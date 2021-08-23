Napa Valley Prep Report: American Canyon wins volleyball opener over Fairfield

The American Canyon High volleyball team opened its season with a 25-11, 25-13, 25-13 nonleague win at Fairfield on Friday night.

Alexa Berry had 5 aces and 4 digs, Arianna Pacheco had 4 aces and 9 kills, Kennedy Brown and Gabriella Trinidad added 6 kills apiece, and Nalani Bustos led the offense with 26 assists.

The Wolves host Wood on Tuesday.

Cross Country

Runners to have practice meet Wednesday

Napa High, Vintage and Justin-Siena will compete in a cross country version of a soccer “friendly” at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Alston Park. About 90 athletes are expected to run in the relay event, which will feature teams of three runners each competing a two-mile loop course.

“While the event will be timed, the goal is to have fun, kick the tires on our home course, and get excited for our upcoming season,” Napa High head coach Derek Moore said. “The athletes are designing their own practice jerseys. There will be music and popsicles (for the athletes).”