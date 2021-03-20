Napa Valley Notes and Quotes: Napa's Negron named manager of Rainiers

“Tacoma has become a second home,” Negron said in a story at milb.com. “I love it. I love the city, the people, the front office. I’m comfortable there. And I know my way around; I’ll already have my routine. I couldn’t have drawn it up any better.”

Negron was a utility player during his career. He is a 2004 Vanden High School-Fairfield graduate and also played at UC Davis and Cosumnes River College-Sacramento.

“I’ve had the unique perspective of watching Kris play in high school, competing against him in junior college, and then having him be part of the Mariner family the past few years,” McKay said in a report at milb.com. “During these 15 years, whether it was in high school or the Major Leagues, Kris has earned an unparalleled level of respect from his coaches, teammates, fans and members of the media.”

Negron was traded to Cincinnati in 2009 and made his major league debut on June 7, 2012. He played first base, second base, shortstop and third base, as well as each outfield position, during his career.

Negron was playing all over the field and learning about both infield and outfield positions at an early age in baseball.

In a story in the Napa Valley Register in 2017, Negron said: