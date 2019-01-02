Twelve players from Napa Valley schools were named to the www.prep2prep.com All-North Coast Section football team, it was announced.
Vintage High School’s Viliami Schaumkel, a running back and the Vine Valley Athletic League’s Most Valuable Player, leads the Napa Valley selections.
Schaumkel, who ran for 1,059 yards and 20 touchdowns, was named second-team offense.
Vintage (10-3 overall, 6-0 VVAL) won the league title and reached the semifinals of the CIF North Coast Section Division 1 playoffs. As the No. 8 seed, the Crushers had NCS wins over No. 9 James Logan-Union City, 36-0, and No. 1 Antioch, 24-21 in double overtime. Their season ended with a loss to No. 4 San Ramon Valley-Danville, 14-3.
Eddie Byrdsong, a running back for American Canyon, and Luis Arroyo, an offensive lineman for Vintage, were each named third-team offense.
Byrdsong had 1,043 yards rushing and scored six touchdowns, leading American Canyon (6-6 overall, 5-1 VVAL) to a second-place finish in league. The Wolves advanced to the NCS Division 2 playoffs. As the No. 8 seed, they beat No. 9 Montgomery-Santa Rosa, 43-29, in a first-round game, and then lost to No. 1 Rancho Cotate-Rohnert Park, 42-7.
Byrdsong was named as the VVAL Offensive MVP.
Vintage’s Colton Fisher, a defensive lineman, was named third-team defense.
Arroyo was named as the VVAL Lineman of the Year.
Fisher was named as the VVAL Defensive Player of the Year.
Honorable mention honors went to eight players:
* Darius Thomas, Brandon Seay, American Canyon.
* Barrett Donohoe, Zach Keefer, Justin-Siena.
* Cody DiTomaso, Luis Robledo, St. Helena.
* Michael Webber, Eddy Gonzalez, Vintage.
Justin-Siena (5-7 overall, 1-5 VVAL) finished in sixth place in the league and went 1-1 in the NCS Division 4 playoffs. The Braves, the No. 10 seed, beat No. 7 Piedmont, 53-28, and lost to No. 2 Del Norte-Crescent City, 37-21.
St. Helena (7-5 overall, 4-3 North Central League I) tied for fourth place in league and advanced to the NCS Division 5 playoffs. The Saints, the No. 7 seed, beat No. 10 Hoopa Valley, 48-22, and lost to No. 2 Salesian College Preparatory-Richmond, 49-28.
Henry To’oto’o, a linebacker and running back for De La Salle-Concord, is the Player of the Year.
Ryan Partridge of Liberty-Brentwood is the Coach of the Year. Liberty (13-1 overall, 5-0 Bay Valley League) won the Northern California Regional Division I-A title, 33-21 over Valley Christian-San Jose, and won the CIF state I-A championship bowl game, 19-17 over Sierra Canyon-Chatsworth.
Big West Conference honor for Sow
Amadou Sow, a 6-foot-9 freshman forward for the UC Santa Barbara men’s basketball team, was named as the Big West Conference Player of the Week after scoring a career-high 21 points on 9-of-13 shooting from the field in the Gauchos’ 73-71 nonconference win over the University of San Francisco on Saturday.
Sow, who played at Prolific Prep Academy of Napa, also had nine rebounds.
Sow is averaging 10.2 points and 6.5 rebounds in 22.5 minutes per game.
Reports: Kigab to transfer from Oregon
There are reports that Abu Kigab, a sophomore forward for the University of Oregon, will transfer to another school, according to www.oregonlive.com and 247sports.com.
Kigab, who played two years as a starter for Prolific Prep Academy of Napa, has made three starts this season and was averaging 2.6 points and 2.7 rebounds per game.
Kigab is a native of Khartoum, Sudan.
Kigab holds dual Canadian and Sudanese citizenship. He attended Justin-Siena High School for two years and graduated early.
He was a four-star recruit and rated as the second best small forward in California, according to Scout.com.