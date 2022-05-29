Napa Valley Notes and Quotes: Prolific Prep product Green honored by NBA

Jalen Green, a former star at Prolific Prep of Napa Christian, was named to the 2021-22 Kia NBA All-Rookie First Team after averaging 17.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game as a 6-foot-4 guard for the Houston Rockets, the NBA announced in a report at nba.com on May 18.

Green played in 67 games and had 1,157 points, with 157 3-pointers, 226 rebounds and 176 assists.

Green was named as the Kia NBA Western Conference Rookie of the Month for March/April, pr.nba.com announced. He averaged 22.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists over the last two months of the regular season while shooting 48.4 percent from the field and 39.5 percent from 3-point distance, according to nba.com.

He was the second overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

He played for the NBA G League Ignite, a developmental team that is based in Walnut Creek.

Green averaged 31.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5 assists per game as a senior in leading Prolific Prep to a 31-3 record and the Grind Session national title.

He was named as SI All-American’s National Player of the Year in 2020.

Green, a transfer from San Joaquin Memorial High School-Fresno, totaled 3,299 points during his high school career and was named first-team on the SI All-American Boys Basketball Team.

He was named first-team on the MaxPreps.com 2019-20 High School Boys Basketball All-American Team.

***

Vine Valley Athletic League softball champion Vintage (21-4 overall, 11-1 VVAL) is No. 4 and American Canyon High (20-7 overall, 10-2 VVAL) is No. 6 in the latest CIF North Coast Section High School Rankings, announced at maxpreps.com on May 25.

The Crushers are among several teams listed on the bubble in the new State Top 25 Softball Rankings, announced CalHiSports.com at calhisports.com on May 23.

Vintage is also No. 18 in the latest SportStars NorCal Softball Rankings, announced in a report by SportStars Magazine at sportstarsmag.com on May 24.

***

Jim Richerson, president of the PGA of America who spent four years at Chardonnay Golf Club & Vineyards in American Canyon earlier in his career, presented the Wanamaker Trophy to Justin Thomas following this year’s PGA Championship.

Thomas won the 104th PGA Championship on May 22 at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

It’s Thomas’ second PGA Championship.

Earlier in the week, at a press conference, Richerson talked about the work that PGA professionals do.

“Obviously, this week is all about the best players in the world, and we’ve got 96 out of the top 100 that are here. For us what’s really special is the Team of 20. It’s the 20 PGA club professionals that are representing the 28,000, but those individuals that have kept their games at an extremely high level, that some of our professionals that have made the cut in this championship in the past,” Richerson said in a transcription provided by ASAP Sports at www.asapsports.com.

“We’ve got individuals who have a played in the Championship multiple times, but they also are the ones that are living out our mission on a daily basis of elevating the status of PGA members around the country and the role that they have in the game and growing the game.

“They’re out there in junior programs. They’re out there in beginner adult programs. They’re out there in leagues. They’re growing the game on a daily basis.

“It’s all about the best players in the world this week, but for us it’s also about what we do as an association with this week to promote our members and the job that they do. Our members have been out there and are on the front lines during the last two years when the world and our country was really going through an unprecedented time. The way that they kind of stepped up for the game, and not only what you could do from a physical standpoint and everybody was at home and they could get out and play the game, but our members had to be there at the front line to greet those people, invite them into the game, welcome them into the game, teach them how to play the game.

“That’s what our PGA members do on a daily basis. Thursday through Sunday it’s about the best players in the world, but this week is also about us being able to tell the story of what our PGA members do on a daily basis.”

Richerson was the head golf professional of the Vineyards Course and also served as interim general manager at Chardonnay Golf Club.

He was elected as the 42nd President of the PGA of America at the Association’s 104th Annual Meeting in 2020.

Richerson makes his home in Scottsdale, Arizona and works as Senior Vice President of Operations for Troon, a golf management company.

***

Harper McClain, a St. Helena High graduate and freshman on the University of Oregon track and field team, finished 22nd in the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase quarterfinals in 10:25.01 at the 2022 NCAA West Preliminary on Saturday.

Only 12 advanced to the semifinals, the last being McClain’s junior teammate, Malia Pivec (10:08.66).

The four-day meet at John McDonnell Field in Fayetteville, Arkansas began on Wednesday.

***

Four teams from the Napa Valley placed at the Northern California Golf Association’s 2022 North Bay Zone Championship, which was played Monday, May 23 at Poppy Hills Golf Course at Pebble Beach and Tuesday, May 24 at Del Monte Golf Course in Monterey.

Napa Golf Club tied for fifth, shooting 136-131 – 267.

Napa Valley Country Club was eighth, 133-138 – 271.

Silverado Resort and Spa tied for 11th, 138-139 – 277.

Vintner’s Golf Club (Yountville) was 15th, 138-145 – 283.

It’s a format that takes the two best net scores of a four-person team, the NCGA said in a report at blog.ncga.org.

Foxtail Men’s Golf Club (Rohnert Park), which won the title, and Mayacama Golf Club (Santa Rosa), which was second, advance to the NCGA Zone Championship, August 22-23 at Spyglass Hill and Poppy Hills.

***

St. Helena’s Rico Abreu finished 15th in a 40-lap World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series feature race on May 20 at Attica Raceway Park in Attica, Ohio.

He earned $1,050.

***

Hannah Chau, a junior on the UC Irvine women’s track and field team, was named All-Big West Conference after placing in two events at the Big West Championships held at UC Davis, May 13-14.

Chau, a Justin-Siena High graduate who is from Fairfield, finished second in the 3,000-meter steeplechase (10:28.19) and third in the 10,000-meter run (35:32.18).

***

Jack Sennott of Napa finished fourth in the boys 13-14 division of the Future Champions Golf Tour’s National Tour NorCal Pleasanton Junior. The two-day event was March 12-13 at Callippe Preserve Golf Course in Pleasanton.

Sennott had rounds of 81 and 79 for a 160 total.

