Napa Valley Pickleball Association: A game for all ages to play together outside

“When playing doubles, hit to the weaker player,” he advised. “You’re in defensive mode, keeping the ball low so no one can attack, and eventually the ball gets too high. As soon as that ball gets too high, it can get pounded. There’s 14 feet between players in a game. When you’re up to the kitchen, the ball’s moving about 45 miles per hour, so you have 24 tenths of a second before you’re going to hit the ball. It really gets to the point that it’s training, reaction time and muscle memory, and that’s the fun of it.”

Like in racquetball, players don’t necessarily have an advantage the younger they are.

“It’s a little court. It’s not hard to scramble around in, but you don’t have to if you don’t want to,” Zook said. “Old people are smart. They don’t have to be fast. They know how to be sly foxes. Pickleball is about placement, not power. It isn’t about how hard you hit it, it’s about where you hit it. An older, experienced person has a lot of years of ‘I know just where to hit it, and you won’t like it.’