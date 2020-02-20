Napa Valley Prep Basketball: Prolific Prep returns to NVC for Crush in the Valley II this weekend

Prolific Prep and its postgrad program Golden State Prep are back in town and will be competing in for several games this weekend in Crush in the Valley II being held at Napa Valley College.

Golden State Prep’s Grey and Black teams will be playing on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, while Prolific Prep will be playing on Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday will be senior night for the Crew (24-3), which has a roster that features seven seniors.

It’ll be the final home game for Jalen Green, Nimari Burnett, Saba Gigiberia, Jack Wetzel, Coleman Hawkins, Mawot Mag and Frank Anselem.

On Sunday, Green and Burnett will be honored for being selected as McDonald’s All Americans.

They’re both five-star prospects and ranked as top 20-players in the country.

The complete weekend schedule is as follows:

Friday

George Harris Prep (Canada) vs. Golden State Prep (Black), 7:30 p.m.

BC Christian Prep (Canada) vs. Golden State Prep (Grey), 9 p.m.

Saturday

Golden State Prep (Black) vs. College Prep Academy (Calif.), noon