 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Napa Valley Prep Report: American Canyon wins volleyball opener over Fairfield
Prep Report

Napa Valley Prep Report: American Canyon wins volleyball opener over Fairfield

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Local Report
Dreamstime

The American Canyon High volleyball team opened its season with a 25-11, 25-13, 25-13 nonleague win at Fairfield on Friday night.

Alexa Berry had 5 aces and 4 digs, Arianna Pacheco had 4 aces and 9 kills, Kennedy Brown and Gabriella Trinidad added 6 kills apiece, and Nalani Bustos led the offense with 26 assists.

The Wolves host Wood on Tuesday.

Cross Country

Runners to have practice meet Wednesday

Napa High, Vintage and Justin-Siena will compete in a cross country version of a soccer “friendly” at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Alston Park. About 90 athletes are expected to run in the relay event, which will feature teams of three runners each competing a two-mile loop course.

“While the event will be timed, the goal is to have fun, kick the tires on our home course, and get excited for our upcoming season,” Napa High head coach Derek Moore said. “The athletes are designing their own practice jerseys. There will be music and popsicles (for the athletes).”

Watch Now: Related Video

Look to over 5.5 strikeouts for Lance Lynn today vs. Blue Jays

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News