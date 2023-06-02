It was a big year of softball for Taylor Brandt, a senior outfielder for Eastern Nazarene College (Quincy, Mass.).

Download the Napa Valley Register's free news app Easily access the very latest local news that matters in an app built for you. Read, see, and hear exclusive commentary, stunning photography,…

Brandt, a Vintage High graduate who is from Napa, was named as the New England Collegiate Conference Co-Player of the Year, the league office announced in early May.

She shares the honor with New England College freshman Grace Giesler, who is from La Mirada, Calif.

Brandt was also named All-NECC and NECC All-Tournament.

Brandt had a .469 batting average with 67 hits, including 17 doubles, four triples and four home runs. Brandt also had 33 RBIs while compiling a .727 slugging percentage and .533 on-base percentage.

Eastern Nazarene (22-21 overall, 9-3 NECC) won the conference title and advanced to the NCAA Division III Tournament Regional.

***

American Canyon High graduate Raegan Jackson completed the 2023 softball season for Cal State Northridge with a .171 batting average in 43 games (13 starts).

Jackson, a freshman infielder/outfielder who is from American Canyon, had two doubles, two home runs and 10 RBIs for Northridge (28-24 overall, 19-8 Big West Conference).

Northridge played in the National Invitational Softball Championship.

***

Harper McClain concluded her sophomore year of track and field for the University of Oregon women’s team by placing 14th overall in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the NCAA West Preliminary on May 27 at Sacramento State’s Hornet Stadium.

McClain, a St. Helena High School graduate, clocked a lifetime best of 10:02.68, “taking nearly 10 seconds off her previous best from the Pac-12 Championships. The time also moved McClain to No. 8 on the all-time UO list,” according to a report at goducks.com.

McClain is from St. Helena.

***

Three Napa Valley high school teams are in the MaxPreps North Coast Section Softball Rankings, as announced on May 29 at www.maxpreps.com.

Vintage (17-10 overall, 9-3 Vine Valley Athletic League) is No. 11.

St. Helena (23-4 overall, 14-0 North Central League I) is No. 20.

American Canyon (14-11 overall, 7-5 Vine Valley Athletic League) is No. 22.

***

Vintage High graduate and former Napa resident Scott McCarron finished in a tie for 12th at the 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship.

McCarron had rounds of 70, 72, 70 and 70 for a 6-under-par 282 total.

The PGA Tour Champions event was played May 25-28 at Fields Ranch East, in Frisco, Texas.

It was the 11th of 28 PGA Tour Champions’ events in the 2023 season.

***

Kim Nunley, a Vintage High graduate, was honored with other Distinguished Alumni by the Solano Community College Alumni Association at the 2023 SCC Athletics Hall of Fame Celebration on May 20 in Fairfield.

Nunley played basketball at Vintage High and Solano, and was also an assistant coach at Solano.

Nunley is among a class of six honorees who were former student-athletes and individuals who have achieved success in their careers, according to solanoathletics.com.

Nunley is a screen and film writer.

The event was hosted by the Solano Community College Educational Foundation.

According to solanoathletics.com:

“The Distinguished Alumni program was established in 2014 to recognize the prominent role of SCC alumni in our community. They are leaders in business, education, the arts, government, and nonprofit organizations. Through their association with the College, they promote the value of educational excellence, inspire others to reach their potential, and demonstrate the positive impact of Solano Community College.”

***

The Corvallis (Ore.) Knights, a summer college baseball team that has won six straight West Coast League titles, announced that Tyree Reed, an outfielder from American Canyon, is on the roster for the 2023 season.

The roster was announced in a report on May 1 at corvallisknights.com.

Reed is an American Canyon High graduate who is in the Oregon State baseball program.

Reed was named as a Perfect Game and Under Armour All-American. He was named as the Vine Valley Athletic League MVP at American Canyon and has played for USA Baseball.

***

Zoom Diallo and Aiden Sherrell are joining Prolific Prep of Napa Christian as transfers for the 2023-24 high school basketball season, MaxPreps reported on May 25, at www.maxpreps.com.

In the report, MaxPreps said:

“Elite high school basketball programs are reloading once again this offseason through the prep version of the transfer portal with AZ Compass Prep (Chandler, Ariz.), Link Academy (Branson, Mo.), Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.), Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.) and Southern California Academy (Castaic, Calif.) among the most active.”

Diallo is a 6-foot-4 guard and the No. 9 prospect in the Class of 2024, MaxPreps said.

“Zoom Diallo is one of the biggest names on the move as the five-star guard will play for Prolific Prep next season,” MaxPreps reported.

Diallo, named as the MaxPreps Washington Player of the Year, averaged 20 points, 5.5 assists and 4.4 rebounds in leading Curtis (University Place, Wash.) to the 2022-23 title. It was the Vikings’ second straight state title.

Sherrell is a 6-foot-10 forward and the No. 51 prospect in the Class of 2024 who “will look to replace the production of high-major graduating big men Yves Missi and Michael Nwoko for the Crew next season,” according to MaxPreps.

