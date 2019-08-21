Even though it’s at least a 40-minute drive away in Vacaville, it’s no surprise Wood is now the football program Vintage has played the second-most consecutive seasons behind cross-town rival Napa High.
The programs – which will meet for the 30th straight year at 7 p.m. Friday at Napa Memorial Stadium – were Monticello Empire League rivals until Vintage realigned into the North Coast Section and new Vine Valley Athletic League last year.
Opening against Wood for the second straight season, Vintage should have plenty of motivation after being handed the worst of last year’s three losses, 35-7, in the first-ever game played at the Wildcats’ revamped stadium.
It was the series’ largest margin of victory since Vintage won by 36 points in 2003. The Crushers were in the middle of an eight-year win streak against the Wildcats at the time, from 2001 to 2008.
Vintage leads the series, 16-13, but Wood has won seven of the last 10 matchups and each program has beaten the other seven times at Memorial Stadium.
Numbers aside, this year’s matchup actually has a Big Game feel to it. Two Napa High alumni are on the Wood staff – 1998 graduate Kirk Anderson, in his first season as the Wildcats’ head coach, and 1994 alumnus Jorge Ruiz Chavez, who coaches the wide receivers. Ruiz Chavez is also the head coach of Wood’s boys soccer program.
It’ll be a far different Wildcats squad than the one that went 7-4 last year, with the top returning rusher having gained only 85 yards last year and the top returning receiver with seven catches for 24 yards.
“We graduated 21 of 22 starters,” Anderson told The Reporter, Vacaville’s newspaper, early this month. “(But we have been really impressed with the incoming juniors in their ability to step in and compete from day one. I like where we’re at.”
The game will be broadcast on KVON 1440 AM, starting at 6:30 p.m.
In other games involving Napa Valley teams Friday night:
American Canyon at Deer Valley
Friday, 7 p.m.
Antioch
Last year: Deer Valley came up to Wolf Den Stadium and rolled 36-21, outscoring the Wolves 22-0 in the first quarter of John Montante’s debut as American Canyon head coach.
New stars: While American Canyon graduated a 1,500-yard rusher after last season, Deer Valley bid adieu to two 1,000-yard rushers, a quarterback who threw for 900 yards, and its top tackler.
Napa at Middletown
Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Bill Foltmer Field
Last meeting: This will be the first matchup between the programs, at least in the modern era, and the debut of Richie Wessman as Napa High head coach. Meanwhile, Bill Foltmer will begin his 34th season as the Mustangs’ head coach at Bill Foltmer Field.
David vs. Goliath: One one hand, Middletown is the Goliath in that it competes in the North Coast Section Division 5 playoffs and Napa is in Division 2, three levels bigger. However, with Napa trying to end a two-year, 11-game skid and the Mustangs being the defending NCS Division 5 champions, it could be the other way around.
Mustang to watch: The Grizzlies will want to keep an eye on Middletown’s top returning receiver, senior Nico Barrio.
Piedmont at Justin-Siena
Friday, 7 p.m.
Dodd Stadium
Last year: Piedmont handled visiting Justin-Siena in their season opener, 28-7. But the Braves, coming off a deceptive 1-5 debut in the Vine Valley Athletic League in which they lost four games by a combined 23 points, showed their season-long improvement by avenging the loss with a 53-28 rout at Piedmont.
Rivalry: Though Piedmont has beaten Justin-Siena in openers the last five seasons, last year wasn’t the first time Justin-Siena has avenged one of those losses in the postseason. The Braves also did it in 2014, en route to their most recent section title. Justin-Siena won the first meeting of the programs in their 2013 season opener.
Mustangs to watch: It’s hard to tell at this point, as every player who threw, caught or ran for a touchdown against the Braves last year were among the 31 Highlanders who graduated after last season. Piedmont has 24 seniors this year. 15 more than Justin-Siena.
