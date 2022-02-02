Napa Valley Notes and Quotes: Prolific Prep's Rice, Bona are All-Americans

Five players from Prolific Prep of Napa Christian School are listed in the first Cal-Hi Sports Hot 100 for the 2021-22 school year, it was announced in a report at calhisports.com on Jan. 17.

Power forward Adem Bona is ranked No. 2, small forward Tre White is No. 5, small forward MJ Rice is No. 8, point guard Jordan Pope is No. 17 and center Elhadii Mor Seck is No. 34.

The same five players were among the nominees from Northern California for the 2022 McDonald’s All American Games, it was announced in a report on Jan. 12.

Prolific Prep Co-Director Philippe Doherty announced Jan. 25 that the University of Kansas-bound Rice, who is originally from Henderson, N.C., and the UCLA-bound Bona, a native of Lagos Mushin, Nigeria, had been selected to the squad.

They are the seventh and eighth players from Prolific Prep since 2016 to be named McDonald's All-Americans. The others were Nathan Bittle, Nimari Burnett, Jalen Green, Jordan Brown and Gary Trent Jr.

The Games are on Tuesday, March 29 at Chicago’s Wintrust Arena.

Prolific Prep is ranked No. 2 in the first Grind Top 9 of the year, The Grind Session announced on Twitter on Jan. 14.

The Crew went 3-0 their "Crush in the Valley I" showcase at Contra Costa College in San Pablo Jan. 21-23.

Prolific Prep defeated Elite Prep 75-66 the first day, led by Bona (18 points, 7 rebounds, 2 blocks), White (18 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals), Rice (14 points, 8 rebounds, 2 blocks) and Zion Sensley (11 points, 3 of 4 from 3-point arc).

The Crew edged AZ Compass of Chandler, Ariz. the second day, 65-63, paced by White (20 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 block), Rice (15 points, 5 rebounds), Bona (10 points, 8 rebounds, 4 blocks) and Pope (14 points, 2 assists, 2 rebounds).

The third day saw Prolific Prep beat Denver Prep Academy 82-64 with a big game from Rice (30 points, 9 rebounds, 5 steals). Also leading the way were Pope (19 points, 2 assists, 2 rebounds), White (11 points, 11 rebounds, 9 assists) and Sensley (10 points, 2 rebounds).

The Crew (21-3) are scheduled to play next against St. Benedict's Prep of Newark, N.J. on Feb. 12. Their "Crush In the Valley II" is slated for Feb. 18-20 at Napa Valley College in Napa.

***

Rico Abreu of St. Helena finished third in the 55-lap A-Feature race at the 36th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire on Jan 15 at Tulsa Expo Raceway in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Abreu was also third in the 4-lap pole shuffle.

Tulsa Expo Raceway is a quarter-mile clay oval that is inside the SageNet Center at Tulsa’s Expo Square.

***

Scott McCarron, a Vintage High School graduate who is in the Crushers’ Athletic Hall of Fame, started the 2022 PGA Tour Champions’ season at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, Jan. 20-22, at Hualalai Golf Course at Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii.

McCarron ended up in a five-way tie for 34th place and earned $14,300.

Miguel Angel Jiménez won on the second playoff hole over Steven Alker and pocketed $340,000. Alker went home with $200,000.

Next up for the PGA Tour Champions is the Chubb Classic Feb. 18-20 at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla.

***

Thea Michovsky placed third on the parallel bars for the UC Davis women's gymnastics team in a home meet against Sacramento State on Jan. 16. The 2019 Napa High graduate scored 9.725 as the Aggies won 194.075 to 191.450. It marked the second straight weekend that UC Davis downed the Hornets.

***

Vintage High’s Natalie Scott, a junior, and Leilani Frazer, a senior, are listed in the SportStars Magazine’s NorCal Girls Wrestling Rankings, announced in a report at sportstarsmag.com on Jan. 10.

Scott is No. 5 at 116 pounds.

Frazer is No. 4 at 143 pounds.

***

Alyvia Fiske of the Simon Fraser University (Burnaby B.C., Canada) women’s wrestling team won the 155-pound division title at the Mike Clock Open in November in Forest Grove, Oregon.

Fiske, a senior who is from Napa, lost in the 155-pound final at the Women’s West Coast Tournament of Champions in December in Rocklin.

The two events were held during the team’s fall season.

Fiske is a Vintage High graduate and was twice named as the Napa Valley Register’s Female Athlete of the Year. She compiled a 148-9 record, winning two CIF state championships, during her high school career.

Fiske was named as an All-American at the 2019 Women’s College Wrestling Association Championships.

She was a member of USA Junior World Teams in both 2018 and 2019.

Fiske won her division at the 2021 Women’s Nationals in Irving, Texas.

***

Cole Rueck of Corvallis, Oregon and Sophia Bardunias of San Ramon won college prep titles at the Future Champions Golf Napa World Series Championship at Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa. The two-day, 36-hole event was played Jan. 16 on the South Course and Jan. 17 on the North Course.

Rueck shot rounds of 72 and 73 for a 145 total to win the Boys College Prep title.

Brandon Torres of American Canyon tied for 27th. Torres shot 82-80 – 162.

Charlie Keller of Napa finished 42nd. Keller shot 90-89 – 179.

Bardunias won the Girls College Prep title, shooting 74-79 – 153.

Amelie Zalsman of Redlands was second. Zalsman shot 76-77 – 153.

Ayden Fynaut of Fresno won the Boys 13-14 division, shooting 78-76 – 154.

Jack Sennott of Napa finished second. Sennott had rounds of 76 and 79 for a 155 total.

Lexi Lowe of San Jose won the Girls 13-14 division, shooting 79-74 – 153.

The top two finishers in each age division earned an exemption into the 2022 FCG Callaway World Championship.

The 14th Annual FCG Callaway World Championship is July 18-20 and will be played on 10 championship courses in Palm Desert, CA.

***

Easton Hether of Fairfield won the boys 16-18 division of the Napa Valley Junior Open, a Hurricane Junior Golf Tour event, Jan. 15 and 16 at Chardonnay Golf Club & Vineyards in American Canyon.

Hether had rounds of 73 and 79 for a 152 total.

Kyler Heath of Hillsborough won the boys 14-15 division, shooting 77-79 – 156.

Nathan Jewell of Napa was fifth, 97-85 – 182.

Other division winners:

* Raymond ReBell, Loomis, boys 11-13, 87-78 – 165.

* Steven Maita, Carmichael, boys under-10, 80-78 – 158.