Sherrell previously played for Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix, Ariz.).

***

Vintage High graduate Lucas Bollinger and the UC Davis men’s tennis team continued the 2023 season at the Universal Tennis NIT Championship, an inaugural event, at the Peachtree City Tennis Center, near Atlanta, in May.

It was the first nonconference postseason action for the Aggies since the program made its transition to Division I in 2008, according to a report at ucdavisaggies.com on May 17.

UC Davis was one of eight teams that were invited to play in the tournament.

Bollinger played in both singles and doubles matches for UC Davis as the Aggies beat Army, 4-1, and lost to Vanderbilt, 4-3.

Bollinger is a freshman from Napa and was undefeated his senior season at Vintage, winning Vine Valley Athletic League and CIF North Coast Section individual titles.

Bollinger was selected second-team All-Big West Conference for UC Davis, the conference announced on May 4. Bollinger earned the honor for doubles play.

***

Rico Abreu of St. Helena placed third in the Federated Auto Parts Memorial Day Spectacular, a 30-lap World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car feature race on May 29 at Lawrenceburg Speedway.

It’s a 3/8th-mile high banked clay oval in Lawrenceburg, Indiana.

It was Abreu’s sixth top-3 performance of the season, according to worldofoutlaws.com.

“Our car was phenomenally good,” Abreu said in a report at worldofoutlaws.com.

***

Five players from Prolific Prep of Napa Christian are listed in the final 2023 Cal-Hi Sports Hot 100 Player Rankings for boys basketball, it was announced in a report at www.calhisports.com on May 30.

It’s a “final look at the state’s top college prospects in the senior (2023) class,” the report said.

Listed for Prolific Prep is:

* Aden Holloway, point guard, No. 6.

* Michael Nwoko, center, No. 25.

* Trey Green, point guard, No. 27.

* N’Famara Dabo, power forward, No. 37.

* Sam Yurasek, point guard, No. 85.

***

Raimy Gamsby, a freshman pitcher from Napa, completed the 2023 season with an 8-10 record and 3.52 earned run average for the Rutgers University softball team.

Gamsby, a Vintage High graduate, made 27 appearances, with 21 starts, and had four complete games.

She threw 107 1/3 innings.

Rutgers went 32-35 overall, 9-14 in the Big Ten.

***

Kathleen Scavo, a Justin-Siena High graduate who played her college golf at the University of Oregon, tied for 48th place at the IOA Golf Classic Presented by LPT Realty.

Scavo shot 70-72 – 142 in the Epson Tour event, May 19-21, at Alaqua Country Club, in Longwood, Florida.

She tied for 47th at the Epson Tour’s Inova Mission Inn Resort and Club Championship, May 26-28, at Howey-In-The-Hills, Fla. She had rounds of 76, 73 and 73 for a 3-over-par 222 total.

***

Sierra Crocker, a senior catcher/infielder who is from Napa, was named as a Daktronics NAIA Scholar-Athlete for the Valley City State University (Valley City, N.D.) softball team, it was announced in a report on May 25 at vcsuvikings.com.

Crocker, a Vintage High graduate, batted .405 with 66 hits, including 14 doubles and seven home runs, in 47 games played (40 starts) during the 2023 season for Valley City State.

Crocker had 54 RBIs, a .445 on-base percentage and .620 slugging percentage.

***

Shelby Morse concluded the 2023 softball season for Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (Daytona Beach, Fla.) by going 8-12 with a 3.05 earned run average as a freshman pitcher.

Morse, a Vintage High graduate who is from Napa, made 21 appearances with 19 starts and threw seven complete games.

Embry-Riddle (28-22 overall, 15-15 Sunshine State Conference) is an NCAA Division II school.

***

Four Napa Valley players are among the nominees from CIF North Coast Section schools for the 41st annual Cal-Hi Sports All-State Baseball Teams, it was announced on May 26 in a report at www.calhisports.com.

Sam Gomez and Miles Tenscher of Vintage and Everet Johnson and Dalen Tinsley of Justin-Siena are listed as nominees.

***

Napa golfers Jack Keller and Charlie Keller each placed in the boys 15-18 division of the Junior Golf Association of Northern California IMG Junior World Qualifier on May 27 at the Haggin Oaks Golf Complex’s Alister MacKenzie Golf Course in Sacramento.

Jack Keller finished 12th with a 1-over-par 72.

Charlie Keller finished 43rd with a 5-over-par 76.

Today in sports history: June 3 Video 1932: Lou Gehrig becomes first major league player to hit four consecutive home runs 1984: Patty Sheehan wins the LPGA championship by a record 10 strokes 1992: Michael Jordan scores 35 first-half points, hits six 3-pointers as Bulls rout Blazers 2001: Karrie Webb wins the U.S. Women’s Open in a runaway 2006: Russia’s Nikolai Valuev retains his WBA heavyweight title 2006: Jeff Burton starts 36th, wins Busch race 2011: Roger Federer ends Novak Djokovic’s perfect season, 43-match winning streak