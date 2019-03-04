Jomon Dotson, a senior at the University of Nevada, earned Academic All-Mountain West honors last season, the conference office announced last week.
Dotson, a 2014 graduate of American Canyon High School, played the 2018 football season for Nevada as a starting cornerback after transferring from the University of Washington following his junior season.
Dotson joined the Wolf Pack in July as a graduate transfer. He is pursuing a master’s in justice management, with an emphasis in law enforcement.
He started each of Nevada’s 13 games and helped the Wolf Pack (8-5 overall) to a second-place finish in the West Division of the Mountain West and to a bowl game.
Dotson tied for the team lead with seven total tackles for Nevada in a 16-13 win on Dec. 29 over Arkansas State in the Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl in Tucson.
He had six solo tackles and one assisted stop. He intercepted a pass in the third quarter and also had two passes broken up.
It was Dotson’s second interception of the season.
For the season, he was third on the defense with 75 total tackles, including 63 solo stops. He broke up six passes, forced two fumbles and recovered two fumbles.
He received the Defensive Newcomer of the Year award at the team’s banquet.
He graduated last June from Washington with a degree in sociology.
Dotson was named as the Player of the Year on the Napa Valley Register’s 2013 All-Napa County team.
College Basketball
Host University of Antelope Valley (Lancaster, Calif.) won the California Pacific Conference men’s title, beating Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (Prescott, Arizona), 65-56, in the league’s tournament championship game last week.
Antelope Valley (16-12 overall) continues its season at the NAIA Division II National Championships, which start on March 6 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Pacific Union College of Angwin is a member of the CalPac.
CIF State Executive Director Blake to retire
CIF Executive Director Roger Blake will retire at the end of the 2018-2019 school year, the California Interscholastic Federation announced on Monday.
Blake has been the state executive director since 2012.
“It has been an honor and privilege to serve CIF, our schools and students for the past two decades,” Blake said in a press release. “When I joined the CIF staff, I could not have imagined a more challenging and satisfying journey and to finish my educational career as the CIF Executive Director has been extremely rewarding.”
Blake has been with the CIF for the last 21 years and has worked in secondary education for 43 years.
Four goals for UC Davis’ Schafle
Kathleen Schafle, a junior who plays an attacker position for the UC Davis women’s water polo team, scored four goals for the Aggies at the Harvard Tournament in Cambridge, Massachusetts this past weekend.
Schafle, a Vintage High graduate, had two goals and a field block in UC Davis’ 12-8 win over RV Brown.
She had a goal in the Aggies’ 9-8 win over Princeton.
She also scored a goal in UC Davis’ 14-4 win over Iona.
Win for UC Davis women’s lacrosse
UC Davis picked up a win over host Oregon on Saturday, 15-12, in Eugene, Ore.
Addie Dearden starts as a defender and is in her junior season for the Aggies.
Dearden, a Napa High graduate, was named to the 2018 Mountain Pacific Sports Federation All-Academic team.
Oster at Cal State Monterey Bay
Reed Oster, a Napa High graduate, has started 16 games for the Cal State Monterey Bay baseball team and is batting .316 (18-for-57) with three doubles and 11 RBIs.
Oster is a senior infielder.