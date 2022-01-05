Napa Valley Prep/College Basketball: Calistoga boys contain Tomales in league game

Christian Caldera and Marvin Marin each had 15 points to lead the Calistoga High boys basketball team past visiting Tomales, 54-29, in a North Central League IV contest Tuesday night.

“It felt good. My first shot fell and I felt confident,” Marin said after the Wildcats improved to 2-0 in the NCL IV and 3-5 overall. “I feel like over the break we were able to put in that hard work and improve as a team.”

The Wildcats had fallen at home to Middletown a week before, 54-37, following a two-week holiday break from competition. The Mustangs went into that game with a 9-2 record.

“I thought we played (just) OK against Middletown last week, so I told the kids we’ve got to play better,” Calistoga head coach Shorty Cruz said. “I liked our intensity. The first half was good. I changed defenses a little bit and our defensive energy was so much better than last week. We moved the ball great on offense and had a lot of open looks. We got a couple of 3-pointers to drop.”

Against the Braves (3-4, 1-1 NCL IV), the Wildcats led just 11-8 after one quarter but pulled away to grab a 33-13 halftime lead took a 49-18 cushion into the fourth quarter.

Neftali Gutierrez had 10 points for Calistoga, while Alexis Escobedo chipped in seven, Issac Garcia three, and Santos Argueta and Jose Perez two apiece.

Two weeks before the Middletown game, the Wildcats went into the holiday break with a 56-48 win at Upper Lake that saw Perez pour in a season-high 27 points. The 6-foot-3 junior had just two points against Tomales.

“Our big boy, Jose, has been in a major slump for a month now. We’ve got to get his confidence up again,” Cruz said. “We fed him and I don’t know if he lost his confidence, but he missed a lot of little putbacks. We need him back. We’ve got a big game on Friday at Technology in Rohnert Park.”

Cruz said he expects Sonoma Academy and Credo to be the favorite in the NCL IV this season, though he noted that Technology beat Sonoma Academy 42-40 in a league opener two weeks ago.

“Technology is pretty good,” Cruz said. “We’ve just got to play better. We’ve got to play four good quarters. Tonight I think we played two good quarters. We’ve just got to execute, execute, execute.”

College Women

Napa Valley 66, Los Medanos 56

The Storm picked up one of their best wins of the season, a character victory, erasing a 12-point halftime deficit without do-it-all-star Nicole Gleeson.

Alliyah Fernandez played her best game of the season, collecting 18 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals in the Bay Valley Conference contest.

Also contributing to the effort were Maizy Armstrong-Brown (12 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals), Amaree Bennett (12 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, 5 steals) and Addison Alsbury (11 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals).

Contributing valuable minutes off the bench were Perla Bautista (3 points) and Jaylen Susbilla-Madriaga (4 points).

“With Nicole out, we knew we’d need some players to step up their production and leadership tonight and they definitely answered the call,” head coach Paul Debolt said.

Napa Valley (6-9, 2-1 BVC) is slated to play next at 1 p.m. Saturday at home against Laney of Oakland.

Varsity Girls

Tomales Girls 35, Calistoga 17

The Wildcats hadn’t played in 28 days, having forfeited their NCL IV opener on Dec. 14 before going on holiday break, and struggled to score in Tuesday night’s loss to the visiting Braves (6-0, 2-0 NCL IV).

Grace Galindo had seven points, Valeria Queipo six, and Liliana Cruz and Daniela Chicas two apiece for Calistoga (2-7, 0-2 NCL IV).

Seven points was also the most the Wildcats scored in any quarter, the fourth, as undefeated Tomales led 8-3, 20-6 and 29-10 between quarters.

Like the boys, the Calistoga girls visit Technology on Friday before heading to Sonoma Academy on Dec. 11 and hosting Roseland Collegiate Prep on Dec. 14. The girls play at 6:30 p.m. and the boys at 8 p.m. each night.

Clear Lake 63, St. Helena 35

The Saints fell to 0-2 in North Central League I play with Tuesday night’s home loss.

The Saints (1-8 overall) trailed 23-7 after one quarter, 40-17 at halftime and 57-27 after three quarters against the Cardinals (4-7, 1-1 NCL I).

Sofia Cupp led St. Helena with 14 points. Linnea Cupp added 10 points, Skylar Freutel six points, and Kenia Lagunas two points.

First-year head coach Leona Rexhepi said her team was short-handed.

“We were missing a lot of players due to being on vacations and winter break, but I think the girls played hard,” she said. “Sky and Sofia provided us great games. Sofia has been on a routine where every game she’s consistent with points and she’s providing a lot of offensive weapons, so we’re glad to have her.

“We were missing two post players and that affected us. The other team had all big players, so that made things kind of hard.”

It’s the Saints’ first season since 2019-20 and Rexhepi’s first season as a head coach.

“I’m going to push the girls to be their best. I’m not sure how much we can improve or what we can get better at going forward. We just have to keep working on it and see what happens next. We’re excited and motivated and I’m ready to prepare them for what it takes to win.”

The Saints were scheduled to continue league play by visiting Middletown on Wednesday before hosting Kelseyville on Friday and visiting Cloverdale on Jan. 11.

