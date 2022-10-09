Napa Valley Prep/College Basketball: Prolific Prep to open season at NVC tourney

Prolific Prep of Napa Christian, an elite high school boys basketball program that plays a national schedule, will begin its ninth season Nov. 5-6 at Napa Valley College.

The NVC men’s team will host its four-team, round-robin Napa Classic tournament Nov. 4-6, with Prolific Prep opening its 2022-23 season at 1 p.m. that Saturday against Western Canada Prep Academy before taking on TMG at 5:30 p.m. that Sunday.

One of Prolific Prep’s post-graduate teams, Golden State Prep, will play Western Canada Prep at 3 p.m. Nov. 4. Golden State Prep Grey will meet TMG Black at 11 a.m. Nov. 5, Golden State Prep Black will take on TMG Silver at 8:30 p.m. Nov. 5, Golden State Prep Black will face TMG Black at 10 a.m. Nov. 6, and Golden State Prep Grey meets Western Canada Prep at noon Nov. 6.

In junior college games that weekend, NVC opens its season against Folsom Lake at 6 p.m. Nov. 4, Redwoods meets De Anza at 8 p.m. Nov. 4, Folsom Lake plays Redwoods at 4 p.m. Nov. 5, NVC meets De Anza at 6 p.m. Nov. 5, and NVC battles Redwoods at 3 p.m. Nov. 6.

This coming weekend, Oct. 14-16, the Crew will play four exhibition games at the Border League in Las Vegas. Prolific Prep plays in the Super 16 bracket, with Sunday’s 10 a.m. championship game being broadcast on ESPN+.

Prolific Prep is a preseason Top 10 team in the country with a loaded roster deep in talent.

Its players include:

* 6-foot-10 senior center Michael Nwoko, a Houston native who just committed to the University of Miami on Thursday

* 6-foot-1 senior point guard Aden Holloway, a native of Charlotte, N.C. and a top 25 player in the country who is committed to Auburn University

* 6-foot senior point guard Trey Green, a Charlotte, N.C. native who is committed to Xavier University

* 6-foot-8 senior power forward N’Famara Dabo, a native of Guinea who in his fourth season with Prolific Prep and committed to Brown University of the Ivy League

* 6-foot-10 junior power forward Yves Missi, a native of Cameroon who is a Top 25 player in the country in his class

* 6-foot-8 junior wing Zion Sensley, a Bay Area native from San Carlos who is in his second season with Prolific Prep

6-foot-7 freshman Tyran Stokes, a native of Louisville, Ky. who is one of the top three ninth-graders in the country

6-foot-6 junior Paul McNeil, a Rockingham, N.C. native who is a top 20 player in the country in his class

First-year Prolific Prep head coach Ryan Bernardi may have the program’s deepest ever. Bernardi was previously the head coach at The Burlington School in North Carolina, where two of his teams won state championships. Many consider Bernardi one of the best young head coaches in the country.

He succeeds Billy McKnight, who joined new University of San Diego head coach Steve Lavin’s staff during the offseason.

Other players on the Crew’s deep roster include:

* 6-foot-5 senior Gabe Sisk, a very talented wing from Louisville

* 6-foot-2 senior point guard Ben Jenkins, from Tokyo, Japan

* 6-foot-3 senior guard Sam Yurasek of San Francisco

* 6-foot-4 senior wing Sequoia Loya of Santa Cruz

* 5-foot-9 senior point guard Alexander Wildish-Loya of London, England

* 6-foot-5 junior wing Alek Giotopoulos-Moore of Sydney, Australia

* 6-foor-6 junior wing Vladimir Khryapa of Moscow, Russia

Prolific Prep will look to qualify for its fourth consecutive GEICO Nationals, where the top eight programs in the country compete for a national championship. Last year, the Crew lost in the semifinals to Link Academy after beating then-No. 1 Sunrise Christian in the quarterfinals. Prolific played in the tournament without its McDonald’s All-Americans, Adem Bona and MJ Rice, who were both out due to injury. Bona will be on the UCLA roster this season and Rice is at Kansas.

Visit prolificprep.org for more information.

Note: Napa Valley College played exhibition games at Cerritos College in Norwalk Sept. 16-17 and at American River College in Sacramento Sept. 24-25. The Storm’s final exhibition games are at Pacific Union College in Angwin at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, and at home against Sierra of Rocklin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25.