Napa Valley Prep Report: American Canyon tops Benicia in five sets to improve to 5-0 in volleyball

The Braves will look to bounce back in their next game, against Ukiah on Sept. 14 at the Napa Valley College pool.

JV Boys Water Polo

Justin-Siena 5, Alhambra 1

Pearce Alger led the Braves to victory Wednesday with 3 goals from the set position, while Nick Merab and Lucas Padowan tallied 1 goal apiece.

Head coach John Derr said Andy Machado and Lucca Sebastiani “both showed great hustle and tenacious defense in shutting down their opponent,” and that “Reese Ingram played the defensive set position most of the game and completely shut down Alhambra’s ability to get it into the set.”

He said Tyler Pitts, along with newcomers Evan Smith, Jack Shea and Kash Adams, “played outstanding for their first game,” as did goalkeepers Trevor Hummer and Eli Derr, who “truly shut down the opponent” by combining for 16 saves.