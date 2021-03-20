Napa Valley Notes and Quotes: Napa's Negron named manager of Rainiers

Kris Negron, a Napa resident who played for four organizations during his six-year major league career, has been named manager of the Tacoma Rainiers. It’s the Seattle Mariners’ Triple-A affiliate and plays in the Pacific Coast League.
Negron was with the Cincinnati Reds (2012, 2014, 2015), Arizona Diamondbacks (2017, 2018), Seattle (2018, 2019), and the Los Angeles Dodgers (2019).
He played in 170 games, compiling a .221 batting average with nine home runs, 32 RBIs and 10 stolen bases.
Negron was an assistant last year to Andy McKay, Seattle’s director of player development. Negron retired after the 2019 season.
“His playing career was really built on serving others,” McKay said in a report at mlb.com. “This transition for him, it will be challenging. It will be very hard for him because he’ll be coaching people he played with, which is always unique. … He knows that for him to be a successful coach and realize the dreams that he has as a coach, it’s really going to come down to his ability to have hard conversations with players, to tell them the truth.”
Negron has been in professional baseball the last 15 years. He was selected by the Boston Red Sox during the seventh round of the 2006 draft.
The 2021 season for Tacoma starts on May 6.
“Tacoma has become a second home,” Negron said in a story at milb.com. “I love it. I love the city, the people, the front office. I’m comfortable there. And I know my way around; I’ll already have my routine. I couldn’t have drawn it up any better.”
Negron was a utility player during his career. He is a 2004 Vanden High School-Fairfield graduate and also played at UC Davis and Cosumnes River College-Sacramento.
“I’ve had the unique perspective of watching Kris play in high school, competing against him in junior college, and then having him be part of the Mariner family the past few years,” McKay said in a report at milb.com. “During these 15 years, whether it was in high school or the Major Leagues, Kris has earned an unparalleled level of respect from his coaches, teammates, fans and members of the media.”
Negron was traded to Cincinnati in 2009 and made his major league debut on June 7, 2012. He played first base, second base, shortstop and third base, as well as each outfield position, during his career.
Negron was playing all over the field and learning about both infield and outfield positions at an early age in baseball.
In a story in the Napa Valley Register in 2017, Negron said:
“Whatever position they asked if I could play, I didn’t even think twice about it. I just said, ‘Of course I can.’ From there on out, I ended up playing everywhere.
“I’d like to think that no matter what position I’m thrown at, I could be the best person at that position on the field at any time. My job is just to do whatever it takes to win ball games — literally just kind of a jack of all trades, just willing to do anything to help the team win.”
Hunter LaRue of Napa finished in sixth place at 165 pounds at the Pac-12 Championship Meet for the Cal State Bakersfield wrestling team last month at Oregon State’s Gill Coliseum in Corvallis.
LaRue, a 2017 Napa High graduate, is a junior for Bakersfield.
LaRue finished sixth at the 2019 California Community College Athletic Association State Championships for Sacramento City College.
LaRue was a two-sport athlete at Napa High, playing football and competing in wrestling. He was Napa’s team MVP his senior season.
A three-run home run by Jake MacNichols in the first inning highlighted a 2-for-4, four-RBI day for the Vintage High graduate and helped host Santa Clara University to a 13-6 nonconference baseball win over UC San Diego on March 13.
MacNichols’ blast over the center-field fence was his fourth home run of the 2021 season and the 41st of his collegiate career with the Broncos. He has the school record for career home runs.
He played first base and scored two runs in the game.
Julia Sangiacomo had 21 kills on a .245 attack percentage and nine digs to lead the Santa Clara University volleyball team in a 3-2 West Coast Conference win over Gonzaga on March 12 at Charlotte Y. Martin Centre in Spokane, Washington.
Sangiacomo, a Justin-Siena graduate, also had two block assists and 23 points.
In a 3-0 loss on the road to Gonzaga on March 13, Sangiacomo had 12 kills, six digs, three service aces and 15 points.
