Napa Valley Notes and Quotes: St. Helena softball ranked 9th in state

St. Helena High School, which went 17-6 during the spring softball season, is No. 9 in the state’s Division V rankings, calhisports.com announced on June 25.
St. Helena won the North Central League I title, going 13-1 and ending the season on a three-game winning streak. The Saints also won nine of their last 10 games.
The Division V rankings, which appear at calhisports.com, are led by No. 1 Fowler (25-1).
Western Christian-Upland (19-2) is No. 2, Calaveras-San Andreas (15-0) is No. 3, Heritage Christian-Northridge (14-7) is No. 4 and Holtville (21-4) is No. 5.
Bayfront Charter-Chula Vista (26-5) is No. 6, Orestimba-Newman (13-1) is No. 7, Paradise (16-3) is No. 8, St. Helena is No. 9, and St. Monica-Santa Monica (14-2) is No. 10.
It was an outstanding season for the Saints. They had a .306 batting average and .413 on-base percentage, and averaged 7.3 runs and 3.4 stolen bases per game.
Leading St. Helena offensively:
* Sofia Cupp: .403 batting average, seven RBIs, four doubles, two triples, 17 stolen bases.
* Carter Dahline: .358 batting average, 19 RBIs, seven doubles, 10 stolen bases.
* Skylar Fruetal: .345 batting average, 11 RBIs, four doubles, 10 stolen bases.
* Aribella Farrell: .343 batting average, 23 RBIs, four doubles, one triple, 11 stolen bases.
* Alexandra Hill: .333 batting average, 15 RBIs, three doubles, one triple.
* Linnea Cupp: .280 batting average, nine RBIs, five doubles, nine stolen bases.
* Gema Jimenez: .269 batting average, 13 RBIs, five doubles.
* Blythe Brakesman: .242 batting average, three RBIs, one triple, three stolen bases.
* Mia Wagner: .220 batting average, 11 RBIs, two doubles, seven stolen bases.
***
Alyvia Fiske, a senior who is on the women’s wrestling team at Simon Fraser University (Burnaby, B.C., Canada), won her division at the 2021 Women’s Nationals in Irving, Texas in May.
Fiske, a Vintage High graduate, scored wins over Tiyahna Askew, 10-0 and 7-2, at 68-kg.
She will represent the U.S. U23 women’s freestyle wrestling team at the 2021 U23 World Championships, Nov. 1-7, in Belgrade, Serbia.
As a collegiate wrestler, Fiske finished third at the national championships in 2019 and 2020.
She was a member of USA Junior World Teams in 2018 and 2019.
Simon Fraser University was second at the Women’s Collegiate Wrestling Coalition national championships in 2020.
Fiske was named as an All-American at the 2019 Women’s College Wrestling Association Championships.
She was twice named as the Napa Valley Register’s Female Athlete of the Year and compiled a 148-9 record, winning two CIF state championships, during her high school career.
***
Nathan Bittle, a 6-foot-11 senior center for Prolific Prep of Napa Christian, was recognized by CalHiSports.com in a report on June 22 as among a “quick-hitting list of transfers that impacted the now completed 2020-21 boys basketball season.”
He transferred from Crater High School in Central Point, Ore. to Prolific Prep for his senior season.
Bittle, who averaged 17 points, eight rebounds and three blocks per game, is with the Class of 2021.
Prolific Prep went 31-4 during the 2020-21 season and finished No. 10 in the final MaxPreps Top 25.
Bittle signed a national letter-of-intent to play at the University of Oregon.
He was named Honorable Mention on the 2020-21 MaxPreps All-America Team, maxpreps.com announced on April 13.
He was named to the 2021 McDonald’s All-American Games final roster in February, it was announced at mcdonaldsallamerican.com.
He was named to the 2021 USA Nike Hoop Summit Team, USA Basketball announced.
***
Jake MacNichols, a senior catcher on the Santa Clara University baseball team who is from Napa, was named All-West Coast Conference All-Academic honorable mention, it was announced on June 18 at www.santaclarabroncos.com.
MacNichols, a Vintage High graduate, is in a master’s program for marketing.
He played in 44 games during this year’s season and batted .174 with five doubles, 10 home runs and 24 RBIs.
***
Dan Corral of San Bruno shot a 3-over-par 75 to win the Silverado North Shootout, a US Am Tour event on June 28. It was played on the North Course at Silverado Resort and Spa.
Barry Soicher of Mill Valley and Christopher Goin of Alameda tied for second, each with 78s.
Troy Myers of Brentwood, Rob Farmer of Carmichael and Arshad Khan of Danville tied for fourth, each with 79s.
Locally, Dan Woods of Napa tied for 19th with an 85; Matt Ratliff of Napa tied for 25th with an 86; and Shawn Schiffer of Napa tied for 44th with a 92.
According to its website, usamtour.bluegolf.com:
“The US Am Tour is a nationwide series of amateur golf tournaments open to anyone that wishes to compete on the local, regional, and ultimately national level.”
The website adds:
“Our mission is simple – to provide an unrivaled, immersive, and comprehensive Tour and tournament experience for competitive amateur players of all abilities and ages.”
***
Samuel Gomez of Napa finished 16th in the boys 16-18 division of the Sacramento County Junior, June 22-23 at Cherry Island Golf Course in Elverta.
Gomez shot 80-86 – 166 in the Junior Golf Association of Northern California event.
***
Chase Hascup, who plays on the men’s golf team at Napa Valley College, tied for fourth place at the 100th annual Sacramento City Men’s Golf Championship.
Hascup, a Vacaville High graduate, shot 72-68 – 140 during the two-day event, June 5-6, at the Haggin Oaks Golf Complex’s Alister MacKenzie Golf Course.
It’s a Northern California Golf Association points tournament. It’s presented by the Sacramento Golf Council.
***
Prolific Prep of Napa Christian has two finishes in the final MaxPreps Top 25 high school basketball rankings, MaxPreps.com reported on June 24 at www.maxpreps.com.
The Crew finished No. 7 in 2020 and No. 10 in 2021.
The rankings are from the last 13 years, going back to 2009.
***
Jerry Olson of EClub Sacramento and Matt Howard of the Ukiah Men’s Golf Club each shot 4-under-par 68s in the individual net-overall division of a Northern California Golf Association 2021 Senior Series event on June 2 at Chardonnay Golf Club & Vineyards in American Canyon.
Olson was awarded first-place points by a U.S. Golf Association scorecard playoff.
***
Thousand Oaks, which went 29-1 and won the CIF Southern Section Division II championship, is the 2021 State Baseball Team of Year, Cal-Hi Sports announced on June 28 at www.calhisports.com.
Also named as State Teams of the Year, by divisions:
* Division I: Harvard-Westlake-Studio City (28-4).
* Division II: Thousand Oaks (29-1).
* Division III: Rio Americano-Sacramento (25-2).
* Division IV: Tamalpais-Mill Valley (19-1).
* Division V: Colusa (27-1).
