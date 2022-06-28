Napa Valley Notes and Quotes: Shortridge starts for Curve in Double-A debut

The Altoona Curve, the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, activated Vintage High graduate Aaron Shortridge from the 60-day injured list last week and he made his Curve debut Friday night against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats in Manchester, N.H., according to milb.com.

Shortridge started and allowed a three-run homer and solo shot in the second inning as Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, took a 4-2 lead. He was pulled after that inning, having allowed four runs on four hits with a walk and a strikeout. Shortridge got a no-decision, as the Curve ended up winning 8-7 at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium.

The Curve, which plays in the Northeast League, had placed Shortridge on the injured list on April 7. It was announced at milb.com on June 7 that Shortridge, a Round 4 pick of the Pirates in the 2018 draft out of UC Berkeley, was sent from Altoona to the Bradenton Marauders on a rehab assignment.

Shortridge made his third appearance for the Marauders, the Pirates’ single-A affiliate, with the start on June 18 and worked three innings in a no-decision. Bradenton lost to Fort Myers, 5-4, in the Florida State League game at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers, Fla. He allowed three hits and one run (earned), walked one and struck out one. He faced 13 batters and threw 64 pitches (43 strikes). He got three groundouts and four flyouts.

Shortridge pitched for the West Virginia Black Bears, a Class A short season team, in 2018. He pitched for Bradenton, a Class A Advanced team, in 2019.

***

Six players from Napa County high schools are among the nominees from the CIF North Coast Section for the Cal-Hi Sports 2022 All-State Baseball Team, it was announced by CalHiSports.com in a report at calhisports.com on June 17.

The nominees from Napa County:

* Nick Andrews, Justin-Siena, senior.

* David Elias, Justin-Siena, senior.

* Sam Gomez, Vintage, junior.

* Erik Kvidahl, Vintage, senior.

* Spencer Printz, St. Helena, senior.

* Dalen Tinsley, Justin-Siena, junior.

***

The Benicia High softball team, led by head coach Kristin Grubbs, is No. 2 in the final state Division II rankings, CalHiSports.com announced in a report at calhisports.com on June 15.

Benicia (24-7 overall, 11-1 Diablo-Foothill League) is No. 32 in CalHiSports’ final State Top 40 Rankings.

Grubbs was named as the 2018 Cal-Hi Sports Medium Schools State Softball Coach of the Year.

***

Rico Abreu of St. Helena continues to place in World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series feature races.

He was seventh in a 35-lap race and earned $2,100 at the Jim “JB” Boyd Memorial on June 17 at Beaver Dam Raceway. It’s a high-banked, 1/3-mile track in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin.

He was 15th in a 41-lap race and earned $1,050 at the Jim “JB” Boyd Memorial on June 18 at Beaver Dam Raceway.

Abreu finished 12th in a 30-lap race and earned $1,400 at Huset’s Speedway on June 22 in Brandon, South Dakota. It’s a high-banked, 1/3-mile track in Brandon, South Dakota.

He was 11th in a 35-lap race and earned $1,600 on June 23 at the Huset’s High Bank Nationals at Huset’s Speedway.

***

St. Helena High (18-9 overall, 11-2 North Central League I) is No. 10 in the final Division V state softball rankings, CalHiSports.com announced in a report at calhisports.com on June 15.

***

Grubbs is a 1995 Napa High graduate who majored in kinesiology and got her teaching credential at Chico State.

Grubbs coached for 12 years in the Napa Valley Girls Fastpitch Association, which plays a spring and summer schedule at Kiwanis Park.

***

Collin Morikawa was asked about his caddie, 2000 Vintage High graduate J.J. Jakovac, at the U.S. Open Championship, the week of June 16-19, at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.

Morikawa, a five-time winner on the PGA Tour, was asked how much he relies on his caddie, especially in a major like the U.S. Open.

“J.J. has been one of the most important people in my life, in my career so far,” Morikawa said in a transcription provided by ASAP Sports, at www.asapsports.com, on June 17.

“I don’t think people realize how much you trust him. He’s got to understand your game. He’s got to understand how you’re hitting it, what kind of shots you’re hitting. It always comes down to him.

He’s kind of my double-check. Do you like this? Do you like this? And I’ve got to trust him to say whether he likes it or not.

“A lot of it relies on our caddies, but at the end of the day we still have to hit the shots, so we’ve got to be committed, but they’re a huge role in how tournaments kind of play out.”

Morikawa tied for fifth at the U.S. Open, shooting 69-66-77-66 – 278.

Morikawa was just a sophomore at UC Berkeley when he played in his first PGA Tour event, the Safeway Open, in the fall of 2016 at Silverado Resort and Spa. He played on a sponsor’s invitation as an amateur on the North Course.

Jakovac is a Napa native and was Ryan Moore’s caddie for 7½ years on the PGA Tour.

He had an outstanding collegiate career at Chico State. He was the NCAA Division II individual medalist in both 2002 and 2004 and was a three-time first-team All-American. He was also a two-time winner of the Arnold Palmer Award, which is presented to the Division II Player of the Year. He received the Jack Nicklaus Award, which is given each year to the most outstanding collegiate golfer in the country, regardless of division.

Jakovac was inducted into the Chico State Athletic Hall of Fame in 2015.

He turned pro after college and played mini tour golf, appearing in Hooters Tour, Gateway, Golden State, Pepsi and Spanos tour events.

***

Brandon Torres of American Canyon and Jack Keller of Napa placed in their respective age groups at the Redwood Canyon Junior. The Junior Golf Association of Northern California event was played June 16-17 at Redwood Canyon Golf Course in Castro Valley.

Torres finished third in the boys 16-18 division, shooting 70-76 – 146.

Keller finished tied for fourth in the boys 14-15 division, shooting 86-76 – 162.

***

Charlie Keller of Napa tied for 17th in the boys 16-18 division of the Sacramento County Junior Golf Championship. The Junior Golf Association of Northern California event was played June 21-22 at Cherry Island Golf Course in Elverta.

Keller had rounds of 79 and 78 for a 157 total.

