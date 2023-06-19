The U.S. Golf Association awarded Johnny Miller, a 25-time PGA Tour champion who was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 1998, with the Bob Jones Award for sportsmanship at a ceremony in Los Angeles on June 13.

It’s the “association’s highest honor that recognizes character, respect and a commitment to sportsmanship in the game of golf,” the USGA said in a report at usga.org on May 11.

Miller is a two-time major champion and a former co-owner at Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa. His victories include the 1973 U.S. Open and the 1976 Open Championship. He also won Kaiser International Open titles at Silverado in 1974 and 1975.

Miller was the PGA Tour Player of the Year in 1974, when he captured eight titles. He won four more times in 1975.

“I was sort of always a fan of Bobby Jones. I thought he was a gentleman's champion. Really just an amazing person,” Miller said at a press conference on Wednesday at The Los Angeles Country Club during the U.S. Open Championship.

“I even said it on several of my broadcasts, telecasts, that I thought Bobby Jones might have been the greatest golfer ever,” Miller said in a transcript by ASAP Sports, at asapsports.com.

Miller retired as the lead golf analyst in 2019 after 29 years with NBC Sports. He is an eight-time Emmy award nominee.

He started the Johnny Miller Junior Golf Foundation in 1993 as a way to promote junior golf. In 2015, the foundation was renamed, as the Johnny Miller “Champ” Foundation, to honor Miller’s father, Larry Otto Miller, and his legacy in golf.

Johnny Miller said he fell in love with golf, “right from the get-go,” as he started out by hitting golf balls in the basement of his home in San Francisco at a young age.

“My dad got a bunch of Army surplus World War II canvas, hung them on the back of the garage and got a little mat to hit off of and a big mirror so I could see what I was doing. I just fell in love with my father talking about it,” said Miller.

Larry Otto Miller won the Sportsman Flight in the San Francisco City Championship.

Miller said his dad called him “champ.”

“I was progressing really good with my golf and doing all the squeeze grips and exercises and weighted clubs and all the things my dad wanted me to do,” he said. “I was on track. I kept getting better and better and winning the junior tournaments in my age group. I had sort of checked off all the boxes to become an All-American at BYU and a U.S. Junior champ and all those different things, San Francisco City champ, Northern Cal junior champ.

“I was doing the things you needed to do to have the confidence to keep getting better. My iron game was really good ever since I was a little kid. That was my forte – my iron game.”

This year marks the 50th anniversary of Miller’s U.S. Open Championship win in 1973 at Oakmont.

“To do it at Oakmont on Sunday … I always heard Oakmont was the hardest course in America. To come back and win it the way I did, I guess you’d call it memorable,” said Miller.

“It was just a great round of golf. In those days, I would be on or off. I was like a light switch. If I had it going, I wasn't afraid to keep it going. I knew that I was like a light switch. If it's going, I'd better keep going and get all those putts that I could get on that day because the next day I might not make a putt.”

Miller also works as a golf course designer. He re-designed the North Course at Silverado in 2011.

***

St. Helena High School (23-5 overall, 14-0 North Central League I) received Honorable Mention in the final CalHiSports.com State Division IV softball rankings, it was announced in a report at calhisports.com on June 13.

***

Jaida Fulcher, a junior outfielder for American Canyon High, was named to The San Francisco Chronicle’s 2023 All-Metro softball team, it was announced in a report at sfchronicle.com on June 16.

Fulcher, who batted .463 with five doubles, six home runs and 31 RBIs, is on the first team.

***

Three Napa County teams are in the MaxPreps North Coast Section Softball Top 25 Rankings, as announced at maxpreps.com on June 12.0

Vintage High (17-10 overall, 9-3 Vine Valley Athletic League) is No. 11.

American Canyon High (14-11 overall, 7-5 Vine Valley Athletic League) is No. 20.

St. Helena High (23-5 overall, 14-0 North Central League I) is No. 23.

***

Kathleen Scavo, a Justin-Siena High graduate who is from Benicia, is No. 10 on the 2023 Epson Tour money list with $42,973 in season earnings through nine events.

The Epson Tour, according to epsontour.com, is the official qualifying tour of the LPGA, where players earn LPGA Tour membership through the Epson Tour's Race for the Card.

