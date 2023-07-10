Miles Tenscher, who will be a senior in the fall at Vintage High School, recently announced that he has committed to UC Berkeley for baseball.

Tenscher was 3-1 with a 0.96 earned run average in 15 appearances (six starts) as a pitcher this spring for Vintage, which finished 7-5 in the Vine Valley Athletic League and 11-15 overall.

“I am excited to announce my commitment to University of California, Berkeley! Thank you to all my family, coaches, and teammates who have helped me along the way. Go Bears!” Tenscher announced on Twitter, @MilesTenscher, twitter.com/MilesTenscher, on July 1.

Tenscher, a Napa resident, will graduate in the spring of 2024.

Tenscher also had four saves and a complete game during the 2023 season. Tenscher faced 216 batters, struck out 77, walked 23 and allowed just seven earned runs in 51 innings.

Cal’s head coach is Mike Neu, a 1996 Vintage High graduate. Neu, who is in the Crushers’ Athletic Hall of Fame, took over as Cal’s coach in 2017.

Neu was head coach at Diablo Valley College-Pleasant Hill from 2009-2011. He was Cal’s pitching coach from 2012 to 2015. After two years as head coach at University of the Pacific, he took over the Cal program.

At Vintage, Neu was named All-Monticello Empire League all four years. He set a school record for career wins with 21. As a senior in 1996, he was selected first-team All-State, All-Region and the MEL Player of the Year after going 10-1 with a 0.64 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 77 innings. Neu was also the MEL Player of the Year as a junior. He was named as the Vintage High Athlete of the Year in 1996.

He starred in college at Sacramento City and University of Miami.

Neu was selected in the 29th round of the 1999 Major League Baseball draft by the Cincinnati Reds.

He pitched for the Oakland Athletics during the 2003 season.

***

Jordan Washington, who will be a junior in the fall at Justin-Siena High, was named to the third team in a report by CalHiSports.com, “Girls Cali Live 23: Top Player Ranks,” from the Girls California Live 23 event.

It was held in June at the Roebbelen Center in Roseville.

Washington is a 6-foot center who averaged 13.3 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game for Justin-Siena (12-14 overall, 6-6 Vine Valley Athletic League) last season.

The report, on June 29 at www.calhisports.com, said of Washington:

“With continued development, this rim runner and glass cleaner has the potential to make a splash at the college level (small college).”

***

University of Oregon sophomore Harper McClain finished 21st in the first round of the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase at the 2023 Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships on July 6, at Hayward Field, in Eugene, Ore.

McClain, a St. Helena High graduate, had a time of 10:12.34.

***

Aaron Shortridge of Napa started and threw five shutout innings and got the win for Altoona (Pa.) as the Curve won its Double-A Eastern League game, 2-0 over the Harrisburg Senators, 2-0, on July 2 at FNB Field in Harrisburg, Pa.

The right-hander allowed just two hits and two walks with nine strikeouts. The Senators had 19 at-bats against Shortridge (4-5), who threw 85 pitches (54 strikes). According to milb.com, the nine strikeouts tied the career high Shortridge set July 16, 2018 while pitching for the West Virginia Black Bears in his first professional season.

Altoona is the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Harrisburg is the Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals.

Shortridge, a 2015 Vintage High graduate, was selected by the Pirates in the fourth round of the 2018 First-Year Player Draft out of UC Berkeley as a junior.

***

Jaida Fulcher of American Canyon High and Aribella Farrell of St. Helena High were named to the SBLive Sports 2023 All-North Coast Section softball squad, it was announced in a report on July 1 at news.scorebooklive.com.

Fulcher, a junior outfielder, was named as the Valley Vine Athletic League Offensive Player of the Year after hitting .463 with 31 RBIs. Fulcher had 31 hits, including five doubles and six home runs, for the Wolves (14-11 overall, 7-5 VVAL).

Farrell, a senior, was named at utility on the All-NCS team.

A pitcher-outfielder, Farrell had 22 appearances and posted a 1.40 earned run average in 120.1 innings. She had 183 strikeouts.

She had a .372 batting average with 29 hits and 33 RBIs. She also had seven doubles.

St. Helena (23-5 overall, 14-0 North Central League I) won its first CIF NCS title, beating Cloverdale in the finals, 2-0.

***

Rico Abreu of St. Helena earned $50,000 after finishing second in the Billion Auto Huset’s High Bank Nationals presented by Menards, a 40-lap World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car feature race, on June 24 at Huset's Speedway. It’s a high-banked track in Brandon, South Dakota.

“I’m just thankful to my crew for never giving up on me,” Abreu said, in a report, at worldofoutlaws.com. “It just shows with these results here. We were kind of mediocre all week to be honest. We had a good run Wednesday night then struggled the last two nights. Then Ricky (Warner, crew chief) really made a big swing at our car and made some big changes which allowed us to get in the hunt here.”

