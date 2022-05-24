Napa Valley Notes and Quotes: Vintage grad McCarron coming off best PGA Tour Champions result of year

Scott McCarron, a Vintage High graduate, had his best finish in a PGA Tour Champions’ event this year, tying for 16th place at the Regions Tradition, the first major championship of the season, May 12-15 at Greystone Golf & Country Club in Birmingham, Alabama.

McCarron, who is in the Crushers’ Athletic Hall of Fame, shot 9-under 279 and earned $41,250.

He was tied for second place in Round 2 after shooting a season-low 7-under 65, a round that featured eight birdies.

McCarron will play for the first time since then this weekend, May 26-29, as one of 155 entered in the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship at Harbor Shores in Benton Harbor, Michigan.

McCarron had his left ankle surgically repaired in August 2021 due to two torn tendons.

“I haven’t had many good rounds or tournaments this year, but I’m happy to be playing,” he said after the second round of the Regions Tradition. “I’m still coming off of that surgery. The doctor said it would be about a year before I can really go at it, but I’m ahead of schedule and I’m just happy to be out here playing. To be able to go out and play well today was a nice bonus.”

McCarron is one of the top players on the PGA Tour Champions, as he has 11 wins and 57 top-10s since joining the Tour in 2015. He has won two or more times in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019.

“Every day on the Champions Tour is a blessing,” said McCarron. “I feel very grateful … to play golf for a living is a blessing. To be able to come out, past 50 after having a career on the PGA Tour, and then to be at 50 to be able to come out and play against a lot of my heroes and idols and be able to make a living playing golf is pretty special.

“I’ve been competing against these same guys for 25, 30 years so it’s the same guys we competed against when I was on (the PGA) Tour in ’95-96, and it’s the same guys I’m trying to compete with out here when I’m 56 years old. A lot of these guys are Hall of Famers. They’re great players, great guys, and I feel fortunate to out here playing amongst them.”

***

St. Helena’s Rico Abreu had his first podium finish of the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series season by taking third place at the Morgan Cup finale at Williams Grove Speedway in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania on May 14.

It was a 30-lap feature race, with Abreu earning $3,500.

Williams Grove Speedway is a semi-banked, half-mile track.

Abreu had two other finishes in World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series feature races.

He was sixth in the Gettysburg Clash, a 35-lap race on May 11 at Lincoln Speedway, a 3/8-mile high-banked track, in Abbottstown, PA. Abreu earned $2,300.

Abreu was also seventh in a 25-lap race at Bridgeport Motorsports Park, a 4/10-mile oval, in Swedesboro, New Jersey on May 17. He earned $2,200.

***

Vintage High (19-3 overall, 11-1 Vine Valley Athletic League) was ranked No. 4 and American Canyon High (18-6 overall, 10-2 VVAL) was No. 7 in the May 17 MaxPreps.com North Coast Section Softball Rankings, announced at maxpreps.com.

Vintage was also No. 13 and American Canyon No. 15 in The San Francisco Chronicle’s Top 15 softball poll of May 16, announced at sfchronicle.com.

Vintage was No. 18 in the SportStars NorCal Softball Rankings of May 17, announced at sportstarsmag.com.

***

Harper McClain placed in two events for the University of Oregon women’s track and field team at the 2022 Pac-12 Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene.

McClain, a freshman distance runner out of St. Helena High, was 10th in the 3,000-meter steeplechase in a time of 10:20.22 on May 14.

McClain was also 15th in the 5,000 meters in a time of 16:38.10 on May 15.

***

Katie Robinson, a freshman from American Canyon, tied for 33rd place as the Alabama State University women’s golf team completed its season at the 2022 PGA Works Collegiate Championship, May 2-4. It was hosted by The Union League of Philadelphia at Union League Liberty Hill in Lafayette Hill, PA and The Union League Golf Club at Torresdale in Philadelphia.

Robinson, an American Canyon High graduate, had rounds of 88, 87 and 81 for a 256 total.

***

Hannah Chau, a junior, led the UC Irvine women’s track and field team, placing in two events to begin the Big West Championships at UC Davis’ Woody Wilson Track on May 13.

Chau, a Justin-Siena High graduate who is from Fairfield, finished second in the 3,000-meter steeplechase.

A report at ucirvinesports.com read “In her second career steeple, Chau shattered a 13-year-old school record with a time of 10:28.19, beating Lauren Chramosta’s standard from 2009 by over eight seconds.”

The former Justin-Siena star runner took third in the 10,000-meter run, in a time of 35:32.18.

***

Jason Brandow, a Vintage High graduate who is from Napa, has played in 40 games for Cal State Fullerton as a senior outfielder and has 41 hits, with three doubles, a triple, six home runs and 21 RBIs.

Brandow is batting .325.

***

The softball season for Valley City State University (Valley City, North Dakota) ended with the Vikings losing to University of Mobile, 11-3, on May 16, and Our Lady of the Lake, 4-1, on May 17 at the NAIA Championships at the Gulf Shores Athletic Complex in Gulf Shores, Ala.

Joelle Aiello, a Vintage High graduate, hit a two-run home run to left-center field in the second inning against University of Mobile.

Sierra Crocker, also a Vintage High graduate, had a hit in the game against Our Lady of the Lake.

Valley City State finishes the season at 33-18 overall.

Aiello is a senior infielder and Crocker is a junior catcher/infielder.

