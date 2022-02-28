Napa Valley Prep/College Report: Two Vintage wrestlers place 6th in girls state meet

Vintage High seniors Leilani Frazer and Jessica Mendieta came home with sixth-place medals in the girls division at the CIF State Wrestling Championships, held Friday and Saturday at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield.

Frazer went 3-3 at 143 pounds. She charged into the semifinals by pinning Capital Christian-Sacramento senior Kennedy Brown in 1:39 in her opener, shutting out Paloma Valley senior Janelle Gomez 6-0 in the second round, and edging Clovis East junior Drea Smith 3-2 in the quarterfinals. After getting pinned in 2:16 by the No. 1 seed and eventual champion, Montclair junior Jo Foreman, Frazer defaulted against her final two opponents.

Mendieta went 5-3 at 189 pounds. After getting pinned in her opener by Central Union-San Diego sophomore Myla Mora in 2:49, she stormed back with five consecutive wins — a 3:18 pinning of Foothill-Bakersfield senior Myles Medrano, a 14-2 major decision over McClatchy sophomore Brianna Hernandez, a 1:39 pinning of Montclair junior Dee Gallegos, a 1:35 pinning of Elsinore junior Gabby O’Connell, and a win by default over La Costa Canyon freshman Alexandria Perez — before getting pinned by Golden Valley-Bakersfield junior Naomi Roby in 4:19. That put Mendieta in the fifth-place match, where she was pinned in 1:58 by Casa Roble-Orangevale junior Casey Rankin.

Vintage junior McKaylah Youngblood (111) went 1-2. She lost 6-4 to Northview freshman Samantha Rivera, pinned Franklin-Elk Grove junior Jennifer Reyes in 3:47, and fell 11-0 to Pioneer Valley-Santa Maria sophomore Keira Nartatez.

Crushers sophomore Cassady Lopez Hernandez went 0-2 at 111 pounds. She lost 9-2 to Highland-Bakersfield junior Elisa Velasco Garcia before bowing out with a 9-2 loss to Poway sophomore Alejandra Valdiviezo, who went on to place sixth.

In the boys division, Napa High 195-pounder Thomas Hatton went 1-2 after getting pinned in his opener by St. Augustine-San Diego junior Kevin Clements in 2:00. The senior bounced back with a 5-4 win over Chico High senior Tad Hervey, before bowing out with a 6-4 loss to Mater Dei-Santa Ana senior Jagger Mosqueda.

Vintage sophomore Joseph Ellis (220) went 0-2, getting pinned in 4:54 by Elk Grove junior Francis Frank and in 2:44 by Centennial senior Justin Vecere.

Varsity Boys Basketball

Justin to host NorCal opener

The Braves (17-11) earned the No. 3 seed in the Northern California Division IV playoffs and will host No. 13 seed Union Mine (23-8) of El Dorado at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The winner will face No. 5 seed Lowell of San Francisco or No. 12 seed Foothill of Palo Cedro on Thursday.

Varsity Boys Soccer

Vintage grabs No. 1 NorCal seed

The Crushers (17-4-4) are seeded No. 1 in the Northern California Division IV playoffs and have a first-round bye. They will host the winner of Tuesday's opener between No. 4 seed Archbishop Mitty (9-5-9) of San Jose and Dixon (15-5) at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Varsity Baseball

Justin-Siena off to 2-0 start

The Braves won 11-2 at Piner on Friday and 20-2 at Kelseyville on Saturday to get their season going with a bang, pounding out a combined 40 hits in the two games.

In Santa Rosa, senior David Elias cruised to a complete-game victory over Piner as the Braves settled in after committing 3 errors in the bottom of the first and falling behind 2-0 right out of the gate. Among their offensive leaders on the day were seniors Bryce Laukert (4 for 4 2 runs, 2 RBIs, 2 stolen bases), Madden Edwards (4 for 5, 2 runs, 2 RBIs, 2 stolen bases) and Gianni Natuzzi (3 for 5, 2 runs).

Defensively, senior left fielder Matt Chadsey hauled in 7 putouts, including the play of the game by chasing down a fly ball in foul territory just shy of the fence.

On Saturday, the Braves visited fellow perennial Division 4 playoff program Kelseyville and set the tone with a two-out rally in the top of the first inning.

After a two-out error brought the Braves’ first run, seven straight hits to give them all the offensive they needed. Getting the start on the mound was junior Dalen Tinsley (3 innings, 3 hits, walk, 3 strikeouts), before sophomore Everet Johnson worked three innings of no-hit relief, tallying their lone walk but strikeout out three.

