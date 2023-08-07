Aaron Shortridge got the win for Altoona, starting and pitching six strong innings, as the host Curve beat the Richmond Flying Squirrels, 9-1, in a Double-A Eastern League game at Peoples Natural Gas Field in Altoona, Pa., on Saturday.

Shortridge (6-7), a right-hander from Napa, allowed seven hits and just one run (earned), walked only one batter and struck out nine.

The 2015 Vintage High School graduate threw 92 pitches (62 strikes). He got three groundouts and four fly-outs. The nine strikeouts matches his career high.

Shortridge was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the fourth round of the 2018 First-Year Player Draft out of UC Berkeley as a junior.

Richmond is the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants.

Altoona is the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

***

The fall is a busy time for Shane Shelton, the head coach for men’s and women’s soccer teams at Pacific Union College of Angwin. In a preseason Q&A with PUC Pioneers Athletics, at pucpioneers.com on Aug. 3, Shelton talked about the highlights turned in from last year, how preparations are going, and his expectations going into the 2023 season for the two teams.

Asked about last year, Shelton said: “Without a doubt, the highlight for the coaching staff was witnessing the strong bonds that formed within each team. Soccer is not just about winning games; it's about creating a family environment where players support and lift each other up. The camaraderie and unity that developed amongst the players were truly special and rewarding to witness.”

Asked what he is looking forward to the most from each team, Shelton said: “Above all, we are looking forward to watching the teams play. The hard work and dedication put in during the offseason have us excited about the potential each squad holds this year. We want to see them showcase their skills, passion, and commitment on the field.”

Shelton said both teams were very productive during the winter and spring. Shelton said, “Additionally, we have talented new players joining our ranks this year. The combination of experienced returnees and incoming freshmen has raised the overall quality of each squad. As a coaching staff, we believe that the teams are better positioned for success this season.”

***

Tessa Salvestrin starts her sophomore season as a forward for the Saint Mary’s College women's soccer team.

“One of last season's standouts was freshman Tessa Salvestrin, a fierce forward for Saint Mary’s who tallied three goals and six assists over the course of the season,” a report, by SMC California Athletics, at smcgaels.com, said on Friday.

The Gaels were to play University of San Francisco in an exhibition match Monday in South Lake Tahoe, before hosting Cal State Bakersfield in another one on Friday. Their first officials matches are Aug. 17 at UC Irvine and Aug. 20 at home against Idaho State.

Salvestrin, a Justin-Siena High School graduate who is from St. Helena, was named to the All-West Coast Conference second team and All-Freshman team.

She played in all 18 games, with 14 starts, and took 39 total shots, with 19 on goal, last year, according to smcgaels.com.

Salvestrin scored 56 goals and had 27 assists in her four-year career at Justin-Siena. She was named first-team all-league each season for the Braves.

***

Rico Abreu of St. Helena placed in two races at the 33rd annual Xtream Powered by Mediacom 360 Knoxville Nationals Presented by Great Southern Bank on Saturday.

Abreu also won the hard-charger award in the races at Knoxville Raceway, in Knoxville, Iowa.

Abreu was third in the 31-lap “A” main and fourth in the 18-lap “B” main.

“That ‘B’ was key. We got our tires heated up and got some good steam through the middle,” Abreu said, in a report, at www.knoxvilleraceway.com. “360 racing is such a different style of racing. You have to keep your momentum and RPM’s up. It just took us some laps to get it. This is the best racetrack in the world and that’s why you see the best racing in the world here.”

On Aug. 1, Abreu was second in qualifying, first in Heat 2, and third in the 35-lap “A” feature during a High Limit Racing Series event at Kokomo Speedway in Kokomo, Ind.

***

League City (Tex.) Post 554 won the Region 8 American Legion Baseball Western title, defeating Las Vegas (Nev.), 11-6, in Fairfield on Sunday.

In an earlier game that day, Las Vegas (Nev.) defeated Tucson (Ariz.) Post 7, 5-2.

League City (Tex.) Post 554 advances to the 96th American Legion World Series, Aug. 10-15, at Keeter Stadium in Shelby, North Carolina.

There were eight teams at the Western Region 8 tournament — Fairfield, Yuba City, Honolulu, League City, Texas; Tucson, Ariz.; Las Vegas, Nev.; St. George, Utah; and Rio Grande, N.M.

***

Jack Keller of Napa tied for sixth place in the boys 14-15 division of the Concord City Junior, a two-day, 36-hole Junior Golf Association of Northern California event, July 31 and Aug. 1.

Keller shot 77-86 – 163 at Diablo Creek Golf Course in Concord.

Today in sports history: Aug. 8 1982: Ray Floyd wins PGA championship by three shots 1984: Carl Lewis sets Olympic record in 200 meters with a 19.80 clocking 1992: The Dream Team picks up its gold medal 2006: Roger Goodell is chosen as NFL’s next commissioner 2010: Tina Thompson scores 23 points to become the WNBA’s all-time scoring leader 2012: Misty May-Treanor, Kerri Walsh Jennings become first 3-time gold medalists in beach volleyball 2012: Brittney Reese becomes first U.S. woman to win Olympic long jump since Jackie Joyner-Kersee 2015: Katie Ledecky breaks own world record in 800 freestyle by 3.61 seconds