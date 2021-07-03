Napa Valley Notes and Quotes: St. Helena softball ranked 9th in state

He was named to the 2021 USA Nike Hoop Summit Team, USA Basketball announced.

Jake MacNichols, a senior catcher on the Santa Clara University baseball team who is from Napa, was named All-West Coast Conference All-Academic honorable mention, it was announced on June 18 at www.santaclarabroncos.com.

MacNichols, a Vintage High graduate, is in a master’s program for marketing.

He played in 44 games during this year’s season and batted .174 with five doubles, 10 home runs and 24 RBIs.

Dan Corral of San Bruno shot a 3-over-par 75 to win the Silverado North Shootout, a US Am Tour event on June 28. It was played on the North Course at Silverado Resort and Spa.

Barry Soicher of Mill Valley and Christopher Goin of Alameda tied for second, each with 78s.

Troy Myers of Brentwood, Rob Farmer of Carmichael and Arshad Khan of Danville tied for fourth, each with 79s.

Locally, Dan Woods of Napa tied for 19th with an 85; Matt Ratliff of Napa tied for 25th with an 86; and Shawn Schiffer of Napa tied for 44th with a 92.