Leading the way at the plate were Tinsley (3 for 4, 2 runs, 2 doubles, 5 RBIs, 2 walks), Johnson (1 for 3, 3 RBIs, 2 hit by pitches, sacrifice fly), Elias (3 for 5, 3 runs, RBI) and Timmy Walsh (4 for 5, 2 doubles, triple, 2 RBIs, 3 walks).

Defensively, the Braves were error-free and got a 9-3 double play from seniors Bryce Laukert and Nick Edwards, and junior Trevor L'Esperance and Laukert later turning a 6-3 twin killing.

Vanden 12, American Canyon 3

After falling 14-1 at Pittsburg on Wednesday, the Wolves fell at Vanden on Friday as sophomore Isaiah Peterson gave up 5 hits and 4 walks while striking out 3 in a 2 2/3-inning start. Relieving him was freshman Mason Harris, who pitched 2 1/3 frames and gave up 2 runs on 2 hits, 2 walks and 6 strikeouts.

At the plate for American Canyon, Harris was 1 for 4 with an RBI single and run scored, Kamari Antoncich was 1 for 2 with an RBI single and run scored, Roman Webb and Brandon Torres each added a hit, and Mario Juarez scored.

College Men’s Basketball

Napa Valley finishes 8-8 in BVC

The Storm finished their season by capping Bay Valley Conference sweeps of visiting Alameda on Wednesday, 73-56, and host Marin on Friday, 79-78.

The Storm (9-19, 8-8 BVC) were led against Marin by Cameron Joseph, who had 21 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals off the bench, and Jaivon Williams, who had 17 points, 11 rebounds and 2 steals. Shakir Howard added 15 points, 7 rebounds and 2 steals, and Chris Thompson came off the bench to supply 12 points and 4 rebounds. Ben Trett added 8 points and Albert Dennis 6 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals.

JV Baseball

American Canyon 7, Vanden 5

The Wolves got an impressive four-inning start from freshman Noah Johnson, who allowed 1 run on 4 hits, 3 walks and 5 strikeouts to earn the win. Johnson helped himself out at the plate going 1 for 3 with a run scored.

Josh Jaimon pitched 1 1/3 innings in relief and Vanden made things interesting, scoring 4 runs on 6 hits and 3 walks. Bradley Keffer relieved Jaimon and struck out both batters he faced on 9 pitches to notch the save.

Erick Lopez was hot at the plate, going 1 for 3 with a double and 2 RBIs, Dylan Brown was 1 for 4 with a double and RBI, Pierre Smith went 1 for 2 with 2 runs scored, Kaden Roberts was 1 for 4 with a run scored, Lorenzo Caoile and Jaedon Mendoza each went 1 for 5 and scored a run, and Khalil Hunter was 1 for 4.

Justin-Siena 7, Kelseyville 6

The Braves opened their season with a wild nonleague win at Kelseyville on Saturday.

Eddie Padilla’s two-out base hit in the top of the seventh inning drove in pinch-runner Andrew Wu from second base for the go-ahead run, and Moses Holland-Neves came in to get the save with a 14-pitch, three-strikeout performance.

"It was a good start to the season and I'm very proud of the way the guys stayed focused and never gave up,” Justin-Siena coach Steve Meyer said. “We corrected a lot of the mistakes we made in the scrimmage (against visiting St. Helena) on Thursday.”

The Braves took a 2-0 lead with runs in the top of the first and third innings before the Knights tied it in the bottom of the third. Kelseyville led 5-3 before Kevin Montes' two-run double highlighted a three-run fifth for Justin-Siena. The Knights tied it in the sixth before Padilla's hit iced it in the seventh.

The Braves’ eight-hit attack was led by Padilla (2 for 5, 2 RBIs, run, stolen base) and Montes (2 for 4, double, 2 RBIs, run). Also contributing were Sumner Eakins (1 for 3, triple, RBI, run, walk, stolen base), Holland-Neves (1 for 2, run, walk, sacrifice bunt, 2 stolen bases), Ben Sebastiani (1 for 4, walk, stolen base), Lucas Stephenson (1 for 3, RBI, sacrifice fly), Charlie Green (RBI, run, walk) and Cesar Evina (walk, sacrifice bunt, stolen base).

Padilla pitched the first three innings and allowed 1 earned run on 2 hits, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks and a hit batter before giving way to Sebastiani (2 innings, 3 hits, 3 earned runs, 3 strikeouts, walk) and set-up man Eakins (1 inning, hit, earned run, strikeout, 2 walks, hit batter).

Justin-Siena hosts Middletown with the varsity on Wednesday before traveling to Cardinal Newman on Friday.