Abreu finished 12th in a 35-lap World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car feature on June 30 at Cedar Lake Speedway. It’s a 3/8-mile track in New Richmond, Wisconsin.

Abreu was 11th in a 35-lap World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car feature on July 1 at Cedar Lake Speedway.

***

Five players from Prolific Prep of Napa Christian were selected for the 2023 NBPA Top 100 Camp, which began in late June at the ESPN Wide World Sports Complex, near Orlando, Fla., MaxPreps reported.

The elite high school basketball camp “hosts 77 prospects from the Class of 2024, 30 prospects from the Class of 2025 and two prospects from the Class of 2026,” MaxPreps said in a report on June 27, at www.maxpreps.com.

Representing Prolific Prep of Napa Christian, from the Class of 2024, were Zoom Diallo, Mikey Lewis and

Aiden Sherrell, and, from the Class of 2026, A.J. Dybantsa and Tyran Stokes.

MaxPreps said the camp “features 109 of the best high school basketball players from around the country and provides comprehensive on and off the court programming that emphasizes character, education and skill development as the core principles necessary to maximize a player's potential.”

MaxPreps added: “For more than 25 years, the NBPA Top 100 camp has helped over 300 players successfully transition into the NBA. Since its inception in 1994, the camp has been led by current and former NBA players looking to prepare the next generation for all aspects of life on and off the court as they move to the next stage of their careers.”

***

Kathleen Scavo, a Justin-Siena High graduate who is from Benicia, earned $1,098 after tying for 44th place at the Island Resort Championship presented by Delta County Area Chamber of Commerce. The three-day, 54-hole Epson Tour event was held June 23-25 at Sweetgrass Golf Club, in Harris, Michigan.

Scavo, who played her college golf at the University of Oregon, completed the event at 3-under-par 213, with rounds of 73, 69 and 71.

***

Scott McCarron, a Vintage High graduate and former Napa resident, tied for 47th place at the DICK'S Sporting Goods Open, a PGA Tour Champions event, June 23-25.

McCarron had rounds of 74, 71 and 70 at En-Joie Golf Club, in Endicott, New York.

It was the 14th of 28 PGA Tour Champions events in the 2023 season.

***

Four Napa County players are listed as nominees from CIF North Coast Section schools for the 41st annual Cal-Hi Sports All-State Baseball Team, it was announced in a report by CalHiSports.com on June 26 at www.calhisports.com.

Everett Johnson and Dalen Tinsley of Justin-Siena High and Sam Gomez and Miles Tenscher of Vintage High are listed as nominees.

***

Charlie Keller of Napa finished 10th in the boys 16-18 division of the East Bay Junior Championship. The two-day Junior Golf Association of Northern California event was June 27-28 at Corica Park-South in Alameda.

Keller shot 74-73 – 147.

***

A.J. Dybantsa and Tyran Stokes of Prolific Prep of Napa Christian are “among big names” at the 2023 Nike EYBL Peach Jam, MaxPreps reported.

“The most prestigious grassroots basketball event of the summer,” according to a report at MaxPreps, was July 2-9 at the Riverview Park Activities Center in North Augusta, S.C.

“Headlining individual talent at the Peach Jam includes A.J. Dybantsa (No. 1 in Class of 2026) and Tyran Stokes (No. 2 in Class of 2026),” MaxPreps said, in a report, on June 30, at www.maxpreps.com.

MaxPreps added:

“There will be 65 of the top 100 prospects, according to 247Sports rankings, from the Class of 2023 and 50 of the top 75 prospects in the Class of 2024 competing on the Nike EYBL circuit.”

***

Napa golfers Jack Keller and Charlie Keller each placed in the Junior Golf Association of Northern California/Northern California Golf Association NorCal Players Championship. The two-day event was June 29-30 at The Reserve at Spanos Park Golf Course in Stockton.

Jack Keller tied for third in the boys 14-15 division.

Charlie Keller tied for 12th in the boys 16-18 division.

***

Ten Napa County players are listed as nominees from CIF North Coast Section schools for the Cal-Hi Sports All-State Softball Team, as announced by CalHiSports.com in a report on June 27 at www.calhisports.com.

The nominees, by school:

* Vintage High: Cienna Alvarez, Ava Raines, Angie Rubalcava, Emily Vanerderbilt.

* American Canyon High: Jaida Fulcher, Angelia Rodriguez, Kylee Sandino.

* St. Helena High: Sofia Cupp, Aribella Farrell.

* Napa High: Ella Johnson.

***

Jack Keller of Napa and Nicholas Perata of Yountville each placed in the boys 14-15 division of the 87th annual Peggy Dodds-Sacramento City Junior Golf Championship. A Junior Golf Association of Northern California two-day premier points event, it was played July 5-6 at the Haggin Oaks Golf Complex’s Alister MacKenzie Golf Course.

Keller finished 18th, shooting 77-81 – 158.

Perata tied for 26th, shooting 98-90 – 188.