The Justin-Siena softball team, playing on its new field for the first time Thursday, defeated nonleague foe El Molino 8-3.
Clare Garcia pitched all seven innings, striking out nine and allowing just one hit, two walks and no earned runs for the Braves (2-0).
Justin-Siena scored twice in its first at-bats and once in the third for a 3-0 lead. After the Lions countered with runs in the fourth and fifth to make it 3-2, the Braves put it away with a three-spot in the fifth and two in the sixth.
Justin-Siena had nine hits. Izzy Poulsen was 2 for 3 with two RBIs, a walk and two runs scored, Eleanor Meyers went 2 for 2 with a double, RBI, two walks and run scored, Garcia was 2 for 3 with a double, walk and run scored, Clare Halsey went 1 for 3 with a walk and two runs scored, Jocelyn Stojack was 1 for 2 with two runs scored, and Victoria Politz was 1 for 4. Sarah Reynolds added a walk.
Varsity Wrestling
Cruz goes 1-2 at state meet
American Canyon High senior Yvonne Cruz won her first match at the CIF State Wrestling Championships by default and was pinned by Aliso Niguel junior Juliana Cubias in the second round in 3:26.
On Friday at the double-elimination tournament at Rabobank Arena in Bakersfield, Cruz bowed out with a 3-2 consolation-bracket loss to Menlo-Atherton senior Paola Ramirez.
JV Baseball
Justin-Siena 15, Piner 0, 6 innings
The Braves got their season underway with Thursday’s rout in Santa Rosa.
Justin-Siena had nine hits and took advantage of 13 walks, 13 stolen bases and five errors. All 17 Braves played, with 13 notching a hit, run or RBI. Max Zunst led the offense with two hits, three stolen bases and two walks, Chris Duffy added two RBIs, three walks and two stolen bases, and Nick Zeiter drove in three runs.
Winning pitcher Keith Binz threw three innings, allowing no hits, one walk and striking out four. Duffy pitched the next two frames, yielding two walks and striking out four, and Gianni Natuzzi worked the sixth and fanned two.
“It was a good first game with many good things happening,” Justin-Siena assistant coach Steve Meyer said. “We have room to grow, but we are very satisfied for the first game with the lack of field time we have had because of the weather.”
The Braves will host former Marin County Athletic League foe San Marin at 10 a.m. Saturday.