament wraps up Saturday at Hualalai Golf Course, Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii.

It’s the first of 28 PGA Tour Champions events during the 2022 season. It’s a limited-field event and features winners of PGA Tour Champions events over the past two years, as well as winners of senior major championships over the last five years, and several prominent sponsor exemptions, PGA Tour Champions said.

McCarron’s last start was in the 2021 DICK’S Sporting Goods Open July 2-4, after which an ankle injury ended his season. He had two torn tendons in his left ankle and announced July 7 that he was having surgery, PGA Tour Champions said in a press release on Jan. 19.

It’s the PGA Tour Champions’ 42nd season.

***

Cole Rueck of Corvallis, Oregon and Sophia Bardunias of San Ramon won college prep titles at the Future Champions Golf Napa World Series Championship at Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa. The two-day, 36-hole event was played Jan. 16 on the South Course and Jan. 17 on the North Course.

Rueck shot rounds of 72 and 73 for a 145 total to win the Boys College Prep title.

Brandon Torres of American Canyon tied for 27th. Torres shot 82-80 – 162.

Charlie Keller of Napa finished 42nd. Keller shot 90-89 – 179.

Bardunias won the Girls College Prep title, shooting 74-79 – 153.

Amelie Zalsman of Redlands was second. Zalsman shot 76-77 – 153.

Ayden Fynaut of Fresno won the Boys 13-14 division, shooting 78-76 – 154.

Jack Sennott of Napa finished second. Sennott had rounds of 76 and 79 for a 155 total.

Lexi Lowe of San Jose won the Girls 13-14 division, shooting 79-74 – 153.

The top two finishers in each age division earned an exemption into the 2022 FCG Callaway World Championship.

The 14th Annual FCG Callaway World Championship is July 18-20 and will be played on 10 championship courses in Palm Desert, CA.

***

Easton Hether of Fairfield won the boys 16-18 division of the Napa Valley Junior Open, a Hurricane Junior Golf Tour event, Jan. 15 and 16 at Chardonnay Golf Club & Vineyards in American Canyon.

Hether had rounds of 73 and 79 for a 152 total.

Kyler Heath of Hillsborough won the boys 14-15 division, shooting 77-79 – 156.

Nathan Jewell of Napa was fifth, 97-85 – 182.

Other division winners:

* Raymond ReBell, Loomis, boys 11-13, 87-78 – 165.

* Steven Maita, Carmichael, boys under-10, 80-78 – 158.

Email Marty James at martyjames.sports@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @marty_nvsports