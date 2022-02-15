Napa Valley Prep/College Report: Justin-Siena finally back in girls soccer playoffs

Tessa Salvestrin scored in the second half on an assist from Thais Thomson-Rangel as the Braves, playing in front of big crowd on Petaluma’s Senior Night, wrapped up a Vine Valley Athletic League sweep of the Trojans with a 1-0 victory at Ellison Field on Friday night.

The Braves (11-6-1, 7-4-1 VVAL) finished in a second-place tie with Petaluma (9-5-5, 6-2-4 VVAL) with 22 points. League champion Casa Grande (11-1-4, 9-0-3 VVAL) had 30 points.

Justin-Siena ended a three-game winless streak and was rewarded with its first North Coast Section playoff berth since spring 2001. That was its first season in the NCS and Marin County Athletic League after winning back-to-back Superior California Athletic League and Sac-Joaquin Section titles the previous two seasons. The Braves lost in the first round that year to Redwood, 5-1, in Larkspur. Scoring for the Braves was Lindsay LaRocco, the youngest sister of current football head coach Brandon LaRocco.

The Braves will visit Urban of San Francisco on Field No. 2 at the Beach Chalet Fields, just west of Golden Gate Park, in their opener at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

“The team is elated to be able to take the next step this week versus Urban High school, achieving a four-year dream for the current seniors, Alexis Barlas, Jill Fisher, Katie Heffernan, Anjali Monteverdi and Tessa Salvestrin,” head coach Eric Branagan-Franco said.

He and assistant coach Belinda Halloran credit “the leadership of the seniors for the entire team's ability to stay the course and remain focused on the team goals for this season. It was due to the resilience, maturity and commitment of the captains, Tessa Salvestrin and Alexis Barlas, with senior players to remain composed in challenging times during the season. This allowed younger team members to rally and play above and beyond their normal capacity to give us our best season yet.”

Varsity Boys Basketball

Vintage 72, Sonoma Valley 58

The Crushers finished the regular season on a five-game VVAL win streak, with Friday night’s home win being their fourth victory in four nights as they had to squeeze in make-up games.

“I’m exhausted,” Vintage head coach Ben Gongora said. “I told the kids it was going to be a meat grinder. I’m impressed with how we finished league. All four wins were by double digits.”

Friday was Senior Night, as the Crushers honored 12th-graders Noah Cockrell, Lucas Bollinger, Dido Mitchell, Anthony Notaro, Erik Kvidahl, Bryce Powers, Matty Estrada, Jackson Corley and Cole Capitani.

“The pregame ceremony was special. I had a tear or two well up, as did a few of the players,” Gongora said. “This is a special group that is 30-10 in its last two seasons so far. That’s impressive. They’ve racked up some dubs. It was a special night for the seniors with a nice size crowd.

“I wasn’t sure if the emotions were going to help us or hurt us, but it was clear from the opening tip that we were dialed in.”

Powers got the Crushers going with two quick treys and Vintage finished the first quarter up 17-11. The second quarter belonged to Capitani, who scored 11 points — 8 in the paint and 3 from the foul line — and the Crushers went into intermission up 39-24.

“There was great energy tonight, as there has been all week,” the coach added. “This team is coming into their own at just the right time. They know the importance of effort and defense.”

The Dragons fought back in the third, cutting the lead to nine 49-40 with contributions from seniors Rollo Benstead, Anders Mathison (11 points) and Dom Girish (21 points).

“We were fully aware of their seniors. We acknowledged them during our ceremony and thanked them for the competition over the years,” said Gongora. “We knew they weren’t going to simply roll over.”

The Crushers regrouped and finished strong with a 23-point quarter.

“We did a great job of finishing our games this week, including tonight,” the coach said. “Earlier in the season, a 15-point lead would end up as a seven-point victory, but not this week. The kids are hungry and want to play more basketball. I love it.”

Capitani finished with 22 points, Corley 18, Notaro 13, Powers 9, Ben Jackson 5 and Kvidahl 2.

“Cole was injured when we played Sonoma the first time and lost by five,” Gongora said. “I know he wanted to play in that game but simply couldn’t go. However, he definitely made his presence known tonight.”

The Crushers (17-8, 7-5 VVAL) finished VVAL play in a second-place tie with Sonoma Valley and Petaluma, which is seeded No. 9 in its NCS Division 2 playoffs and will visit No. 8 seed Vintage in the first round at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

It will be the rubber match between them. Petaluma won the first one at home, 66-57, and host Vintage won the rematch, 70-50, last Wednesday.

“I’m hoping the community comes out in full force to support this team on Wednesday,” Gongora said. “I believe it’s the first time in 22 years since we’ve hosted a playoff game.

“We’re the only team that’s playing a league opponent in our bracket. That’s fine. At least I don’t need to hunt down any film. We know what they do and they know what we do. It’ll come down to execution and grit. Should be fun.”

Women’s College Basketball

Napa Valley enjoys 3-0 week

The Storm hadn’t enjoyed a win streak longer than two games until they went 3-0 against Bay Valley Conference foes last week. They won 71-63 at Merritt-Oakland on Monday, 70-42 over visiting Marin on Wednesday, and 66-49 at Mendocino-Ukiah on Friday, improving to 10-14 overall and 6-6 in the BVC.

A balanced scoring attack against Merritt was led by Addison Alsbury (15 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals), Maizy Armstrong-Brown (15 points, 6 assists) and Amaree Bennett (15 points, 4 rebounds). Also contributing with her typical all-round play was Nicole Gleeson (13 points, 10 rebounds, 5 steals, 3 blocks).

Against Marin, it was Bennett leading the way with 27 points — her sixth game with 23-plus points this season. Gleeson (12 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 blocks) filled the stat sheet once again, while Armstrong-Brown (8 assists, 6 rebounds, 3 steals) controlled the game from the point guard position.

Leading the Storm in Friday’s tough road win over Mendocino were Bennett (22 points), Alliyah Fernandez (13 points, 9 rebounds), Alsbury (10 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists) and Gleeson (9 points, 5 rebounds, 6 steals).

Napa Valley hosts its last three BVC games — Merritt at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Yuba at 5:30 p.m. Friday, and Laney at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 23.

Varsity Wrestling

St. Helena sending 5 to NCS meets

Five St. Helena wrestlers will head to Friday and Saturday’s NCS Championships, the girls at Albany High and the boys at James Logan High in Union City, after winning medals at the Coastal Mountain Conference League Finals this past Saturday.

Gemma Hanna won the 143-pound weight class and fellow freshman Piper Pike was second at 150s to lead the girls. Hanna is seeded No. 6 at her weight going into sections.

The boys saw juniors Gino Hanna (132) and Julian Martinez (145) each go 3-1 to place third in their weight classes, the minimum finish needed to advance to sections.

JV Boys Basketball

Vintage 60, Justin-Siena 41

The Braves hosted cross-highway rival Vintage on Thursday night in their VVAL and season finale and had a carbon copy of their January matchup.

The Crushers once again came out with a frenetic halfcourt zone press, putting them up by 15 points after the first period. That effort limited the Braves on the glass and forced them into 22 turnovers.

Si Sabbagha led Vintage with 13 points, while Finn Machado had 8 points to lead nine Justin-Siena scorers. Justin Mangelson scored 7, and Charlie Vaziri had 6 points and 5 rebounds for the Braves.

Justin-Siena (7-14, 1-8 VVAL) finished the season with eight straight losses after beating Casa Grande at home in their league opener.