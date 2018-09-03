The Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo volleyball team, led by Adlee Van Winden and Torrey Van Winden of Napa, won all three of its matches at the Utah State Invitational last weekend.
The Mustangs (5-1 overall) are No. 22 in this week’s American Volleyball Coaches Association Top 25 Poll and have won four in a row.
Torrey had 18 kills and three blocks and Adlee had eight kills and 10 digs for Cal Poly in a 3-0 win over Utah State.
Torrey had 15 kills, eight digs and four blocks and Adlee had 10 kills for Cal Poly in a 3-2 win over Loyola Marymount.
Adlee had 10 kills in Cal Poly’s 3-0 win over Texas Rio Grande Valley.
The Van Windens are Vintage High School graduates and are from Napa. Adlee is a senior and Torrey is a junior at Cal-Poly.
Torrey was selected as the tournament MVP and Adlee was named to the All-Tournament team.
Sac-Joaquin Section Hall of Fame
The CIF Sac-Joaquin Section’s 2018 Hall of Fame class, which will be honored in October, consists of athletes, coaches, administrators, benefactors, officials and media. No one from Napa is in this year’s class.
The 12 inductees were decided through a lengthy process that included months of research and three separate committees, according to a press release. A banquet and ceremony honoring the newest class is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 21 at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Sacramento.
This is the Sac-Joaquin Section’s fifth Hall of Fame class. There were 56 members in the inaugural class in 2010, there were 43 inductees in the 2012 class, there were 32 honorees in 2014, and the 2016 class had 17 inductees.
A look at this year’s Hall of Fame class:
Athletes
* Lance Briggs, Elk Grove, football.
* J.P. Howell, Jesuit-Carmichael, baseball.
* Chaniqua (Ross) Butscher, Laguna Creek-Elk Grove, track and field.
* John Vukovich, Amador-Sutter Creek, football, basketball, baseball.
Officials
* Monty Muller, wrestling.
* Dennis Wallace, football, soccer
Media
* Mike Ray, Colfax Record, Grass Valley Union.
Coaches
* Joe Debely, Turlock, football.
* Ron Pucci, Colfax, boys basketball.
* Mark Speckman, Livingston, Merced, Golden Valley-Merced, football.
Administrators and benefactors
* Rich Cathcart, Bret Harte-Altaville, athletic director, Mother Lode League commissioner, coach for football, boys basketball, boys and girls golf.
* John Williams, Sierra Valley Conference commissioner, Sac-Joaquin Section’s assistant commissioner, CIF State Editorial Committee.
The Sac-Joaquin Section oversees high school athletics for 198 schools and 225,000 students. The Section’s geographic boundaries stretch from Merced in the south, Grass Valley in the North, Napa to the west and the Nevada state line to the east.
It’s the second largest of California’s 10 athletic sections.