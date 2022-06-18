Napa Valley Notes and Quotes: Vintage grad Shortridge hurls first innings of rehab stint in Florida

Aaron Shortridge of Napa has made two appearances so far as a starting pitcher on a rehab assignment for the Bradenton (Florida) Marauders, the Pittsburgh Pirates’ single-A affiliate.

It was announced at milb.com on June 7 that Shortridge, a Vintage High School graduate and a Round 4 pick of the Pirates in the 2018 draft out of UC Berkeley, was sent from the Double-A Altoona Curve to Bradenton on a rehab assignment.

Shortridge, a right-hander, made the start and pitched three shutout innings in a no-decision in Bradenton’s 4-2 Florida State League loss to the Clearwater Threshers on June 7. He allowed three hits and struck out one. He faced 11 batters and threw 34 pitches (26 strikes). He got three groundouts and one flyout.

Shortridge started on June 12 and worked three shutout innings in a no-decision in Bradenton’s 6-1 win over Clearwater at LECOM Park in Bradenton. He gave up one hit, walked one and struck out four. He faced 11 batters and threw 41 pitches (30 strikes). He got one groundout and two flyouts.

The Altoona Curve placed Shortridge on the 60-day injured list, it was reported at milb.com on April 7. Altoona is the Double-A affiliate of the Pirates and plays in the Northeast League.

Shortridge was with the West Virginia Black Bears, a Class A short season team, in 2018.

He was with Bradenton, a Class A Advanced team, in 2019.

***

Lauren Gebauer of Napa tied for fourth place at the second annual Northern California Golf Association Women’s Mid-Amateur. It was played June 11-12 at Poppy Hills Golf Course at Pebble Beach.

Gebauer, who plays out of Sequoya Country Club in Oakland, had rounds of 79 and 70 for a 149 total.

***

St. Helena’s Rico Abreu placed in two World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series feature races – the Brownells Big Guns Bash – at Knoxville Raceway, a semi-banked, half-mile track, in Knoxville, Iowa.

Abreu finished 12th in a 25-lap race on June 10 and earned $1,200.

He was 10th in a 25-lap race on June 11 and earned $2,000.

***

Katie O’Donnell, a senior catcher/utility softball player who is from Napa, was honored recently by the University of Chicago Women’s Athletic Association during its announcement of team and departmental awards for the 2021-22 academic year.

It was the 118th-annual WAA awards celebration.

O’Donnell, a Napa High graduate, was among the Senior Blanket Winners, it was announced in a report at athletics.uchicago.edu on June 7.

According to athletics.uchicago.edu:

“WAA was originally founded in 1904 and evolved from an organization that promoted intramural opportunities to the letterwinner’s organization for varsity women.”

The purpose of the WAA, according to a report at athletics.uchicago.edu, is to “encourage close relationships between the women athletes of the University of Chicago in order that they may work together as a body to promote women’s athletics.”

O’Donnell played in 24 games (23 starts) and had a .434 batting average, with 23 hits, two doubles, one home run, 19 RBIs and a .562 on-base percentage during the 2022 season.

She has been on the Dean’s List every quarter and is also a National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-America Scholar-Athlete.

***

Jason Anthony of Fairfield tied for eighth place and Cory Synnestvedt of Napa tied for 38th place at the 40th annual Northern California Golf Association Mid-Amateur Championship. It was played June 11-12 at Poppy Hills Golf Course, a par-71, 6,786-yard layout, at Pebble Beach.

Anthony, who played on golf teams at Justin-Siena High and Napa Valley College, shot 72-70 – 142. He plays out of The Olympic Club in San Francisco.

Synnestvedt, who plays out of Silverado Resort and Spa, shot 76-77 – 153.

Anthony is a 2001 Justin-Siena graduate and played on Napa Valley College’s team that won the state title in 2003 at the California Community College Championships at Kings River Golf and Country Club in Kingsburg.

He continued his college career, playing at Fresno State. He was selected as the Bulldogs’ MVP.

Anthony is a two-time NCGA Player of the Year (2017 and 2019).

He is tied for seventh on the all-time NCGA win list, with six titles.

***

Scott McCarron, a Vintage High graduate and former Napa resident, finished in a tie for 14th place at the American Family Insurance Championship. The PGA Tour Champions’ event was played June 10-12 at University Ridge-The University of Wisconsin Golf Course, a par-72, 7,037-yard layout, in Madison, Wisconsin.

McCarron had rounds of 74, 66 and 68 for an 8-under-par 208 total. He earned $38,434.

It was the 12th of 27 PGA Tour Champions events in the 2022 season.

***

Keelan Cole, who played on the Napa Valley College men’s golf team, tied for 18th place at the 101st annual Sacramento City Men’s Golf Championship. A Northern California Golf Association points event that is put on by the Sacramento Golf Council, it was played June 11-12 at the Alister MacKenzie Golf Course at the Haggin Oaks Golf Complex.

Cole, a Santa Rosa resident, shot 73-73 – 146.

***

Brandon Torres took fourth place in the boys championship division of the Junior Tour of Northern California’s Summer Series I, June 11-12 at The Reserve at Spanos Park in Stockton.

Torres had rounds of 79 and 69 for a 148 total.

Email Marty James at martyjames.sports@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @marty_nvsports