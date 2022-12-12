Napa Valley Notes and Quotes: Wade contributes for Northridge in men's hoops

John Wade III, a 6-foot-5 junior guard from American Canyon, scored four points and had three rebounds and two steals in 23 minutes for the host Cal State Northridge men’s basketball team in a 70-63 loss to Northern Colorado on Dec. 10 at Premier America Credit Union Arena.

Wade, an American Canyon High graduate, was 2-of-4 shooting from the field for the Matadors (2-7) in the home game.

Wade was named first-team All-Bay Valley Conference and California Community College Men’s Basketball Coaches Association All-State as a sophomore last season for Contra Costa College-San Pablo (23-5 overall, 14-2 Bay Valley) after averaging 14.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.5 steals per game.

***

Julia Sangiacomo, a senior outside hitter for Santa Clara University, was named Pacific North Region honorable mention by the American Volleyball Coaches Association, it was announced in a report at santaclarabroncos.com on Dec. 6.

Sangiacomo, a Justin-Siena High School graduate who is from Sonoma, led Santa Clara to the National Invitational Volleyball Championship. After winning their first match, 3-1 over Portland State, the Broncos lost to Pacific, 3-1.

Sangiacomo was also named All-West Coast Conference first team, it was announced in a report at santaclarabroncos.com on Nov. 28.

She had 475 kills, averaging 4.20 kills per set, in 32 matches during the 2022 season.

The Broncos’ star player had a .292 attack percentage and also had 18 set assists, 30 service aces and 235 digs, averaging 2.08 digs per set.

Sangiacomo had 71 total blocks (13 solo, 58 assisted) and 547 points.

***

Russ Critchfield, a former Vintage High head boys basketball coach, stepped down after 23 years as the head coach at Butte College-Oroville following the 2020-21 season. But Critchfield, who was inducted into the UC Berkeley Athletic Hall of Fame in 1995, is still involved in the game.

He’s in his second year as an assistant coach at Chico State, an NCAA Division II school that plays in the California Collegiate Athletic Association.

"I’ve always had a passion for the game. It’s given so much to me and my family and it’s been a great journey trying to pay it forward,” Critchfield said in a story on the California Golden Bears Athletics website, calbears.com, on Nov. 1.

“I’ve loved playing it. I’ve loved teaching and coaching it. It’s the kids that you get to work with and mentor, and the life-long relationships you build with them. I enjoy it to this day as much as I did when I was a young coach, and I don't anticipate stopping anytime soon.”

Critchfield was a three-time team MVP for Cal (1966-68). The 1968 Cal graduate was named as a first-team All-American his senior year.

He was inducted into the Pac-12 Hall of Honor in 2007 and was presented with Cal’s Pete Newell Career Achievement Award in 2014-15, calbears.com reported.

He scored 1,437 points during his Cal career.

***

Lyn Nelson, who announced the players on the No. 1 tee for Frys.com Open, Safeway Open and Fortinet Championship events at Silverado Resort and Spa since 2014, passed away, the Northern California Golf Association announced on Twitter, Dec. 10.

“The NCGA is saddened to hear that former CEO Lyn Nelson has passed away at the age of 59,” the NCGA reported on Twitter, @ncga1901.

Nelson was NCGA CEO from 2008-2013.

Nelson was also Director of Golf at Half Moon Bay.

Nelson was most recently Director of Golf Development and Golf Property Manager in San Francisco, according to the NCGA.

***

Napa’s Maddie Klungel completed her sophomore season of volleyball for Seton Hall University (South Orange, New Jersey) with 484 set assists, averaging 4.40 set assists per set.

Klungel, a setter, had 91 digs, 47 blocks (42 assisted, five solo), 15 service aces, 66 kills, and 107.0 points in 30 matches (11 starts).

Klungel is a Vintage High graduate and a transfer from Cal State Northridge.

***

Prolific Prep of Napa Christian (10-0) is No. 4 in the ESPN High School Boys’ Basketball Top 25 for the week of Dec. 5, it was announced by espn.com.

***

Prolific Prep of Napa Christian is No. 1 in the Grind Top 9: Week 5, announced by The Grind Session on Twitter, @thegrindsession, on Dec. 8.

***

Prolific Prep of Napa Christian is No. 3 in the Week 2 @HSCircuit‬ top-25, it was announced by The HS Circuit on Twitter, on Dec. 5.

***

Harper McClain finished 89th for the University of Oregon women’s cross country team at the 2022 NCAA Championships in Stillwater, Okla., on Nov. 19.

McClain, a sophomore who is from St. Helena, had a time of 20:33.2 for the 6K race at the Greiner Family Oklahoma State Cross Country Course.

