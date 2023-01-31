Napa Valley Notes and Quotes: St. Helena's Rico Abreu triumphs in Tulsa

Rico Abreu of St. Helena had a big week at the 37th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire.

Abreu finished 21st in the 55-lap “A” Feature race during General Tire Championship Night at Tulsa Expo Raceway, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday, Jan. 14.

The event, held from Jan. 9-14, is for Midget racing on a quarter-mile clay oval inside the SageNet Center at Tulsa’s Expo Square.

Driving for Keith Kunz Motorsports/Curb-Agajanian, Abreu attained his eighth career Chili Bowl preliminary victory during the 30-lap Smileys Racing Products “A” Feature on Jan. 11, it was reported at chilibowl.com.

Abreu was also first in the 10-lap Toyota Qualifier 3.

Prolific Prep of Napa Christian (22-1) is No. 3 in the MaxPreps National Top 10 for high school basketball, announced in a report on Jan. 25 at www.maxpreps.com.

The national rankings are for independent programs, MaxPreps said.

Aden Holloway of Prolific Prep of Napa Christian is listed as one of “20 of the top players in high school basketball” on the MaxPreps National Player of the Year watch list, it was announced in a report on Jan. 11 at maxpreps.com.

“The 2022-23 high school basketball campaign has been filled with impressive performances from top prospects across the nation as the season hits the approximate mid-way point,” MaxPreps said in the report.

Holloway, a 6-foot senior guard, is averaging 17.8 points, 5.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game, and is shooting 40 percent from 3-point distance and 85 percent at the free-throw line, MaxPreps said.

Justin-Siena High School (16-2) was No. 19 in The San Francisco Chronicle top 20 rankings of Jan. 17 for boys basketball, announced in a report at sfchronicle.com.

Justin-Siena is also No. 13 in the MaxPreps CIF North Coast Section Basketball Rankings of Jan. 16, announced at maxpreps.com.

Braxton Adderly, a former Napa Valley College standout, is averaging 7.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game as a senior guard for the California State University, Maritime Academy (Vallejo) men’s basketball team. He has played in 15 games, with seven starts.

Cal State Maritime plays in the NAIA’s California Pacific Conference.

In a report on Jan. 12, at golfdigest.com, Golf Digest has Silverado Resort and Spa’s North Course in its rankings of U.S. courses that will host a PGA Tour event this season, “based on the scores from our 1,900 course-ranking panelists.”

Silverado’s par-72, 7,123-yard North Course, the host of the Fortinet Championship, is No. 32 in the rankings, Golf Digest reported.

In the report, at golfdigest.com, Golf Digest said:

“Home to the PGA Tour’s annual Fortinet Championship, the North Course at Silverado Resort features narrow, tree-lined fairways and deep bunkers that force accurate approaches.”

The North Course was re-designed in 2011 by Johnny Miller, a World Golf Hall of Fame member and 25-time winner on the PGA Tour. Miller, a two-time major champion, retired as the lead golf analyst in 2019 after 29 years with NBC Sports.

In the report, at golfdigest.com, Golf Digest said:

“There are plenty of reasons why a course is selected to host a PGA Tour event beyond its architectural merits. Of course, the layout must sufficiently test the best players in the world, but the regional market, logistics and history all play important roles in landing a tour event as well.”

Silverado Resort and Spa’s North Course was recognized in a report by Golfweek, at golfweek.usatoday.com, on Jan. 9, as one of the top 200 resort courses in the U.S.

In the report, “Golfweek’s Best 2023: Top 200 resort courses in the U.S.,” the Silverado North Course is tied for 178th on the list.

It’s “Golfweek’s Best 2023 list of top resort golf courses in the United States.”

Thea Michovsky of Napa finished eighth on the uneven parallel bars for the UC Davis women’s gymnastics team in a tri-meet against Eastern Michigan and host Arizona State at Desert Financial Arena on Jan. 13 in Tempe, Ariz.

Michovsky, a senior, had a score of 9.800.

She is a 2019 Napa High graduate.

Tom Bonfigli, a former Justin-Siena High School head basketball coach who is now in his third year at St. Vincent de Paul-Petaluma, was named recently as the 2023 CIF North Coast Section Honor Coach of the Year.

In a coaching career that spans 43 years, Bonfigli is No. 7 in the state for all-time wins, according to the Cal-Hi Sports Online Record Book.

Bonfigli, who was at Justin-Siena for 12 years, is also No. 5 among active coaches in the state and No. 2 among active coaches in the North Coast Section, according to a calhisports.com report.

He stepped down in 2007 as Justin-Siena’s coach, compiling a 225-120 record.

He has also been the head coach at Cardinal Newman-Santa Rosa.

Scott McCarron, a Vintage High School graduate and former Napa resident, began the 2023 PGA Tour Champions’ season by finishing in a tie for 15th place at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai. It’s a limited 42-player field that consists of winners of PGA Tour Champions events over the past two years, as well as winners of senior major championships over the last five years, and several prominent sponsor exemptions, the Tour said in a press release.

McCarron had rounds of 68, 71 and 67 for a 10-under-par 206 total.

The season-opening 54-hole tournament was Jan. 19-21 at Hualalai Golf Course, at Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii. It’s the first of 28 PGA Tour Champions events during the 2023 season.

McCarron is an 11-time winner on the PGA Tour Champions. He joined PGA Tour Champions in 2015 after playing on the PGA Tour. He joined the PGA Tour in 1995 and won three times.

McCarron won the Charles Schwab Cup title and season money title ($2,534,090) in 2019, as he had three wins and 14 top-10 finishes. He led the Charles Schwab Cup standings for the last 21 weeks of the season.

Last year, he was 54th in the Charles Schwab Cup rankings.

McCarron, 57, resides in Mooresville, North Carolina.