Vintage High (1-0) is No. 17 in the Bay Area Football Rankings, announced on March 15 by West Coast Preps at westcoastpreps.com.
Vintage is No. 20 in the Spring ’21, Week 1 NorCal Top 20 Football Rankings, announced on March 16 by SportStars Magazine at sportstarsmag.com.
With his victory at The Players Championship on March 14 at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, Justin Thomas became only the fourth player since 1960 to win 14 times on the PGA Tour before turning 28. He joins Johnny Miller, Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus – three of the greatest in the history of golf.
Thomas earned his first Players title, shooting 14-under 274 and beating Lee Westwood by one shot.
He also becomes just the fourth player to win a major championship, a World Golf Championships event, The Players and a FedExCup title, joining only Woods, Henrik Stenson and Rory McIlroy.
It was Thomas’ 165th start on the PGA Tour.
“It means a lot, obviously. It’s a huge championship, very special. It’s a tournament I’ve wanted to win, a tournament that I truly did feel like I was going to win at some point, and hopefully multiple times,” Thomas, 27, said in a transcript by ASAP Sports at www.asapsports.com.
“I love the golf course. It was in incredible shape this week. The greens were so good. The fairways were perfect. Rough was long. Just a great test of golf. I mean, that’s why it’s a Players Championship.
I tried to stay patient. I felt like the last three holes on Friday changed the momentum for us for the tournament. And then today it was about trying to get into position and then hang on from there.”
Miller is a 25-time winner on the PGA Tour, a World Golf Hall of Fame member, and one of the owners of Silverado Resort and Spa. Miller, a two-time major champion, retired as the lead golf analyst in 2019 after 29 years with NBC Sports.
Miller, who also works as a golf course designer, was the PGA Tour Player of the Year in 1974.
Pacific Union College cross country hosted the 2021 PUC Pioneer Invitational, a 8K race for the men’s field and a 5K race for the women’s field, on March 14 in Angwin.
UC Merced won men’s and women’s team titles.
Jared Wright of Dominican University of California won the individual men’s race in a time of 26:34.
Abraham Garrido of Pacific Union was 16th in a time of 34:18.
Jade Guerrero of Holy Names University won the individual women’s race in a time of 19:26.
Alma Ramirez was PUC’s top placer, finishing 11th with a time of 22:52.
Derek Zachman and Mark Toscano of Timber Creek Golf Course in Roseville won the PGA Northern California Section Club Team Championship at Silverado Resort and Spa.
They shot 63-74 – 137 for a 7-under 137 total. The event was played March 8-9 on the North Course and South Course.
Jeff Wilson of Catta Verdera Country Club (Lincoln) and Dave Carr of Teal Bend Golf Club (Sacramento) finished second, shooting 66-72 – 138.
John O’Leary and Brian Paul of Lake Merced Golf Club (Daly City) finished third, shooting 70-69 – 139.
Justin Tews and Jason Boldt of Vintner’s Golf Club in Yountville tied for 16th. They had rounds of 69 and 77 for a 146 total.
Prolific Prep of Napa Christian (30-3) is No. 13 in the MaxPreps Top 25 high school basketball rankings, announced on March 16 in a report at maxpreps.com.
The Crew continues its season when it plays in the GEICO Nationals, March 31-April 3 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Florida. There is a field of 10 teams.
“The event is designed to help crown a true national champion in high school basketball,” MaxPreps reported.
Prolific Prep opens the GEICO Nationals on March 31 against La Lumiere of La Porte, Indiana.
In a matchup of Bay Area schools, Dominican University of California and Holy Names University split a softball doubleheader on March 13 in Brisbane.
Peyton Mott, a Napa High graduate, plays for Dominican and went 6-for-8 with two doubles and six RBIs.
Kimberlee Walston, also a Napa High graduate, plays for Holy Names and went 3-for-5 with two RBIs.
Dominican won the first game, 3-2, in eight innings.
Holy Names won the second game, 11-8.
