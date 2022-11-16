Napa Valley Prep/College Report: Storm fifth in women's golf state tournament

Three sophomores and three freshmen became the first Napa Valley College women’s golf team to qualify for the state meet, and they didn’t just show up.

Led by sophomore Alexis Larsen, who tied for 12th place individually with an 86 on Sunday and an 82 on Monday for a 168, the Storm placed fifth out of eight teams in the California Community College Athletic Association State Championships at Morro Bay Golf Course.

"We have a saying, ‘That's how the Storm rolls — thunder rolls and lightning strikes,’ and that was us," seventh-year NVC head coach Bob Freschi said in a story at nvcstorm.com. "We do our thing. We had a game plan, what we had to accomplish and I’m very proud of the ladies. It was a grind. They're physically and mentally exhausted right now. What they just experienced and went through is just a lifetime memory. It was neat for me to watch them experience the states."

The team had qualified for state by finishing third in the Big 8 Conference and third in last week’s Northern California Regional Championships at Dragonfly Golf Club in Madera.

Shireen Pervez, a sophomore, tied for 20th at 171 with rounds of 86 and 85. Melanie Raymundo, a freshman, tied for 23rd at 172 with rounds of 83 and 89. Makayla Kearney, a sophomore, finished 38th with a 182 after rounds of 91 and 91. Mya Brooks, a freshman, tied for 44th with a 191 after shooting a 92 and a 99. Desiree Berdiago, a freshman, was 51st with a 200 after rounds of 102 and 98.

The Napa Valley women’s program has had individuals qualify for state before, but not a whole team.

"To finish in the top five, that's pretty awesome," Freschi said.

Larsen, Kearney and Pervez were the team’s glue the last two years.

"Those are our veterans. They led us all year," the coach added. "I told them after their round (Monday), to see their development the last three years and what they've accomplished, it's incredible. It's an amazing job that those ladies have done, to get themselves to compete in a state championship. It's a difficult thing to do. Playing golf is difficult, battling the nerves and battling anxiety and battling everything that comes with it. We talked about it. We focus on what we do, how to control it, and embrace that feeling of being here."

Freschi, who was head coach of NVC baseball from 2001-2016, has a new feather in his cap as coach of the men’s and women’s golf program.

"It was fun to be with this group of ladies the whole year. They made my job easy and fun. Glad to be a part of the commitment that they took to the program,” he said.

Modesto won the team title with a 666, followed by College of the Canyons (668), Saddleback (672), Reedley (685), NVC (693), Fullerton (695), Sierra (718) and Bakersfield (741).

"One of our goals was to break 700, and we did that," Freschi said.

Morro Bay, a par-72, 5,308-yard layout, played very difficult.

"It was a real challenge for every state golfer participant. They firmed up the greens and they made the rough longer for the state championship," said Freschi. "Putting was all we talked about. It was hard to stop the ball. We did our best.”

Varsity Girls Tennis

Justin’s Hogan competes at sections

Justin-Siena sophomore Bryn Hogan advanced to the North Coast Section singles tournament in McKinleyville and Arcata by virtue of winning the Vine Valley Athletic League singles title.

She was eliminated in the first round with a 7-5, 6-4 loss to sophomore Avery Fringer of University High in San Francisco.