You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Napa Valley Prep Basketball: Prolific Prep returns to NVC for Crush in the Valley II this weekend
Prep Basketball

Napa Valley Prep Basketball: Prolific Prep returns to NVC for Crush in the Valley II this weekend

{{featured_button_text}}
Prolific Prep logo

Prolific Prep and its postgrad program Golden State Prep are back in town and will be competing in for several games this weekend in Crush in the Valley II being held at Napa Valley College.

Golden State Prep’s Grey and Black teams will be playing on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, while Prolific Prep will be playing on Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday will be senior night for the Crew (24-3), which has a roster that features seven seniors.

It’ll be the final home game for Jalen Green, Nimari Burnett, Saba Gigiberia, Jack Wetzel, Coleman Hawkins, Mawot Mag and Frank Anselem.

On Sunday, Green and Burnett will be honored for being selected as McDonald’s All Americans.

They’re both five-star prospects and ranked as top 20-players in the country.

The complete weekend schedule is as follows:

Friday

George Harris Prep (Canada) vs. Golden State Prep (Black), 7:30 p.m.

BC Christian Prep (Canada) vs. Golden State Prep (Grey), 9 p.m.

Saturday

Golden State Prep (Black) vs. College Prep Academy (Calif.), noon

Golden State Prep (Grey) vs. Veritas Prep Postgrad (Calif.), 1:30 p.m.

Veritas Prep (Calif.) vs. Trinity Prep (Nev.), 3 p.m.

Minnesota Prep vs. George Harris Prep, 4:30 p.m.

Prolific Prep vs. BC Christian Prep, 6:30 p.m.

Bella Vista College Prep (Ariz.) vs. Dream City Christian (Ariz.), 8 p.m.

Sunday

BC Christian Prep vs. Veritas Prep, 7:30 a.m.

College Prep Academy vs. Golden State Prep (Grey), 9 a.m.

Trinity Prep vs. Bella Vista College Prep, 10:30 a.m.

Veritas Prep Postgrad vs. Golden State Prep (Black), noon

Dream City Christian vs. Minnesota Prep, 1:30 p.m.

George Harris Prep vs. Prolific Prep, 3 p.m.

Contact Gus via phone at 707-304-9372 or email at gmorris@napanews.com. Follow him on Twitter @JustGusMorris.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

Gus Morris covers St. Helena and Calistoga sports for the Napa Valley Register. Before joining the Register in 2018, he covered collegiate sports for the student publication at the University of Oregon.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News