Aaron Shortridge, a right-hander from Napa, started for Altoona (Pa.) and took the loss as the Curve fell at home to the Bowie Baysox, 4-1, in a Double-A Eastern League game on Tuesday, June 20, at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Shortridge, a 2015 Vintage High School graduate, pitched 5 1/3 innings and allowed seven hits and two runs (both earned). He walked two and struck out six.

Shortridge (3-5) faced 24 batters and threw 90 pitches, 66 for strikes. He got five groundouts and three flyouts.

Bowie (Bowie, Maryland) is the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles.

Altoona is the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Shortridge was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the fourth round of the 2018 First-Year Player Draft out of UC Berkeley as a junior.

***

Brigham Young University concluded its season by finishing in a tie for 23rd place at the 2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship in May at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Todd Miller, a former BYU All-American and Academic All-American, is director of golf for the Cougars’ men’s and women’s programs.

The BYU men’s team won three team titles during the 2022-23 season. The Cougars also won the West Coast Conference championship.

Miller, a Justin-Siena High graduate who is from Napa, has also served as associate head golf coach and assistant men's golf coach at BYU. He starred as a junior player and in high school, won the CIF Northern California title.

He played four years for BYU and was also Academic All-Conference.

“A natural leader on and off the golf course, Coach Miller utilizes his experience and knowledge of the game as a coach for the Cougars,” Miller’s bio at byucougars.com points out.

"He's a great coach because he's always energized and helps us raise our level of intensity," Daniel Summerhays, a former BYU player, said at byucougars.com of Miller. "He also helps us with our mental game out on the course. He's all about service to his players."

***

Jason Anthony, a Fairfield resident who played golf at Justin-Siena High, Napa Valley College and Fresno State, missed the cut in stroke play qualifying at the 2023 California Amateur at Lake Merced Golf Club in Daly City, June 19-20.

Anthony, a 2001 Justin-Siena graduate, shot 75-76 – 151.

Johnny Miller (1968) is a past champion of the event.

Anthony played on Napa Valley College’s team that won the state title in 2003 at the California Community College Athletic Association Championships at Kings River Golf and Country Club in Kingsburg.

Anthony is a two-time Northern California Golf Association Player of the Year (2017 and 2019).

He is tied for seventh on the all-time NCGA win list.

***

Rico Abreu of St. Helena finished third in the 35-lap Billion Auto Huset’s High Bank Nationals presented by Menards feature race on June 21 at Huset's Speedway in Brandon, South Dakota. It’s a high-banked track.

Abreu led the opening 28 laps of the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars, according to a report, at worldofoutlaws.com.

It was Abreu’s eighth top-3 finish of the year with the World of Outlaws, a report, at worldofoutlaws.com, said.

“I didn’t really execute that well at the end of the race,” Abreu said, at worldofoutlaws.com. “I felt like when I caught traffic my pace really slowed down. It’s just things I’ve got to work on as a driver, just executing the back half of these races and keeping the speed of the car up.”

Abreu finished 10th in the Billion Auto High Bank Nationals presented by Menards, a 35-lap World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars feature race at Huset’s Speedway, on June 22.

Abreu was 12th in the Billion Auto Huset’s High Bank Nationals presented by Menards, a 35-lap World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars feature race, on June 23 at Huset’s Speedway.

***

Nathan Jewell of Napa fired a 6-over-par 77 and tied for 25th in the boys 15-18 division of an IMG Junior World Qualifier on June 19 at San Joaquin Country Club in Fresno.

It’s a Junior Golf Association of Northern California event.

***

Four Napa County players each placed in their respective age divisions at the Mountain View Junior Championship. The two-day Junior Golf Association of Northern California event was played at Shoreline Golf Links, in Mountain View, June 22-23.

Charlie Keller of Napa finished in a tie for ninth in the boys 16-18 division, 78-78 – 156.

Jack Sennott of Napa, Jack Keller of Napa, and Nicholas Perata of Yountville played in the boys 14-15 division.

Sennott tied for 10th, 74-82 – 156; Keller tied for 12th, 80-77 – 157; and Perata was 31st, 101-95 – 196.

***

Brooke Gongora of Napa missed the cut in 36-hole stroke play qualifying at the 73rd California Junior Girls' State Championship.

Gongora had rounds of 95 and 84 at Quail Lodge Resort in Carmel on June 19-20.

Past champions include Kathleen Scavo (2012-13), a Justin-Siena High graduate.

