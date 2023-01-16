Napa Valley Notes and Quotes: Prolific Prep No. 1 in country in hoops poll

Prolific Prep of Napa Christian was No. 1 in the SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25 national high school boys basketball rankings of Jan. 2, it was announced in a report at news.scorebooklive.com.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Prolific Prep went 3-0, beating Combine Academy, Word of God and Cannon, to win its bracket championship at the John Wall Holiday Invitational in North Carolina.

“The undefeated Crew have steadily climbed their way to the top since entering the season ranked No. 6 in the country,” the report said.

Aden Holloway, Trey Green, Michael Nwoko, Yves Missi and Tyran Stokes were recognized in the report for Prolific Prep. Holloway was named as MVP of the tournament and Green and Stokes joined him on the all-tournament team for Prolific Prep, which has since won two more games to improve to 19-0.

According to news.scorebooklive.com, “the Power 25 is a collaboration between SBLive and Sports Illustrated.”

Prolific Prep was No. 2 in the ESPN High School Boys' Basketball Top 25 of Jan. 2, as announced in a report at espn.com.

Prolific Prep will host its second Bay Area tournament of the season, the eighth annual Crush in the Valley Basketball Showcase, Jan. 21-22 at Contra Costa College in San Pablo.

***

At No. 21, Justin-Siena (15-1) is listed among “5 teams knocking” in the SportStars NorCal Boys High School Basketball Rankings, announced by SportStars Magazine at sportstarsmag.com on Jan. 11.

The Braves is No. 18 in The San Francisco Chronicle Top 20 for boys basketball, announced in a report on at sfchronicle.com on Jan. 9.

***

The Chevron Silverado Showdown, a major college women’s golf tournament co-hosted annually by the University of Colorado and University of Oregon, is April 3-5 on the North Course at Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa.

The 17-team field also has defending champion San Jose State, Arizona, Arizona State, UC Berkeley, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oregon State, Pepperdine, the University of San Francisco, Texas A&M, Texas State, UCLA, USC, Washington and Washington State, the University of Colorado Athletics announced in a report at cubuffs.com.

The winner of the Chevron Silverado Showdown – a three-day, 54-hole tournament, which is now in its ninth year – will receive an invitation to play as an amateur at the Chevron Championship, an LPGA event and the first major of the LPGA season, it was announced in a report at www.thechevronchampionship.com and cubuffs.com.

Chevron is the title sponsor for the Silverado Showdown.

“I am so excited that the winner of the Silverado Showdown will earn a spot in the Chevron Championship,” Colorado women’s golf head coach Anne Kelly said in a report at cubuffs.com. “Chevron has taken a big lead in supporting women’s golf at all levels and to give a female collegiate player the opportunity to play in an LPGA major is fantastic. I am very thankful to Chevron and their support of our event.”

The Chevron Championship is April 20-23, at The Club at Carlton Woods, at The Woodlands, Texas.

The winners of the U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship, Women’s British Amateur Championship, Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship, Women’s Latin America Amateur Championship and the Augusta National Women’s Amateur also receive a spot in the field for the Chevron Championship.

The report, at thechevronchampionship.com, said “Chevron has worked with the LPGA to revise the eligibility criteria for the Championship. With these changes, Chevron aims to help create greater access to the professional game by providing an opportunity for amateurs from diverse backgrounds to gain valuable experience competing with the world’s best players.

“They include playing opportunities for the winners of the U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship, Women’s British Amateur Championship, Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship, Women’s Latin America Amateur Championship, Augusta National Women’s Amateur and Chevron Silverado Showdown.”

Arizona State’s Alessandra Fanali, who is from Fiuggi, Italy, was the low individual medalist at last year’s Silverado Showdown. She won by a three-stroke margin after shooting 7-under par 209, with rounds of 69, 71 and 69.

San Jose State was honored as the team champion. San Jose State won by a two-shot margin in the team scoring. The Spartans shot 287-290-293 – 870.

The Silverado Showdown was founded in 2014 by Anne Kelly, Colorado’s head coach, and Ria Scott, the former Oregon coach who is now at the University of Virginia, along with Dr. Rob Talley and his wife, Kim Talley, of Napa.

Emily Talley, the Talleys’ daughter, played four years of college golf at Colorado. She was named as an Honorable Mention All-American by the National Golf Coaches Association and Golfweek in 2012.

