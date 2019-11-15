{{featured_button_text}}
Napa Valley pickleball

Sean McCawley and James Rowley of the Napa Valley Las Flores Pickleball Club show the paddles they used and gold medals they won at the Sunrise Classic in Citrus Heights on Oct. 2.

 Submitted photo

Sean McCawley and James Rowley of the Napa Valley Las Flores Pickleball club earned gold medals in the men’s doubles category 3.0 at the fourth annual Sunrise Classic Pickleball Tournament in Citrus Heights on Oct. 27.

The Napa Valley Las Flores Pickleball Club plays organized games from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays and Sundays at the City of Napa Parks & Recreation Department’s Las Flores Community Center, 4300 Linda Vista Ave.

Pickleball may be flying under the radar with its unique name, but it’s one of the fastest growing sports around the world. The learning curve required to understand and start enjoying the game takes very little time, which triggers a sense of reward and enjoyment almost immediately. Those looking for an activity that promotes healthy and fun forms of physical activity might want to come to a weekend session learn the addicting game from the club’s friendly members. The club has players of all ages and fitness and skill levels.

