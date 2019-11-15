Sean McCawley and James Rowley of the Napa Valley Las Flores Pickleball club earned gold medals in the men’s doubles category 3.0 at the fourth annual Sunrise Classic Pickleball Tournament in Citrus Heights on Oct. 27.
The Napa Valley Las Flores Pickleball Club plays organized games from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays and Sundays at the City of Napa Parks & Recreation Department’s Las Flores Community Center, 4300 Linda Vista Ave.
You have free articles remaining.
Pickleball may be flying under the radar with its unique name, but it’s one of the fastest growing sports around the world. The learning curve required to understand and start enjoying the game takes very little time, which triggers a sense of reward and enjoyment almost immediately. Those looking for an activity that promotes healthy and fun forms of physical activity might want to come to a weekend session learn the addicting game from the club’s friendly members. The club has players of all ages and fitness and skill levels.