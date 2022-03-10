Napa Valley Notes and Quotes: Vintage graduate Fiske claims her first college wrestling national title

Alyvia Fiske of Simon Fraser University (Burnaby, B.C., Canada) won her individual weight class and earned All-America honors at the 2022 National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championships. The meet, which drew 32 teams, was held March 4-5 at Adrian College in Adrian, Michigan.

Fiske, a senior who is from Napa, won all five of her matches as the No. 2 seed in the 155-pound division.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The 2017 Vintage High School graduate won a 3-2 decision over Kayla Marano of McKendree University in the first-place match.

It’s Fiske’s first NCWWC title. Simon Fraser was third in the team standings. The event is for women’s programs from the NCAA.

Fiske qualified for the USA Wrestling 2022 Senior World Team Trials Challenge Tournament, May 21-22, in Coralville, Iowa.

She advanced to the nationals by winning her weight class at the NCWWC Northwest Regional Championships in February in Stevens Point, Wisconsin. She won each of her three matches, including a technical fall over Marlynne Deede of Augsburg University, 11-0, in the finals.

Fiske was a member of USA Junior World Teams in 2018 and 2019.

She was named as an All-American at the 2019 Women’s College Wrestling Association Championships.

Fiske was twice named as the Napa Valley Register’s Female Athlete of the Year and compiled a 148-9 overall record, winning two CIF state championships, during her high school career at Vintage.

***

St. Helena High graduate and former Napa County resident Jeff King is among the mushers in this year’s Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, which began on March 5, from Fourth Avenue at D Street in Anchorage. Now in its 50th year, the 1,000-mile race goes from Southcentral Alaska to Nome.

King, a resident of Denali Park, Alaska, is a four-time champion of the Iditarod (1993, 1996, 1998, 2006) and has 20 Top-10 finishes in 29 starts.

***

Peyton Mott is batting .213 with two doubles, a triple and five RBIs through 21 games (all starts) as a senior outfielder for the Dominican University of California (San Rafael) softball team.

Mott is a Napa High graduate.

***

Justin-Siena (21-11) is No. 3 in the latest CalHiSports.com Division IV state boys basketball state rankings, announced at calhisports.com on March 6.

***

Thea Michovsky, a junior from Napa, tied for first place on the bars with a 9.850 score for the UC Davis women’s gymnastics team in a meet with host Sacramento State on March 5.

Michovsky is a 2019 Napa High graduate.

***

Joelle Aiello and Sierra Crocker are each off to very good starts for the Valley City State University (Valley City, North Dakota) softball team.

Aiello, a senior infielder, is batting .243 in 12 games (all starts) with four RBIs.

Crocker, a junior catcher-infielder, is batting .314 in 12 games (all starts) with four doubles, a home run and nine RBIs.

They are both Vintage High graduates and are from Napa.

***

Hae Lee of Sunken Gardens Municipal Golf Course (Sunnyvale) and Rodney Wilson of Sunnyvale Golf Course won the Northern California Section of the PGA 2022 Club Team Championship at Silverado Resort and Spa. It was held March 7 on the South Course and March 8 on the North Course.

They shot 10-under 134, with rounds of 68 and 66.

Deuce Tews and Jason Boldt of Vintner’s Golf Club in Yountville tied for 15th, shooting 78-70 – 148.

David Zorn and Matt Dito of Silverado Resort and Spa tied for 17th, shooting 78-71 – 149.

***

Rico Abreu of St. Helena placed in World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series feature races at Cotton Bowl Speedway in Paige, Texas March 4 and 5.

Abreu was 12th in a 30-lap race and earned $1,200 on March 4. It was the first World of Outlaws feature of the 2022 season that Abreu qualified for.

Abreu finished 10th in a 30-lap race on March 5 and earned $2,000.

***

Jason Brandow, a senior outfielder from Napa, is batting .333 with a double, home run and three RBIs through eight games for the Cal State Fullerton baseball team.

Brandow is a Vintage High graduate and is from Napa.

***

Hannah Chau, a junior on the UC Irvine women’s track and field team, finished fifth in the 1,500 meters at 4:41.27 at the Beach Opener, an outdoor meet, on March 5 at Jack Rose Track in Long Beach.

Chau is a Justin-Siena graduate and is from Fairfield.

Email Marty James at martyjames.sports@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @marty_nvsports