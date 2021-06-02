Napa Valley Prep Report: Justin goes unbeaten in girls water polo

Sarah Reynolds had 8 goals, 5 steals and 2 assists as the Napa Valley College girls water polo team wrapped up an undefeated season with a 21-6 Vine Valley Athletic League win over visiting Napa High on Thursday at Napa Valley College.
Maddie Vanoni added 4 goals, 3 assists and 2 steals, Elle Baskerville 3 goals, 3 assists and 3 steals, Lexi Hollister 2 goals, 4 assists and 2 steals, Taylor Blakely 2 goals, 2 steals and 4 assists, and Carlie Fiorito 1 goal and 2 assists. Goalkeeper Twyla Borck tallied 18 blocks.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $5 for your first 5 months!
The final score didn't tell the whole story. The Braves had only the minimum of six field players available and one fouled out in the second quarter, so they played the second half with five players against Napa’s six.
With only two seniors, Angelina Phinney and Hollister, Justin-Siena (9-0, 8-0 VVAL) finished 15th in MaxPreps.com’s Northern California rankings.
Head coach Joey Doyle was at the Braves’ helm for the third time in seven seasons this year. After coaching Justin-Siena’s boys and girls in 2015 and 2016, he left to coach at Santa Rosa Junior College for a year and Sonoma State University for three years before the COVID-19 pandemic forced SSU to drop its water polo program.
“It's great to be back at Justin,” said Doyle, who played water polo for SRJC and the University of the Pacific. “The girls are dedicated, they put in a lot of hard work, and the parents and administration are extremely supportive and help create a great atmosphere.
“It was a fun season, filled with great moments, memories and teamwork. I'm proud of the girls for going undefeated, despite our limited numbers. It would have been great to guide them into the North Coast Section playoffs (which were canceled due to the pandemic) and see how we would rise to the occasion and to see how far we could have gone. It will be tough to replace Lina and Lexi, but we have six excellent players returning which is a phenomenal foundation to build around.”
Reynolds, who led the Braves in scoring for the season, has been selected to the Central California Zone Olympic Development Program team and been invited to a camp in Southern California.
Varsity Girls Soccer
Justin-Siena 3, American Canyon 1
The Braves finished their season Tuesday night with a road win, getting two goals from Tessa Salvestrin and one goal from Lela Hamilton.
Thais Thomson-Rangel assisted on Salvestrin’s goal, and goalkeeper Lexi Barlas stopped an American Canyon penalty kick.
Said head coach Eric Branagan-Franco, “I would like to say a special shout-out to my two seniors, Genesis Celaya and Roseanne Figueroa: ‘Thank you for your hard work these past few years and I wish you only the best in college. It was a pleasure coaching you.’”
Catch up on Napa County's top sports stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read sports stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register. Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here to learn more about becoming a subscriber!
Scoring like NBA teams, two Vine Valley Athletic League boys basketball squads guided by head coaches long familiar to Napa Valley fans battle…
After defeating Vine Valley Athletic League-leading Casa Grande in a nonleague baseball showdown, second-place Vintage only had one team stand…
The Vintage High boys lacrosse program wrapped up a strong first full season of existence with a Vine Valley Athletic League victory over host…
The Justin-Siena girls basketball team remained in third place in the Vine Valley Athletic League with a 38-29 road win over Napa High
The Vintage High boys soccer team beat crosstown rival Napa High in a Big Game for the second time this season.