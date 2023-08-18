Right-hander Aaron Shortridge pitched a nine-inning complete game for host Altoona (Pa.) on Aug. 11, leading the Curve to a 3-2 win over Erie in a Double-A Eastern League game at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Shortridge (7-7), a 2015 Vintage High School graduate who is from Napa, allowed six hits and two runs (one earned), struck out seven and did not walk anyone, in going the distance.

It was the first nine-inning complete game for Altoona, the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, since August 2019.

It also “marked a new career-long outing for Shortridge,” according to a report at milb.com.

“I didn’t feel like I had anything particularly nasty or gross, but I’m always going to compete and try to help us win,” Shortridge said in a report in the Altoona Mirror at altoonamirror.com. “Our defense today was pretty ridiculous, a lot of good plays were made behind me.”

He was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the fourth round of the 2018 First-Year Player Draft out of UC Berkeley as a junior.

Erie is the Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers.

Shortridge faced 32 batters and threw 103 pitches (70 strikes). He got 11 groundouts and six fly-outs. He hit one batter.

“He just had that look,” Curve manager Callix Crabbe said in a report at altoonamirror.com. “For someone like him who’s got a rough go at him to begin with, any opportunity for someone to get a chance to extend is important.

“In today’s world, a complete game is not a thing nearly as much as it used to be 20 years ago. For me, getting him an opportunity to do that is good because he’s someone that is showing that he’s willing to go through struggles and he’s pushing back and creating some pressure and some good pressure for himself.

“You have to read the person, the situation and pay attention to the other team. Objective data does not factor in feel and if they’re having a hard time making contact on him, I had to make that decision and it was really, really fun.”

***

Justin-Siena High’s Jordan Washington, a center, and Lauren Keller, a guard, were recognized as among the top 125 players for basketball for 2023 in a report, Girls of Summer: Player Rankings, CalHiSports.com announced at calhisports.com on Aug. 13.

***

Scott McCarron, a Vintage High graduate and former Napa resident, tied for 32nd place at the Boeing Classic, a PGA Tour Champions event, Aug. 11-13.

McCarron had rounds of 70, 70 and 74 at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, in Snoqualmie, Washington.

It was the 18th of 28 PGA Tour Champions events in the 2023 season.

***

Aaron Beverly, who at one time worked in the golf department at Silverado Resort and Spa, tied for ninth place at the Mastercard APGA (Advocates Professional Golf Association) Tour Championship at TPC Sugarloaf, Aug. 13-15, in Duluth, Georgia.

Beverly, a resident of Roseville, shot 4-under-par 140, with rounds of 70 and 70 at TPC Sugarloaf-Meadows/Pines. He earned $3,250.

***

Rico Abreu of St. Helena won his second High Limit Sprint Car Series race of the year when he captured a 35-lap feature on Aug. 15 at Huset's Speedway in Brandon, S.D.

He earned $23,023.

Abreu won the Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions race at Knoxville Raceway on July 29. Driving the Rico Abreu/Curb Agajanian Racing No. 24 sprint car, he earned $8,000. Knoxville Raceway is a half-mile semi-banked track and is located at the Marion County Fairgrounds in Knoxville, Iowa,

He also finished fifth in a 25-lap World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Knoxville Nationals

“A” feature race on Aug. 10 at Knoxville Raceway.

He finished seventh in the 62nd NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals, a 50-lap “A” main event at Knoxville Raceway on Aug. 12.

***

Tessa Salvestrin, a sophomore striker for the Saint Mary's College women's soccer team, was named to the West Coast Conference Preseason team, it was announced by SMC California Athletics in a report at smcgaels.com on Aug. 15.

Salvestrin, a Justin-Siena High graduate who is from St. Helena, was named All-Conference second team and to the All-Freshman Team last year.

In the report, SMC California Athletics said “Over the course of the season, she led the team with shots on goal, always seeming to find open shots even with defenders anxiously trying to slow her down.”

***

The California Pacific Conference has been named as an NAIA "5 Star Conference of Character," and Pacific Union College of Angwin was named as a Champions of Character Five-Star Award winner for 2022-23, it was announced by the NAIA and Cal Pac, at naia.org and calpac.prestosports.com.

Pacific Union was named as a Champions of Character Five-Star Institution, with the Pioneers recognized with “gold” level honors.

According to a report at naia.org, “Institutions are measured on a demonstrated commitment to Champions of Character and earn points in character training, conduct in competition, academic focus, character recognition and character promotion. Institutions earned points based on exceptional student-athlete grade point averages.”

***

Drew Macomber returns to alma mater Pacific Union College to lead the Pioneers’ cross country teams as head coach, the California Pacific Conference reported at calpacathletics.com on Aug. 7.

"PUC really has a unique set up with the incredible forest behind campus and all of the trails that are accessible," Macomber said in the report. "I am excited to be a part of the students' journey through college in a small way, and to hopefully foster a love of the outdoors more than anything else."

