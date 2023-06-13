Tyran Stokes, a 6-foot-7 forward for Prolific Prep of Napa Christian, was selected to the 2023 USA Men’s U16 National Team roster following seven days of training camp in Colorado Springs, Colo., it was announced in a report by MaxPreps at maxpreps.com on June 1.

The USA Basketball Men's Developmental National Team Committee selected the 12-player roster. It’s for the 2025 and 2026 graduating classes.

Stokes averaged 10.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game as the 2023 USA Men’s U16 National Team won the FIBA U16 Americas Championship June 5-11 in Yucatan, Mexico.

Team USA had wins over Puerto Rico, 96-61; Argentina, 113-52; Mexico, 122-53; Uruguay, 123-45; Puerto Rico, 122-63; and Canada, 118-38.

Stokes is also listed No. 1 in the 2026 Cal-Hi Sports Top 25 final player rankings for the 2022-23 school year for boys basketball, it was announced by CalHiSports.com in a report at calhisports.com on June 3.

It’s a “look at the state’s top college prospects in the freshman (2026) class at the close of the 2022-23 school year,” the report said.

***

Kathleen Scavo, a Justin-Siena High School graduate who is from Benicia, earned $7,147 after tying for fifth place in the FireKeepers Casino Hotel Championship in Battle Creek, Michigan.

Scavo, who played golf for the Braves and the University of Oregon, completed the three-day, 54-hole Epson Tour event at 5-under-par 211, with rounds of 67, 73 and 71, at Battle Creek Country Club, June 9-11.

The Epson Tour, according to epsontour.com, is the official qualifying tour of the LPGA Tour. “With the support of its umbrella partner Epson, the Tour’s mission is to prepare the world’s best young women professional golfers for a successful career on the LPGA Tour. Since Epson’s inaugural sponsorship year in 2022, the Epson Tour has grown from 16 tournaments and $1.7 million in prize money to $4 million in prize money awarded over the course of 24 tournaments.”

***

Taylor Brandt, a senior outfielder for the Eastern Nazarene College (Quincy, Mass.) softball team, was named second-team All-Region by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association, it was announced in a report at athletics.enc.edu on May 25.

Brandt, who is from Napa, had a .469 batting average with 67 hits, including 17 doubles, four triples, and four home runs, as Eastern Nazarene (22-21 overall) won the New England Collegiate Conference title and advanced to the NCAA Division III Tournament.

Brandt, a Vintage High graduate, also had 33 RBIs and nine stolen bases.

She was named as the New England Collegiate Conference Player of the Year for the Lions. She also received All-NECC and NECC All-Tournament honors.

***

Shelby Morse, a freshman from Napa who pitches and plays first base for the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (Daytona Beach, Fla.) softball team, received Easton/National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-America Scholar-Athlete honors, it was announced in a report on June 7 at erauathletics.com.

Morse is a Vintage High graduate.

Embry-Riddle is an NCAA Division II school and plays in the Sunshine State Conference.

***

St. Helena High (23-5 overall, 14-0 North Central League I) is listed on the bubble in the state Division IV softball rankings of May 31, as announced by CalHiSports.com and calhisports.com.

***

Justin-Siena High (15-10 overall, 6-6 Vine Valley Athletic League) received honorable mention in the final Division IV state baseball rankings, it was announced by CalHiSports.com in a report at www.calhisports.com on June 11.

***

Rico Abreu of St. Helena finished second in the Premier Chevy Dealers Clash, a 25-lap World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars “A” feature race, at Knoxville Raceway on June 9 in Knoxville, Iowa.

It’s a half-mile semi-banked track.

It’s Abreu’s 14th “consecutive top five in overall Sprint Car competition. Abreu is up to seven World of Outlaws podiums this year and the 35th of his career,” a report at worldofoutlaws.com said.

“The last 10 laps or so I could hit my marks a whole lot better,” Abreu said in a report, at worldofoutlaws.com. “Thank you to my team. They do an incredible job. Ricky (Warner) and his critical thinking and just the way he adapts to my driving style and my race cars. Hats off to them. They work really good together, and it’s quite a sight to see on my end as a team owner and driver.”

Abreu was also 13th in the 25-lap “A” feature on June 10 during the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars’ Premier Chevy Dealers Clash at Knoxville Raceway.

***

Nine players from Napa County are among the nominees from CIF North Coast Section schools for the annual Cal-Hi Sports all-state softball teams, as announced by CalHiSports.com in a report at calhisports.com on June 7.

The nominees from Napa County schools:

* Sofia Cupp and Aribella Farrell, from St. Helena High.

* Jaida Fulcher and Angelia Rodriguez, from American Canyon High.

* Ella Johnson, from Napa High.

* Cienna Alvarez, Ava Raines, Angie Rubalcava, Emily Vanderbilt, from Vintage High.

***

Zion Sensley, a 6-foot-7 small forward for Prolific Prep of Napa Christian, is listed No. 10 in the final 2024 Cal-Hi Sports Hot 100 Player Rankings for boys basketball for the 2022-23 school year, it was announced in a report by CalHiSports.com at calhisports.com on June 1.

