Aaron Shortridge of Napa made the start for host Double-A Altoona (Pa.) on July 7 and got the win in the Curve’s 8-7 Eastern League victory over the Erie SeaWolves at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Shortridge (5-5), a right-hander, pitched seven innings, his longest outing of the season, and allowed two runs (both earned) and four hits, walked just one and struck out five.

The 2015 Vintage High School graduate faced 24 batters and threw 80 pitches (57 strikes). He got six groundouts and six fly-outs.

“I just took it into my own hands, trusted my defense, and my catcher Abrahan Gutierrez,” Shortridge said in a story that ran in the Altoona Mirror at altoonamirror.com on July 8. “He did a really great job tonight just rolling with me. I just kind of tried to stay in the moment and keep making good pitches and I think we executed pretty well.”

Altoona is the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Erie SeaWolves are the Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers.

Shortridge was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the fourth round of the 2018 First-Year Player Draft out of UC Berkeley as a junior.

***

Tyree Reed of American Canyon announced on Twitter, on July 12, @TyreeReed, twitter.com/tyreereed, that he is entering the transfer portal. Reed, a freshman outfielder, has been in the Oregon State baseball program since graduating from American Canyon High School.

In the announcement, Reed said:

“I would like to thank Oregon State Baseball for the care, support, and opportunities they provided me during my time here. However, after conversations with the coaching staff, I have decided to enter the transfer portal. Looking for a new home and I am open to all inquiries!”

Reed has played for USA Baseball and was named as a Perfect Game and Under Armour All-American.

He was named as the Vine Valley Athletic League MVP.

***

Brock Bowers, a junior tight end who was named as an All-American by 10 different outlets last year for national champion University of Georgia, will attend the 2023 SEC Football Kickoff Media Days presented by Regions, July 17-20 at the Nashville (Tenn.) Grand Hyatt, the Southeastern Conference announced in a report at secsports.com.

Bowers, a Napa High School graduate, caught 63 passes for 942 yards with seven touchdown receptions in 15 games during the 2022 season. He averaged 14.95 yards per catch and 62.80 yards receiving per game, with a long reception of 78 yards.

Georgia (15-0) won its second straight national title, as Bowers caught seven passes for 152 yards and had a 22-yard touchdown catch for the Bulldogs in a 65-7 win over TCU in the College Football Playoff national championship game on Jan. 9.

Bowers was named as the winner of the John Mackey Award as the top tight end in the country.

***

The use of a one-way electronic communication device between a coach in the dugout and a team’s catcher for the purposes of calling pitches will be permitted in high school baseball beginning in 2024, the National Federation of State High School Associations announced in a report at nfhs.org on July 6.

The new rule was approved by the National Federation of State High School Associations Baseball Rules Committee at its meeting in Indianapolis, June 4-6. The recommendations were then approved by the NFHS Board of Directors.

***

The Napa Golf Course team of Azhar Karimi and Ross Macky of Napa, Robert Jacobs of Calistoga, and Vincent Dass of Fairfield won the Northern California Golf Association annual North Bay Zone Championship at Poppy Hills Golf Course in Pebble Beach.

The team from Napa Golf Course won by a one-stroke margin over Foxtail Men's Golf Club (Rohnert Park).

In a format that takes the two best net scores of a four-person team, Napa Golf Course shot 130-130 – 260 in the two-day event, July 10-11. Poppy Hills is a par-71, 6,110-yard course.

Napa Golf Course completed the event at 24-under 260.

Foxtail was second place at 261.

Napa Golf Course and Foxtail advance to the NCGA Zone Championship, Aug. 21-22 at Spyglass Hill and Poppy Hills. Only the two low teams advance, the NCGA said.

Napa Valley Country Club (133-134 – 267) tied for sixth.

Silverado Resort and Spa (136-136 – 272) tied for eighth.

Vintner’s Golf Club of Yountville (137-142 – 279) tied for 15th.

Napa Golf Course and Foxtail were tied for second place after the first round.

***

The Napa Valley Baseball Club is entered in the Area 1 Tournament for American Legion. There are eight teams in the tournament, which started Thursday at Laurel Creek in Fairfield. The Fairfield Expos are the host team.

Teams from Vallejo, Yuba-Sutter, Chico, Petaluma, Yolo and Humboldt are also in the field.

The tournament wraps up Monday.

***

Pacific Union College announced that J.R. Rogers has left his position after two years as Associate Vice President for Student Life and the Pioneers’ Athletic Director “due to a reduction in force and campus restructuring.”

A report at pioneersathletics.com on June 30 said:

“His departure leaves a void in the Pioneers Athletics Program, as his leadership and dedication have been instrumental in shaping the program's recent success.

“The legacy he leaves behind serves as a testament to his vision, dedication, and unwavering support for student athletes. While his departure may be bittersweet, the Pioneers Athletics Program remains hopeful for the future, grateful for the positive impact Rogers had during his time at the helm.”

Pacific Union College is a member of the California Pacific Conference. It’s an NAIA league comprised of 13 schools in California, Nevada and Arizona.

In the report, Rogers said:

"We've done a lot of great things these past two years as a Pioneers Athletics team. I’m so proud of our student athletes and our coaching staff. I'm really going to miss them and the team we formed."

The report added:

“… His tenure was marked by numerous accomplishments that positively impacted the program's student athletes and the entire campus community. One notable achievement was the increase in team enrollment, which helped foster a stronger and more competitive athletics program.

“By providing necessary support and guidance, he enabled student athletes to excel both on the field and in the classroom. This emphasis on academic excellence contributed to a well-rounded student athlete experience.

“Furthermore, Rogers prioritized the participation of student athletes in campus spiritual and social events. By encouraging their involvement beyond athletics, he fostered a sense of community and camaraderie among the athletes and the wider student body. Increased attendance at these events demonstrated the success of these efforts, highlighting the positive impact Rogers had on the overall campus experience.”

The report added:

“As the Pioneers Athletics Program transitions into a new era, Hernan Granados will take the chair and work to continue building upon the foundation laid by Rogers.”

***

A.J. Dybantsa and Tyran Stokes of Prolific Prep of Napa Christian were recognized in a report by MaxPreps for their play at the 2023 Nike EYBL Peach Jam, July 2-9, at the Riverview Park Activities Center at North Augusta, S.C.

The event features the top 100 prospects in the Class of 2024 and 2025, MaxPreps said in the report, on July 10, at www.maxpreps.com.

MaxPreps said: “NBA scouts and college coaches lined the sidelines and fans packed the stands and hallways of the Riverview Park Activities Center to get a look at the top talent in high school basketball.”

Stokes, a class of 2026 prospect, helped Vegas Elite advance to the Nike EYBL Peach Jam title game, according to MaxPreps.

In the report, MaxPreps said:

“Despite playing against players two classifications higher, A.J. Dybantsa and Tyran Stokes both impressed at the Nike EYBL Peach Jam.

"Dybantsa led all players in scoring last week, averaging 25.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per outing for Expressions Elite, which went 1-4 in pool play. Dybantsa has the abilities to put the ball in the basket a variety of ways and make difficult shots off the dribble, displaying his high ceiling throughout the week in South Carolina.

"Stokes filled up the stat sheet and showed his ability to finish around the basket at an elite level, averaging 11.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.5 steals per contest to help Vegas Elite reach the title game on Sunday.”