She turned professional in 2012 and played on the Symetra Tour.

“The Silverado Showdown holds a special place in my heart because of the connection with former Buff, Emily Talley and her parents, Kim and Rob Talley,” Kelly said in a report at cubuffs.com. “Emily grew up in Napa and Dr. and Mrs. Talley were the catalysts that made the event happen. We have had a great partnership with University of Oregon, Silverado Resort and the Talley’s, with the addition of Chevron and the LPGA exemption, the future of this event is very bright.”

Silverado is also the home of the PGA Tour’s Fortinet Championship.

***

Tessa Salvestrin of St. Helena had an outstanding freshman season as a forward for the Saint Mary’s College (Moraga) women’s soccer team.

Salvestrin, a Justin-Siena High School graduate, was named to both the All-West Coast Conference second team and All-freshman team.

She scored three goals and had six assists and 12 total points for the Gaels.

SMC California Athletics reported, on Nov. 9, at smcgaels.com:

“Salvestrin made her mark in her first season with the Gaels, a constant force to be reckoned with in attack. She made an instant impact from the second she stepped on the field in a Saint Mary’s uniform, scoring and assisting in her collegiate debut against Cal Poly. A creator and a scorer, Salvestrin will continue to be a key piece in the Gaels offense for seasons to come.”

She played in all 18 games, starting in 14 of those matches, for Saint Mary’s during the 2022 season.

Salvestrin took 39 total shots, with 19 on goal, smcgaels.com reported.

She scored 56 goals and had 27 assists during an outstanding four-year varsity career at Justin-Siena.

She was named first team all-league each year.

***

Thea Michovsky of Napa tied for first place on bars for the UC Davis women’s gymnastics team as the Aggies opened their 2023 season with a meet at Sacramento State on Jan. 8.

Michovsky, a senior and a 2019 Napa High graduate, had a score of 9.725.

Michovsky was named to the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation All-Academic team last year.

She was a member of Gymnastics Zone in Napa and also Dream Xtreme.

***

Brandon Torres of American Canyon represented the Junior Tour of Northern California in the 7th annual Challenge Cup Jan. 7-8 at Poppy Hills Golf Course at Pebble Beach.

The PGA Junior Southern California team won the title, defeating the Junior Tour of Northern California, 15.5-8.5.

The Cup, according to blog.ncga.org, follows a format similar to the Ryder Cup and is a rare opportunity for the juniors to compete in match play.

The JTNC got a Four-Ball win from the team of Torres and Hartej Grewal (1-up).

***

Kaiser Permanente Napa Valley Marathon and Half Marathon races are on Sunday, March 5.

The marathon starts at 7:30 a.m., at Silverado Trail at Brannan Street.

The half marathon starts at 7 a.m., at Silverado Trail at Conn Creek in the Rutherford.

A 5K race starts at 7:15 a.m. at Vintage High School.

All races finish at Vintage High.

For more information, go to napavalleymarathon.org.

***

The Northern California Golf Association announced Jan. 4 on Twitter @ncga1901 that former San Francisco Giants star Buster Posey will play in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The PGA Tour event, featuring a field of 156 professionals and 156 amateurs, is Jan. 30 to Feb. 5 at Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course and Monterey Peninsula Country Club’s Shore Course.

The event has a $9 million purse.

Posey is a seven-time All-Star and played on three World Series champion teams with the Giants, as he hit .302 with 158 home runs during his 12-year career. He retired after the 2021 season.

For more information, go to attpbgolf.com.

Today in sports history: Jan. 17 Video 1961: Oscar Robertson becomes youngest player to receive NBA All-Star MVP 1971: Baltimore Colts win first Super Bowl under NFL-AFL merger 1986: Tim Witherspoon wins a majority decision over Tony Tubbs for WBA heavyweight title 1988: Denver Broncos edge Cleveland Browns after late Earnest Byner fumble 1995: NFL's Rams announce they're moving to St. Louis 2010: Jeremy Abbott earns a trip to the Olympics 2011: No. 5 Pittsburgh blows 19-point lead, then rebounds to beat No. 3 Syracuse 2014: Serena Williams becomes the winningest woman at the Australian Open 2016: Carolina Panthers hold off Seattle Seahawks rally to advance to Super Bowl