She is a St. Helena High graduate.

***

Vintage High is No. 8 in the North Coast Section Boys Rankings, Prep Soccer announced in a report at prepsoccer.com on Dec. 5.

It’s the second week of the Prep Soccer rankings, prepsoccer.com reported.

***

Jack Sennott of Napa finished 18th in the boys championship division of the Junior Tour of Northern California’s Holiday Series II Championship, Dec. 3-4 at Hunter Ranch Golf Course in Paso Robles. It’s a par-72 course.

Sennott shot 85-78 – 163.

***

Fifth-year senior Hannah Chau led the UC Irvine women's cross country team, placing 43rd overall, at the NCAA West Regional Championships on Nov. 11 at Chambers Creek Regional Park at University Place, Wash.

Chau, a Justin-Siena High graduate who is from Fairfield, had a time of 20:05.5 for the 6K course.

***

Jacob Jaimes Lopez, Joel Casillas, Kevin Gill and Spencer Gibb of Pacific Union College were named as 2022 Daktronics NAIA Men’s Soccer Scholar-Athletes, the California Pacific Conference and NAIA announced in a report at calpacathletics.com on Nov 28.

***

Leslie Tamayo and Daneca Nelson of Pacific Union College were named as 2022 Daktronics NAIA Women’s Soccer Scholar-Athletes, the California Pacific Conference and NAIA announced in a report on Nov. 28 at www.calpacathletics.com.

***

The Pacific Union College women’s basketball team is No. 10 in the California Pacific Conference coaches’ preseason poll, announced on Oct. 24 in a report at www.calpacathletics.com.

Lizette Moreno (guard), Jessica Curto (forward) and Cameron Genteroy (guard) are listed as key returners for the Pioneers.

***

Pacific Union College is No. 10 in the California Pacific Conference men’s basketball coaches’ preseason poll, announced in a report on Oct. 24 at www.calpacathletics.com.

Kyle Durham (guard), Trayvon Little (forward) and Lorenzo Lentini (guard) are listed as key returnees for the Pioneers.

***

Pacific Union College’s Eli Cruz and Hope Furukawa were named to the California Pacific Conference’s Champions of Character for cross country, it was announced in a report at calpacathletics.com on Nov. 4.

***

Pacific Union College’s Abigail Harris was named to the California Pacific Conference Champions of Character for volleyball, it was announced in a report at calpacathletics.com on Nov. 9.

***

Pacific Union College’s Reytzel Chevez and Joel Casillas were named to the California Pacific Conference’s Champions of Character for soccer, it was announced in a report at calpacathletics.com on Nov. 9.

***

Olivia Jessee was named first-team and Oluwabukunmi Babatunde and Judy Vallier were selected second-team for Pacific Union College on the All-California Pacific Conference women’s soccer teams, it was announced at calpacathletics.com on Nov. 9.

***

Issay Bravo of Pacific Union College was named second team on the All-California Pacific Conference men’s soccer team, the league announced in a report at calpacathletics.com on Nov. 9.

***

Pacific Union College’s Joonsuh Huh, Matthew Ocegudea, Nathan Hiss and Hope Furukawa were recognized as Daktronics NAIA Cross Country Scholar-Athletes, the California Pacific Conference and NAIA announced in a report at calpacathletics.com on Nov. 17.

***

Pacific Union College’s Hope Furukawa (women’s cross country), Nathan Hiss and Joonsuh Huh (men’s cross country), Joel Casillas (men’s soccer), and Ashley Rugnao (volleyball) were named to California Pacific Conference Fall All-Academic Teams, the league announced in a report at calpacathletics.com on Nov. 11.

***

Pacific Union College’s Melisa Lopez was named Honorable Mention on the All-California Pacific Conference volleyball team, it was announced in a report at calpacathletics.com on Nov. 9.

***

Pacific Union College’s Hope Furukawa was named as a Daktronics NAIA Women’s Cross Country Scholar-Athlete, the California Pacific Conference and NAIA announced in a report at calpacathletics.com on Nov. 30.

Today in sports history: Dec. 13 1942: Washington beats Chicago for NFL championship 1958: Gordie Howe of the Detroit Red Wings scores his 400th NHL goal 1997: Michigan's Charles Woodson wins Heisman Trophy 2003: Mount Union wins 55th consecutive game 2004: Bode Miller joins Marc Girardelli as only men to win races in all 4 disciplines in a season 2007: MLB's Mitchell Report released, detailing steroid use in baseball 2009: New Orleans and Indianapolis remain undefeated at 13-0 2010: Brett Favre's 297 consecutive-game streak ends 2016: Louisville's Lamar Jackson named AP college football player of year