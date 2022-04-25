Napa Valley Notes and Quotes: Vintage grad Brandow's 5th homer helps Cal State Fullerton baseball sweep UC Davis

Jason Brandow went 3 for 5 with two RBIs and three runs scored, including a solo home run in the eighth inning, as Cal State Fullerton completed a series sweep of visiting UC Davis on April 16.

The homer was the fifth of the season for the 2018 Vintage High graduate, who was the Napa County Baseball Player of the Year as a senior.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $5.99 per mo…

Brandow, a senior outfielder, is batting .311 with 17 RBIs in 31 games, including 26 starts. He also has a triple, two doubles, a .383 on-base percentage and .491 slugging percentage.

***

Ryan Bernardi, who won two North Carolina state championships (2021 and 2022) as the head coach at The Burlington School, was recently named as Prolific Prep of Napa Christian’s coach for the 2022-2023 season, it was announced in a press release on April 8.

Prolific Prep, based in Napa, reached the semifinals of the GEICO Nationals, held March 31-April 2, at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Florida.

Bernardi, a native of Boston, MA, compiled an 81-22 record, including a state runner-up finish (2020), in three seasons at The Burlington School. He has also been the school’s athletic director since 2020.

MaxPreps has had TBS at No. 17 in its national rankings.

Bernardi was at Burlington Christian Academy in Burlington, N.C., for one year.

His overall record, in four years, is 99-31.

“I am honored and thrilled to be named the next head basketball coach at Prolific Prep of Napa Christian. I would like to thank Jeremy Russoti and Philippe Doherty for this incredible opportunity. Prolific Prep changes lives, on and off the court. I am fired up to be a part of an unbelievable tradition and exciting future,” Bernardi, a graduate of Elon University, said in the press release.

He takes over for Billy McKnight, who had two stints as the Crew’s coach (2015-2019, 2021-22), compiling a 145-32 record.

Prolific Prep of Napa Christian is going its ninth season in 2022-23.

***

Vintage High School (12-1 overall, 6-0 Vine Valley Athletic League) was in the SportStars Magazine’s NorCal Softball Rankings — announced at sportstarsmag.com — at No. 15 on April 12.

***

Trinity Billingsley of American Canyon High and Jordan Washington of Justin-Siena High are among the nominees from the CIF North Coast Section for the CalHiSports.com All-State girls basketball teams, it was announced in a report at calhisports.com on April 17.

Billingsley is a senior. Washington is a freshman.

***

Jackson Corley of Vintage High, Travis Hightower of Justin-Siena High, and Michael Pierce of American Canyon High are among the nominees from CIF North Coast Section schools for the CalHiSports.com All-State Boys Basketball team, it was announced in a report at calhisports.com on April 16.

Corley and Pierce are seniors. Hightower is a junior.

***

Steve Lavin, who along with his family put on an annual summer basketball camp for both boys and girls in elementary, middle and high school at Pacific Union College in Angwin back in the ’90s, was named as the head men’s basketball coach at the University of San Diego, it was announced on April 7.

Lavin is a former UCLA and St. John’s coach who has led teams to eight NCAA Tournament appearances in 11 years.

“I’m honored to have this opportunity of leading the University of San Diego men’s basketball program,” Lavin said in a report at usdtoreros.com. “My background living on the West Coast, the rich history of (West Coast Conference) basketball, and the strong academic reputation of USD all made this an ideal fit from the beginning. I look forward to building relationships with the entire Toreros family as our program aspires towards excellence on and off the court.”

The Lavin camps were held over the summertime.

Lavin’s record in 11 seasons is 226-133, with 10 winning seasons. He has guided teams to five Sweet 16 appearances and was named Pac-10 Coach of the Year during the 2000-01 season.

He has been a college basketball announcer for CBS Sports and Fox Sports. He has also worked with ESPN, ABC, and Pac-12 Networks, usdtoreros.com reported.

***

Rico Abreu of St. Helena finished seventh in a 30-lap World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series feature race at Lake Ozark Speedway on April 9 in Eldon, Missouri.

Abreu earned $2,425.

He also won the KSE Hard Charger Award.

Abreu was sixth in a 35-lap NOS Energy Drink feature race on April 16 at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55, in Pevely, MO. He earned $2,300.

He also captured the Slick Woody’s Cornhole Company QuickTime Award, in a time of 10.372 seconds, and won a heat race.

***

Prolific Prep of Napa, which went 26-7 and was a GEICO Nationals semifinalist, is No. 7 in the MaxPreps National Top 20 final 2021-22 high school basketball rankings, announced in a report at maxpreps.com on April 4.

***

Adem Bona and M.J. Rice of Prolific Prep of Napa were named to the 2021-22 MaxPreps All-America Team, it was announced in a report at maxpreps.com on April 12.

“The MaxPreps All-America Team has recognized the top high school basketball players in the country each year since 2006,” MaxPreps said in the report.

“Selections are based on team success, individual production and local, regional and state honors from the recently-completed season. Potential at the college and professional level is not a primary consideration.”

Bona, a 6-foot-9 senior center, and Rice, a 6-5 senior guard, were named Honorable Mention on the 2021-22 MaxPreps All-America Team.

In its report, MaxPreps said of Bona: “Top 20 prospect averaged 15.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.5 blocks and 2.5 assists to guide the Crew (26-7) to the No. 7 spot in the National Top 20. Bona was selected to both the McDonald's All-American Game and Jordan Brand Classic.”

In the report, MaxPreps said of Rice: “Although Rice missed the McDonald’s All-American Game and GEICO Nationals due to injury, he was a consistent force for the Crew (26-7), averaging a team-high 20.5 points with 5.5 rebounds and three assists.”

***

Kathleen Scavo of Benicia took second place in the Wichita Falls Championship, a Women’s All Pro Tour event held April 12-15 at Wichita Falls Country Club in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Scavo, a 2015 Justin-Siena High graduate who played her college golf at the University of Oregon, earned $5,000 after shooting rounds of 72, 73, 72 and 69 for a 2-over-par 286 total.

This past weekend, April 21-23, Scavo tied for seventh place and earned $4.997 in her second Epson Tour event of the year, the Copper Rock Championship at Copper Rock Golf Course in Hurricane, Utah.

She was the 2014-15 Napa County Female Athlete of the Year.

***

Genevieve Akers of Napa finished 13th in the Girls 16-18 Division of the 72nd Sacramento City Junior Easter Championship.

The two-day Junior Golf Association of Northern California event was played April 12-13 at the Bing Maloney Golf Complex.

Akers shot 87-87 – 174.

***

Esteban Ramirez and Justin Vital of Pacific Union College were named to the California Pacific Conference 2022 All-Academic team for men’s volleyball, it was announced in a report at calpacathletics.com on April 1.

Ramirez is a sophomore from San Leandro and is majoring in accounting.

Vital is a sophomore from Miami, Florida and is majoring in healthcare business.

***

Brandon Torres of American Canyon tied for seventh place in the boys championship division of the Junior Tour of Northern California’s Spring Series IV in Fairfield. It was played April 9-10 at Rancho Solano Golf Course and Paradise Valley Golf Course.

Torres shot 74-74 – 148.

***

Peyton Mott of Napa is batting .230 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, 13 RBIs and 12 stolen bases through 48 games, with 47 starts, as a senior outfielder for the Dominican University of California softball team of San Rafael.

Mott is a 2018 Napa High graduate who was the Napa County Softball Co-Player of the Year as a senior.

Email Marty James at martyjames.sports@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @marty_nvsports