It’s the “state’s top college prospects in the junior (2024) class,” the report said.

***

Brooke Gongora of Napa won the girls’ division of the Junior Tour of Northern California First Flight Tournament II at Foxtail Golf Club in Rohnert Park on June 4.

Gongora fired a 9-over-par 81 on the North Course.

***

Napa golfers Charlie Keller and Jack Keller placed in their respective divisions at the Junior Golf Association of Northern California Match Play Championship in early June at Corica Park’s North and South courses in Alameda.

Charlie Keller finished 12th in the boys 16-18 division, shooting 71-84 – 155.

Jack Keller was seventh in the boys 14-15 division, shooting 76-78 – 154.

***

California State University, Maritime Academy (Vallejo) was presented with the Sportsmanship Award for the 2022-23 school year, the California Pacific Conference announced in a report at calpacathletics.com on May 30.

“The Cal Pac Sportsmanship Award is a year-long, program-wide award voted by the head coaches of the conference’s nine scheduled sports,” the report said.

Karen Lee Yoder, a Napa resident, is the Director of Athletics and Physical Education at Cal Maritime.

***

The Commissioner’s Trophy All-Sports award for the 2022-23 school year was presented to Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (Prescott, Ariz.), the California Pacific Conference announced in a report at calpacathletics.com on May 30.

Embry-Riddle won six of the Cal Pac’s 15 championships.

“The Commissioner's Trophy recognizes overall program success and assigns points for the top six finishers based on the final results in Cal Pac championships,” the report said.

Pacific Union College of Angwin finished 12th in the scoring.

***

Erik Kvidahl, a 6-foot-5 right-hander for the College of Marin-Kentfield baseball team, was named as the Freshman Pitcher of the Year in the Bay Valley Conference.

The 2022 Vintage High graduate was also named honorable mention on the All-BVC team.

Kvidahl went 6-3 with a 4.11 earned run average in 13 appearances (12 starts) for the Mariners.

Marin (24-18 overall, 17-4 Bay Valley) reached the California Community College Athletic Association Northern California Regionals. The Mariners’ season came to an end with losses to Folsom Lake College, 15-4 and 7-4, at the Regionals.

***

Scott McCarron, a Vintage High graduate and former Napa resident, tied for 37th at the American Family Insurance Championship, a PGA Tour Champions event, June 9-11 in Madison, Wisconsin.

McCarron had rounds of 70, 69 and 75 for a 2-under-par 214 total at University Ridge Golf Course.

It was the 13th of 28 PGA Tour Champions events in the 2023 season.

***

One-hundred runners took part in Angwin to Angwish, a trail run at Pacific Union College, on May 7.

There were four races of “varied difficulty and terrain” according to a report at pacificunioncollege. prestosports.com on June 5: 10K, half-marathon, 30K and a one-mile fun run for kids.

"PUC has managed the forest well, opened it up to the surrounding area; it's a huge community asset," Napa County Supervisor Anne Cottrell said in the report. "It's great to feature it as part of a race too."

Funds from the races go to support the PUC Athletics Department, the report said.

The event’s race director is Abraham Garrido, the Pioneers’ head coach for men's and women's cross country teams.

Serving as sponsors were Sportago in St. Helena, Healdsburg Running Company, and Heart and Sole Sports in Santa Rosa.

***

Hannah Chau of UC Irvine was named to the Academic All-District Women’s Track & Field Team, it was announced by the College Sports Communicators.

Chau, a Justin-Siena High graduate who is from Fairfield, placed in three events at the 2023 Big West Championships: third in the steeplechase, fifth in the 10,000 meters in a personal-record time of 34:30.59, seventh in the 5,000 meters.

Chau, a senior, is a four-time All-Big West performer in track and field and was the 2021 Big West champion in the 10K, UCI Athletics reported at ucirvinesports.com on May 31.

Chau is only the 10th runner in program history to claim three All-Big West awards in cross country, the report said.

In the report, UCI Athletics said:

“Chau will leave UCI as the school-record holder in the steeplechase, while holding top-10 marks in the 5K, 10K, indoor 3K and 5K, and both the 4K and 6K in cross country.”

Chau graduated with a degree in Public Health Sciences. She is pursuing a Master's in Demographic and Social Analysis.

“The graduate student is a nine-time conference all-academic selection, seven-time Dean's List honoree, a member of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and the 2022 Big West Service & Leadership Award winner,” the report said.

***

Caleb Jeske of Angwin is playing for the Solano Mudcats Baseball Club, a California Collegiate League team, this summer. The Mudcats are based in Vacaville and play their home games at Vanden High-Fairfield.

Jeske, a catcher, played at the College of Marin-Kentfield this past spring as a sophomore and played his freshman season for Napa Valley College. He’s a St. Helena High graduate.

The California Collegiate League, celebrating its 30th season, “is a premier college summer baseball destination,” its website, calsummerball.com, points out.

***

The 2023 Sonoma County Amateur Golf Championship was played May 20-21 at Foxtail Golf Club’s North Course in Rohnert Park.

Bill Haubold of Vintner’s Golf Club in Yountville took second place in the Senior’s Flight, shooting 79-76 – 155.

