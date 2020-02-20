Napa Valley Prep Basketball: Prolific Prep returns to NVC for Crush in the Valley II this weekend

Prolific Prep and its postgrad program Golden State Prep are back in town and will be competing in for several games this weekend in Crush in the Valley II being held at Napa Valley College.
Golden State Prep’s Grey and Black teams will be playing on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, while Prolific Prep will be playing on Saturday and Sunday.
Saturday will be senior night for the Crew (24-3), which has a roster that features seven seniors.
It’ll be the final home game for Jalen Green, Nimari Burnett, Saba Gigiberia, Jack Wetzel, Coleman Hawkins, Mawot Mag and Frank Anselem.
On Sunday, Green and Burnett will be honored for being selected as McDonald’s All Americans.
They’re both five-star prospects and ranked as top 20-players in the country.
The complete weekend schedule is as follows:
Friday
George Harris Prep (Canada) vs. Golden State Prep (Black), 7:30 p.m.
BC Christian Prep (Canada) vs. Golden State Prep (Grey), 9 p.m.
Saturday
You have free articles remaining.
Golden State Prep (Black) vs. College Prep Academy (Calif.), noon
Golden State Prep (Grey) vs. Veritas Prep Postgrad (Calif.), 1:30 p.m.
Veritas Prep (Calif.) vs. Trinity Prep (Nev.), 3 p.m.
Minnesota Prep vs. George Harris Prep, 4:30 p.m.
Prolific Prep vs. BC Christian Prep, 6:30 p.m.
Bella Vista College Prep (Ariz.) vs. Dream City Christian (Ariz.), 8 p.m.
Sunday
BC Christian Prep vs. Veritas Prep, 7:30 a.m.
College Prep Academy vs. Golden State Prep (Grey), 9 a.m.
Trinity Prep vs. Bella Vista College Prep, 10:30 a.m.
Veritas Prep Postgrad vs. Golden State Prep (Black), noon
Dream City Christian vs. Minnesota Prep, 1:30 p.m.
George Harris Prep vs. Prolific Prep, 3 p.m.
Contact Gus via phone at 707-304-9372 or email at gmorris@napanews.com. Follow him on Twitter @JustGusMorris.