Napa Valley Notes and Quotes: St. Helena's McClain 3rd in opener for Oregon women runners

Anthony, a Fairfield resident, also won his third Northern California Golf Association Valley Amateur Championship.

He was tied for eighth after a first-round 72 at Schaffer’s Mill Golf & Lake Club in Truckee on Aug. 30. He won it by shooting a 5-under-par 67 in the final round at Whitehawk Ranch Golf Club, located in Clio, on Aug. 31 and then secured the title – his second in a row – on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff.

“Any win is satisfying, especially knowing you only have so many chances,” Anthony, who completed 36-hole regulation play at 3-under 139, said in a report at ncga.org. “NCGA wins are even more satisfying due to the strength of the fields and the venues. Ultimately too though, at the end of the day it’s about the camaraderie.”

Anthony — who played on Napa Valley College’s team that won the state title in 2003 at the California Community College Championships at Kings River Golf and Country Club in Kingsburg — came through with clutch shots late in the second round of the 17th annual event.

He eagled the par-5 18th hole by making a 25-foot putt.

He then birdied the first hole of a playoff, sinking a putt from 12 feet, to beat John McCord and Brett Viboch.