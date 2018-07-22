Nimari Burnett, who plays for Prolific Prep Academy of Napa, was named to the Peach Jam All-Underclassmen Team, d1circuit.com announced on July 18.
“Nimari Burnett was electric during Team WhyNot’s championship game run, helping the Los Angeles-based program to a runner-up finish in their debut EYBL season. Burnett displayed the ability to impact the game in numerous different fashions, and proved effective at creating his own shot off the dribble. We only had the chance to see Burnett in the EYBL for half of the regular season, and he has a chance to make waves if he returns in 2019,” according to a report at d1circuit.com
Burnett averaged 15.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.
The EYBL is the Elite Youth Basketball League.
Burnett, who plays point guard for Prolific Prep, was named to the All-Grind Session team as the Crew (27-8 overall) concluded its 2017-18 season by going 2-1 at the Grind Session High School World Championship in Owensboro, Kentucky in March.
Burnett was named to the second team as a sophomore.
The Crew reached the semifinals of the single-elimination tournament at Owensboro Sportscenter.
Burnett attends school at Napa Christian Campus of Education. It’s a Seventh-day Adventist school.
Burnett left Morgan Park High in Chicago after his freshman year to transfer to Prolific Prep, which plays in The Grind Session, a circuit of elite national high school basketball events throughout the winter.
Prolific Prep plays a national tournament schedule.
Bronze medal for Van Winden
Torrey Van Winden of Napa and Emily Sonny of the Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo beach volleyball team won the bronze medal at the World University Games in Munich, Germany earlier this month.
Van Winden is a Vintage High graduate and is going into her junior season for Cal Poly.
Van Winden and Sonny secured a berth at the World University Games with a third-place finish at the USA Volleyball Collegiate Beach Championship at Hermosa Beach, California in May.
Kazmeir Allen is State Athlete of the Year
Kazmeir Allen, a standout in football and track and field for Tulare High, was named as the 2017-18 Cal-Hi Sports State Boys Athlete of the Year.
Allen scored a national record 72 touchdowns as a running back during the football season and won the 100-meter dash at the CIF State Championships last month.