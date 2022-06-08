Napa Valley Notes and Quotes: Vintage grad Brandow finishes at Fullerton

Jason Brandow batted .301 with 44 hits, including seven home runs, three doubles and a triple during the 2022 season as a senior outfielder for the Cal State Fullerton baseball team.

Brandow, a Vintage High graduate who is from Napa, also had 23 RBIs, four stolen bases and a .479 slugging percentage.

The Titans won two of three against visiting UC Irvine on May 26-28 to close the season, finishing 22-33 overall and 14-16 in the Big West Conference.

***

Kimberlee Walston, a junior outfielder from Napa, was named to the 2022 All-PacWest softball team for Holy Names University (Oakland), the conference announced on May 4.

Walston, a Napa High School graduate, is on the third team.

Walston played in 42 games, with 31 starts, and batted .304 with 31 hits. She had three doubles, 10 RBIs and four stolen bases.

She also had a .959 fielding percentage, with 39 putouts, eight assists and two errors.

***

Harper McClain of St. Helena finished 22nd in the quarterfinals of the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase for the University of Oregon at the 2022 NCAA West Preliminary.

McClain had a time of 10:25.01.

The four-day track and field meet was held at John McDonnell Field in Fayetteville, Arkansas, May 25-28.

McClain is a freshman distance runner and a St. Helena High graduate.

***

Jack Keller of Napa and Brandon Torres of American Canyon each placed in their respective age group at the IMG Junior World qualifier on May 28 at the Haggin Oaks Golf Complex in Sacramento. It’s a Junior Golf Association of Northern California event.

Keller shot a 1-over-par 73 and finished ninth in the boys 13-14 division.

Torres fired an even-par 72 and finished 10th in the boys 15-18 division.

***

Kendall Martin, a redshirt junior from Napa, took fourth place in the women’s javelin with a throw of 144 feet, 7 inches for UC Santa Barbara at the Big West Championships.

The track and field meet was held at UC Davis’ Woody Wilson Track last month.

Martin, a Justin-Siena High School graduate, was a six-time Pacific Association champion in the javelin and finished third at the USA Track & Field Youth Nationals in 2017.

She was Justin-Siena’s team captain and MVP as a junior and senior in track and field.

***

Nathan Jewell of Napa tied for 18th place in the boys championship flight of the Junior Tour of Northern California’s Spring Series VIII Championship at Rooster Run Golf Club in Petaluma May 28-29.

Jewell had rounds of 81 and 80 for a 161 total.

***

Five players from Prolific Prep of Napa Christian are listed in the final 2022 Cal-Hi Sports Hot 100 Player Rankings for boys basketball, it was announced on May 31 in a report at calhisports.com.

It’s “a final look at the state’s top college prospects in the senior (2022) class,” calhisports.com reported.

“The final 2022 Cal-Hi Sports Hot 100 is based on evaluations since our last published Hot 100 updates in January of 2022.”

Those players from Prolific Prep of Napa Christian in the rankings:

* No. 2 Adem Bona, 6-10 power forward, UCLA.

* No. 5 Tre White, 6-5 small forward, USC.

* No. 8 M.J. Rice, 6-6 small forward, Kansas.

* No. 20 Jordan Pope, 6-2 point guard, Oregon State.

* No. 35 Elhadii Mor Seck, 7-0 center, Hawaii.

***

Mike Malicki of Napa tied for 33rd place in the Northern California Golf Association’s Weekend Net Tour event on May 21 at the Blue Rock Springs East Course in Vallejo.

Malicki carded a 74.

***

Vintage High and American Canyon High are in the MaxPreps North Coast Section Softball Rankings, announced at maxpreps.com on May 31.

Vintage, which finished 21-4 overall and won the Vine Valley Athletic League title with an 11-1 mark, is No. 4. American Canyon (20-7, 10-2 VVAL) is No. 7.

Vintage is also listed as among teams on the bubble in the new State Top 25 Softball Rankings, announced by CalHiSports.com at calhisports.com on May 30.

The Crushers are also No. 18 in SportStars Magazine’s NorCal Softball Rankings, announced at sportstarsmag.com on May 31.

***

Peter Wright, the head coach for men’s tennis at UC Berkeley from 1993-2021 and the tournament director for the Napa Valley Tennis Classic, has been elected into the 36th class for the Cal Athletic Hall of Fame. The class will be enshrined the weekend of Oct. 21-22 in Berkeley, it was announced in a report by California Golden Bears Athletics at calbears.com on May 23.

Wright led Cal to the NCAA Tournament 25 times, with a semifinal appearance in 2016 and a quarterfinal trip in 2003, according to calbears.com.

Wright coached Cal to 383 dual match wins during his career.

His coaching honors include:

* Two-time ITA Regional Coach of the Year (1994, 2016).

* Three-time Pac-12 Coach of the Year (1997, 2001, 2016).

* ITA Meritorious Service Award (2017 and 2015).

* Inducted into the USTA NorCal Hall of Fame.

Wright is a Berkeley native and was a four-year letter-winner in tennis at Cal. He graduated from Cal with a degree in social science and went on to play as a professional player, Irish Davis Cup player and Davis Cup captain, according to calbears.com. He was the Irish Olympic tennis coach in 1996.

The newest class of inductees will also be honored on the field during Cal’s football game vs. Washington at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium on Oct. 22.

The Hall of Fame is located on the west side of Memorial Stadium. It’s open to all ticket holders after each home football game.

The Napa Valley Tennis Classic was co-founded by Meadowood’s director of tennis, Doug King, and Wright, and was played at Meadowood Resort in St. Helena from 2001 to 2017. King is a UC Berkeley graduate.

The three-day event featured some of the country’s top ranked Division I teams in preseason singles and doubles matches.

