Napa Valley Prep/College Report: Braves fall on courts, Storm advances on course

The Justin-Siena girls tennis season came to an end with a 5-2 loss to No. 7 seed Bishop O’Dowd of Oakland that was much closer than the score may indicated.

The 10th-seeded Braves finished 12-2 overall.

The match was tied 2-2 after No. 2 Justin-Siena singles player Naveena Jackson beat Cecilia Weible in straight sets with a first-set tie break, 7-6 (9-7), 6-0, and No. 2 doubles players Maggie Cooke and Michaela Pucci rallied past Silvia Buziak and Zoe Leonardo in three sets, 4-6, 6-2, 7-5.

But the Dragons won the remaining three matches as the teams played for more than three hours.

Four matches went to three sets, the Bishop O’Dowd won three of those.

“It was a very close match,” Braves head coach Jim Reilly said. “Losing three out of four three-setters hurts, but I’m really proud of my team. We accomplished our goals of winning the league, keeping our undefeated streak going, and hosting a first-round playoff match. But we came up a little short. Give credit to Bishop O’Dowd. They played well.”

Winning for the Dragons in singles were No. 1 Leyla Akcaoglu, 6-3, 6-4 over previously undefeated Bryn Hogan, No. 3 Lara Lancaster, 3-6, 6-0, 7-6 (6-4) over Megha Jackson, and Elinor Wong, 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 over Jess Beaulac.

In doubles, Bishop O’Dowd’s No. 1 team of Ashley Carroll and Diya Shah won 6-2, 6-3 over Tatum Newell and Carina Dunbar, and its No. 3 pair, Aroline Dailey and Michaela Rollo, came back to beat Olivia Mazzucco and Annkatherine Schmidt.

Even though it had the lower seed, Justin-Siena hosted the match because it was a league champion — of the Vine Valley Athletic League, for the fifth year in a row. Only three Braves will be graduating — Megha Jackson, Margaret Cooke and Josephine Katz. Megha Jackson teamed with Newell to win the VVAL doubles title this season.

Hogan was the VVAL’s Player of the Year after winning the league singles crown, and Naveena Jackson was also all-league. Beaulac played No. 1 doubles and No. 3 singles and All-VVAL in singles.

“We will be returning seven out of 10 starters,” Reilly said. “I expect the team will be even better next year. They are hungry to go further in NCS.”

College Women’s Golf

Napa Valley qualifies for state tourney

The Storm will head to Morro Bay Golf Course for the 2022 California Community College Athletic Association State Championships on Sunday and Monday after qualifying with a third-place finish at the CCCAA Northern California Regional Championships at Dragonfly Golf Club in Madera on Tuesday.

The top four teams and top six individuals not on those teams earned trips to Morro Bay, where in October the Storm placed fifth in the two-day North/South Invitational behind Alexis Larsen’s second-place finish.

"We had a couple of good rounds down there in October," Storm head coach Bob Freschi said on the team’s webpage at nvcstorm.com. "You never know what could happen and who gets hot and how the team goes. Just to be in the top eight teams in California is quite an achievement. We're very, very capable. Obviously, you've got to play really good golf and your scores have got to be really good. We're going to try like heck to have low scores."

Rain and wind made playing golf seem more like work on Tuesday, but the Storm actually improved its 334 Monday score by four strokes to finish with a 664.

"We were better than we were (Monday) in worse conditions," Freschi said at nvcstorm.com. "It was windier and rained hard at times. It would let up and then it would come down hard again, off again, on again. They just handled themselves so well. They were calm and relaxed (Tuesday) morning."

Melanie Raymundo led NVC with a 6-over-par 79 on Tuesday. Shireen Pervez had an 81, Larsen an 82, Mikayla Kearney an 88, Mya Brooks a career-best 89, and Desiree Berdiago a 96.

The Storm also finished in third place in the Big 8 Conference standings.

Modesto won with a 638, followed by Reedley (660), Napa Valley (664), Sierra (686), Delta (719) and Sacramento City (728).

Freschi told nvcstorm.com that he challenged his players to go lower on Tuesday.

"They all looked me in the eye and said ‘yes.’ I go, 'Well, let's make it happen. Rain, shine, wind, no wind, let's make it happen,’ and they did it,” he said. “They were so happy and proud with their performance, to be in the top third and just so fired up and happy and excited, third in Northern California.

“What they went through and dealt with, it's very difficult to do, and we did it. I'm just so proud of them. It's very rewarding to see a golfer execute the game plan and be better than they were the day before."