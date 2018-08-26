The Pacific Union College volleyball team lost all three of its matches at the Sonoma State Classic in Rohnert Park last week.
The Pioneers (1-5 overall) dropped matches to Humboldt State, 3-1, Sonoma State, 3-0, and San Francisco State, 3-0.
Danae Ford had six kills, 10 digs and six points to lead Pacific Union in the match against Sonoma State.
The Pioneers also got contributions from Karisa Carlson (five kills, six points), Katie Williams (three kills, five points), Hannah Clarke (five set assists, four digs), Morgan Spencer (three kills, three digs, three points), Chase Rogers (three digs), Audrey Uyemura (12 digs), and Tiana Whittington (10 set assists).
Tate Battistini, a St. Helena High School graduate, had seven kills and 8.5 points for Sonoma State.
Sonoma State has been picked to finish in first place in the California Collegiate Athletic Association North Division standings in 2018, according to a preseason poll of the CCAA coaches, the Seawolves announced on their website on Aug. 20.
Sonoma State was 20-9 last year.
Van Windens lead Cal Poly
The Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo volleyball team has started out the 2018 season 2-1.
Adlee and Torrey Van Winden play for Cal Poly and are Vintage High graduates.
Opening the season at the Panther Challenge at the University of Pittsburgh’s Fitzgerald Fieldhouse,
Torrey Van Winden had 24 kills, 13 digs and four blocks, and Adlee Van Winden had 20 kills, 12 digs and two service aces to lead Cal Poly past Pepperdine, 3-1.
Cal Poly lost to Pittsburgh 3-1. Torrey Van Winden had 13 kills and eight digs. Adlee Van Winden had six digs and 10 kills.
Torrey Van Winden had 14 kills and eight digs and Adlee Van Winden had eight blocks and six kills for Cal Poly in a 3-0 win over Butler.
Prep sports participation increases
High school sports participation increased nationally for the 29th consecutive year, according to the annual High School Athletics Participation Survey. It was conducted by the National Federation of State High School Associations, the NFHS said in a press release.
The 2017-18 school year showed an all-time record-high of 7,979,986 participants in high school sports, the NFHS said.
Based in Indianapolis, the NFHS is the national leadership organization for high school sports and performing arts activities.