“From 1999-2002, LPGA Tour cards were awarded to the top 3 individuals on the season's money list. Then from 2003-2007, that number increased to five before 10 were distributed starting in 2008. Since the inaugural year, 182 players have graduated from the Epson Tour and advanced to the LPGA Tour,” epsontour.com reported.

Scavo, who played on golf teams at Justin-Siena and the University of Oregon, earned $4,267 after tying for eighth place at the 29th Inspirato Colorado Women’s Open, June 14-16, at Green Valley Ranch Golf Club in Denver.

Scavo had rounds of 69, 70 and 73 and completed the pro-am event at 4-under-par 212.

***

Napa’s Aaron Shortridge, a right-hander, turned in a very strong start, throwing six innings of shutout ball for the Altoona (Pa.) Curve in a no-decision on June 15.

Shortridge, a 2015 Vintage High graduate, started and allowed just three hits in Altoona’s 6-3 Double-A Eastern League loss to the Somerset Patriots at TD Bank Ballpark in Somerset, N.J.

Altoona is the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Somerset is the Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees.

Shortridge walked three and struck out six. He threw 82 pitches (51 strikes). He faced 23 batters and got six groundouts and four flyouts.

Shortridge was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the fourth round of the 2018 First-Year Player Draft out of UC Berkeley as a junior.

***

Felix Riesenberg of Napa tied for 20th place in the Individual Net Seniors division of the Northern California Golf Association’s Senior Series at Paradise Valley Golf Course in Fairfield on June 13.

Riesenberg, who plays out of Vintner's Golf Club in Yountville, shot a 6-over-par 78.

***

A.J. Dybantsa, a 6-foot-7 wing who averaged 19.1 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.5 blocks per game last year as a freshman for St. Sebastian’s School of Needham, Mass., has transferred to Prolific Prep of Napa Christian, MaxPreps reported on June 15.

In the report at maxpreps.com, MaxPreps said:

“Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.) made a massive splash in high school basketball's version of the transfer portal (June 14), landing the services of the top-ranked prospect in the Class of 2026 A.J. Dybantsa.

The 6-foot-7 wing joins the No. 2-ranked prospect in his classification, Tyran Stokes, to form what could be the most lethal duo in high school basketball over the next three seasons for the Crew.”

Dybantsa shot 60.8 percent from the field and 41 percent from 3-point distance, leading St. Sebastian's School to a 26-2 record.

MaxPreps said:

“Prolific Prep has also added elite Class of 2024 prospects Zoom Diallo, Mikey Lewis and Aiden Sherrell to a loaded rotation that has the pieces to compete for the program's first GEICO Nationals title next season.”

Prolific Prep, led by first-year head coach Ryan Bernardi, went 35-2 and advanced to the GEICO Nationals during the 2022-23 season.

Dybantsa averaged 18.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game in 12 games during the Nike EYBL 17U circuit over the spring, MaxPreps reported.

He also averaged 13.7 points, 3.8 assists and 3.7 rebounds in six games for the USA Basketball U16 National team as it won the FIBA Americas championship, MaxPreps reported.

Today in sports history: June 20 Video 1936: Jesse Owens sets 100-meter record of 10.2 seconds at meet in Chicago 1940: Joe Louis stops Arturo Godoy to retain world heavyweight title. 1960: Floyd Patterson becomes first boxer to regain world heavyweight title 1967: Cassius Clay convicted after refusing to be drafted 1980: Roberto Duran wins 15-round decision over Sugar Ray Leonard 1982: Tom Watson wins U.S. Open by two strokes over Jack Nicklaus 1993: Lee Janzen closes out with birdies to win US Open 1993: John Paxson hits 3-pointer to lift Chicago Bulls to their third consecutive NBA title 1994: Ernie Els of South Africa becomes first foreign winner of U.S. Open since 1981 2004: Ken Griffey Jr. hits 500th home run of his career 2004: Retief Goosen captures his second U.S. Open in four years 2006: Dwyane Wade leads Miami Heat past Dallas Mavericks to win NBA title 2013: LeBron James, Miami Heat repeat as champions