The Napa Valley College baseball team opened its Bay Valley Conference season with a 7-1 loss to College of Marin on March 7 at Santa Rosa Junior College.
The loss was the second in a row for Napa Valley (1-7 overall), which was out-hit 13-3 and was charged with three errors.
Stefan Raeth (1-for-4, RBI), Carter Pennington (1-for-4) and Noah Wallen (1-for-3) had the only hits for the Storm.
Napa Valley scored its only run in the ninth inning on an RBI single by Raeth that plated Trent Davis.
Tanner Fonoti (0-3) took the loss after allowing four runs (two earned) on eight hits, walking one and striking out two in five innings.
Felipe Gonzalez pitched two innings and gave up two runs (both earned) on three hits, walked two and struck out two.
Raeth pitched one inning and gave up a run (earned) on two hits.
Big game for Sow
Amadou Sow, a former Prolific Prep player, scored a season-high 23 points on 9-of-9 shooting to lead the UC Santa Barbara men’s basketball team to a 92-82 win over host Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo on Saturday.
Sow is a 6-foot-9 freshman forward.
UC Santa Barbara (21-9 overall, 10-6 Big West Conference) is the No. 2 seed for the Big West Tournament. The Gauchos will face Cal State Northridge on Thursday at 12 p.m. at Honda Center in Anaheim.
Brandow at Cal State Fullerton
Jason Brandow, a 2018 Vintage High School graduate, is batting .280 with eight RBIs through eight games as a freshman outfielder for the Cal State Fullerton baseball team.
Brandow was named as the Player of the Year on the Napa Valley Register’s All-Napa County team last year.
CCCAA Basketball State Championships
The men’s and women’s fields are set for the 2019 California Community College Athletic Association Championships, which will be held at Ventura College.
In Thursday’s quarterfinal-round men’s games:
* Citrus (24-6) vs. College of the Sequoias (23-7), 1 p.m.
* Fresno City (27-3) vs. Chaffey (23-7).
* City College of San Francisco (29-1) vs. Santa Monica (20-11), 5 p.m.
* Fullerton (27-3) vs. Santa Rosa (22-8), 7 p.m.
The tournament continues March 16 and 17.
In Friday’s quarterfinal-round women’s games:
* Merced (28-3) vs. East Los Angeles (27-6), 1 p.m.
* L.A. Trade Tech (28-4) vs. San Joaquin Delta (25-5), 3 p.m.
* Diablo Valley (29-1) vs. Ventura (25-9), 5 p.m.
* Moorpark (30-1) vs. College of the Sequoias (28-3), 7 p.m.
The tournament continues March 16 and 17.