Napa Valley Notes and Quotes: Rugnao PUC's Scholar Athlete of the Year

Pacific Union College sophomore Ashley-Malia Rugnao, a libero/defensive specialist on the volleyball team, was presented with the Presidential Scholar Athlete of the Year award at the annual athletic banquet, the college announced at pioneersathletics.com last month.

Rugnao is from Stockton and went to St. Mary’s High School. She is a pre-nursing major.

“After not being able to hold it last year because of COVID, it was great to be able to recognize this year’s athletes and coaches for all their individual and team achievements,” the report read. “Many athletes from each team received impressive awards for academic achievements as well as awards for their performances during their season.”

Twenty-nine athletes received the Distinguished Scholar Athlete Award for having a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher.

Twenty-two athletes received the Scholar Athlete Award for having a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher.

“Through this strenuous season because of COVID, our athletes and coaches worked hard to make the best of it. The challenges they had to face this year didn’t prove to be too much for them and seemingly strengthened them as athletes,” the report read.