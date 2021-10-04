Napa Valley Prep Report: Artichoke Invitational challenges Braves

The Justin-Siena cross country team raced well in the 50th annual Artichoke Invitational at Half Moon Bay High School on Saturday.

The 2.33-mile course was well short of the 3.1 miles suggested for a high school varsity race, but made up for it with many changes in terrain. Organizers told runners to expect “grass, asphalt, dirt paths, muddy areas, synthetic track, gravel road, downhills, flats, hay bales, a couple of tree groves, and a wee bump a little past the halfway point — all the good stuff you’re looking for in a true cross country course.”

Justin-Siena head coach Ali Dragoo said the Braves “reported the course to be challenging due to the obstacles and the infamous ‘Cougar Hill,’ which is a tough one. They also mentioned it was more fun with the various terrain changes.”

The Braves’ varsity girls placed fifth as a team. Three of them — Hailey Schuemann (16:19), Katie Heffernan (16:36) and Olivia Janerico (16:51) — received medals designed for the event by finishing in the top 25.

Justin-Siena’s boys team finished 12th, led by Charlie Wenzel (14:53), Wyatt Paulson (15:10) and Jack Carey (15:17).

Varsity Girls Water Polo

Napa 20, Ukiah 3