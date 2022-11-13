Napa Valley Prep Girls Soccer: Fernandez ready for high school career after 1839

Isabella Fernandez was 13 when, with Napa Valley 1839 FC’s first women’s team this past summer, she became the youngest player to debut in the Women’s Premier Soccer League.

Not too many players can say they tuned up for their first high school soccer season by competing with and against current and recent college and high school players.

Fernandez — now a freshman at Justin-Siena, which opens its girls soccer season Nov. 30 by hosting Vallejo — was already playing like a woman among girls for the Napa United ’08 Girls 1839 Academy team. She also plays for the SoCal Blues 08 ECNL Girls, the Olympic Development Program in Northern California, and the Player Development Program for Region 5.

She has also played for Major League Soccer’s MLS Next youth program and with the Napa United ’08 Boys. She has been ranked the No. 22 player in the Southern California region by Top Drawer Soccer.

“I have also met many soccer legends,” she said in a Spotlight Series interview at napavalley1939.com, “like Jill Ellis, Tiffany Milbret, Brandi Chastain and Marta Vieira da Silva, and can’t wait to meet many more.”

Fernandez said when Napa United U13 MLS Next coach Ben Solomon informed her that she wasn’t too young to play for the 1839 FC team he would be head coach of, she couldn’t wait to try out.

“I am very grateful for the support from all of my coaches that believe in me. I was also super excited because I know that there are not many opportunities in this world for women’s soccer,” she told the website. “My mom, grandparents and coaches have always been there for me and always look for opportunities for me, whether it’s near or far. (I knew) if I had a chance at being on the WPSL team, it would just open my doors further.

Solomon told her of the opportunity at a club practice and Fernandez said she immediately ran to her mom, Daisy Tellez, to tell her.

“My mom was excited, too,” she told the website, “and said, ‘That is so awesome, Bella, and what are you thinking?’ I said ‘I want to try it mom. I love soccer and I know I can do it.’ She said ‘I know, Bella, and if you’re given this opportunity, I will be there to support you 100% in what you want.’ My next thought was ‘If I get this 1 opportunity, I need to work hard and prove to everyone here in my hometown that age doesn’t matter.’ If you work hard enough and prove that you belong there once your cleats hit that field, you will be unstoppable.”

Fernandez debuted with 1839 FC on June 8 against Cal Storm of Sacramento.

“The feeling was unexplainable,” she recalled to the website. “I felt honored, excited, but at the same time nervous. You’re playing against grown women, which means that they are much stronger and the women you are playing with come from different places all over.”

Balancing eighth-grade classes with women’s soccer practices and games went pretty smoothly.

“My mom has always taught me that education comes first and that if I want to play soccer, I need to have the grades in order to play. So my biggest motivation was that I always had to finish my homework before practices or during my little sister’s practice,” Fernandez told the website. “I would practice Monday through Thursday with my club team from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and practice for the women’s team was on Mondays and Wednesdays from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Justin-Siena.”

The team finished sixth out of seven teams in the Northern Division of the WPSL’s Pacific North Conference with a 2-7-1 record. California Storm (8-0-2) took first place, followed by Lamorinda United (7-1-2), San Francisco Nighthawks (5-4-1), Marin Football Club Siren (4-3-3), FC Davis (3-4-3), Napa Valley 1839 FC (2-7-1) and Diablo Valley Wolves (0-10).

Also on 1839 FC’s first women’s roster were goalkeepers Juliana Alexander, Grace Vlandis and Sam Linteo, a Vintage High graduate who just finished her fourth season with Michigan’s Finlandia University. The defenders were Emily Bird, Denise Chaidez, Brianna Munoz, Blythe Obar, Meredith Cuevas and Irais Hernandez, a two-time Napa County Player of the Year at Vintage High.

The midfielders were Erin Brown, Anna Campainha, Maia Goss, Carra Hymel, Shauna Johnston, Lilly Lambird, Ashley Merrill, Oana Negrea, Sofia Reiswig, Vanessa Vazquez Ojendiz and Giselle Torres, who helped the American Canyon High volleyball team to the Vine Valley Athletic League title as a senior this fall.

The forwards, along with Fernandez, were Jenna Patterson, Annette Sanchez, Chloe Stevens, Ellieana Vazquez and 2022 Justin-Siena grad Tessa Salvestrin, the reigning two-time Napa County Player of the Year who starred for the Saint Mary’s College women’s team this fall.

Fernandez said she learned a lot from Solomon that first 1839 FC season.

“Ben has been an amazing coach and I really enjoyed having him as my coach because he always seemed to explain everything,” she told the website. “I feel that this shows he cares because without having someone who doesn’t stop to explain things you don’t learn.”

She told the website the players she admires most are Lionel Messi, Alex Morgan and Catrina Macario.

“My ultimate goal as a student and a soccer player is to always keep my head up and push for my goals and never give up. I hope one day to become a US Women’s Soccer Player and attend a university that I can play soccer at.”

Tellez told napavalley1839.com she was happy just to have a local WPSL team, not to mention one that had her 13-year-old on the roster.

“I saw the huge smile on her face and instantly thought … we are one step closer to possibly getting more attention for our soccer programs here in the valley and could hopefully catch the eye of someone here in the valley that would want to help fund a field and expand opportunities for all the kids,’” she told the website. “I have to admit I was as happy as my daughters were. I instantly felt grateful that this could perhaps help both my daughters reach their dreams.”

She didn’t have any doubt Isabella could handle playing with actual women.

“It was a very positive process,” she told the website, “because my daughter has an advanced skill set, on and off the field. This would help her both academically and athletically and push her to where she wants to be. She thrives and never gives up. I know my kids thrive and are happy when they do sports. It’s like it pushes them to do better in school because I have always taught them that they need to do good in school in order to be successful in anything that they do, especially sports.

“I would definitely like to say thank you to all of our friends, families and communities out there that have helped us make it this far because without their support Bella, Gianna & myself would not be who and where we are today. The 1839 family and soccer community believes in us, and we feel the love. We definitely can’t wait to share the dreams of little girls that love to play soccer.”