— Andy Wilcox
St. Patrick-St. Vincent at St. Helena
Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Bob Patterson Memorial Stadium
Last meeting: St. Helena beat St. Pats 30-18 in the second round of the NCS Div. 5 playoffs in 2014.
On St. Pats: The Bruins lost two first-team all-league offensive players in Nathan Olmes and quarterback Akil Edwards to graduation, but return a core of talented players that should make them a potent foe.
They return junior Magnus Santos, a first-team all-league defensive player last season, and junior Bobby Brooks, an all-league honorable mention selection. Junior Ja’vione Shepherd saw some playing as a back-up quarterback last season and takes over the starting job this fall.
“They’re going to be well-coached,” St. Helena head coach Brandon Farrell said. “(Head coach) Lane (Hawkins) does a good job. He’s obviously won at a high level. Won a state championship a couple years ago, has had great teams. This year, we expect a lot of the same. They’ve got great athletes. We’ll see what they do in terms of scheme. We can only go off of what they did last year a little bit but we’ll adjust when we have to.”
Tough start: Ever since the Saints beat St. Pats in 2014, the Bruins have been a force to be reckoned with. They won a CIF Div. 6A state title in 2016 and were a state semifinalist in 2017.
They were 6-6 overall last season, but still remain one of the top programs in the area. Farrell feels like he’ll learn a lot about his team from this matchup, but recognizes their season doesn’t hinge on one game.
“We wanted to schedule a good opponent,” he said. “I don’t think it’s the end all be all for the season. We got a tough league ahead of us and we want to be healthy going into league. I think there’s an opportunity to do that considering we have a bye week between our non-league and our league schedule. So is it a barometer? Yeah, I’d love to beat a good team like St. Pats. But if it happens, it happens and if it doesn’t, it doesn’t. We’re just going to try to play our best football on Friday night and see where it takes us.”
Roster standing: While the Saints aren’t short on talent this year, the same can’t be said for their numbers. Farrell estimated Monday that they’ll have around 16 to 18 players available for Friday.
Weekend scrimmages: Like many other teams in the area, the Saints got some preseason scrimmages in against several teams over the weekend. Farrell said he liked what he saw, but could tell his players were amped up, maybe a bit too much.
“I think we were a little over excited at times but overall I thought we played really, really hard,” he said. “We ran the football, made some plays on the ball in the passing game that I haven’t seen in a while just because it’s hard to practice. But overall, I was really happy.”
Calistoga (bye)
Roster hits: Less than two weeks before the season opener, the Wildcats received some bad news: Nearly 1/3 of their roster was ineligible to play because of poor grades.
For a team that boasted a preliminary roster almost double in size from the previous year, the Wildcats now once again find themselves with limited depth. In total, they lost seven players, leaving them with a full roster of around 14 or 15.
Despite the setback, second-year head coach Jim Klaczak still feels his team has the talent to perform well this fall.
“We’ve got some All-League players, which is good, and throw in some new kids who are a bit bigger, a couple linemen, and I think we’re rounding in,” he said Monday. “We just have to get everybody on the same page because we have so many new kids. … We have a good core; the problem is depth and not having many backups. We have a good core that knows how to win, so I’m happy about that. We have some game breakers, people that can go all the way all the time. We should be really solid defensively again.”
Moving into week one: The Wildcats won’t suit up for a game this week and will instead practice and fine tune their schemes and formations.
“Defensively, now we have most of our stuff in — it’ll be more about recognition,” Klaczak said. “Offensively, it’s just getting our timing down. We’ve been able to scrimmage half-line and do some physical stuff, which has been good. So now, we need to put it together with everybody and that’s just about timing, practicing situations and awareness of where we are on the field, things like that.”
They open Aug. 30 at Woodside Priory.
“We’re farther along than we were last year but we’re still in the process of evaluating some new pieces and how they’re going to fit with what we got,” Klaczak said.
— Gus Morris